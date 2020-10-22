 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Covid-19 is the nightmare before Christmas   (metro.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

780 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 2:05 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm 200%+ okay with this. Another commercialized holiday anyway based on pagan beliefs that won't be missed by me.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Merltech: I'm 200%+ okay with this. Another commercialized holiday anyway based on pagan beliefs that won't be missed by me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I, for one, happen to enjoy spending Christmas eve with my family, having a nice dinner, and opening a few presents.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah it'll really suck in the USA this year, right around that time is when the Thanksgiving spike will probably be coming round.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: I'm 200%+ okay with this. Another commercialized holiday anyway based on pagan beliefs that won't be missed by me.


We have every pretentious high school girl's user name.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: I'm 200%+ okay with this. Another commercialized holiday anyway based on pagan beliefs that won't be missed by me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I gave my wife a digital celebration once. She wasn't impressed..
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who knew that the War on Christmas would include biological warfare?!?
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sad tag drowned Obvious tag in tears, I guess.

Does anyone think having large gatherings of family anytime before everyone gets a vaccine a good idea?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Merltech: I'm 200%+ okay with this. Another commercialized holiday anyway based on pagan beliefs that won't be missed by me.

[Fark user image 800x450]

I, for one, happen to enjoy spending Christmas eve with my family, having a nice dinner, and opening a few presents.


Your perverted lifestyle sickens me.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: SpectroBoy: Merltech: I'm 200%+ okay with this. Another commercialized holiday anyway based on pagan beliefs that won't be missed by me.

[Fark user image 800x450]

I, for one, happen to enjoy spending Christmas eve with my family, having a nice dinner, and opening a few presents.

Your perverted lifestyle sickens me.


Pfft, probably the type who enjoys hugging family members.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I bet Europe and Canada cancel christmas too... the second wave is here.
 
Pinner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...and all through the house
I'm drunk and half naked, wearing a blouse
The kids were on tik tok and without a care, in hopes that their dad would shed mom's underwear...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving is better than Christmas.  For Christmas, you spend hours of time and energy figuring out crap to buy for people, and then more time wrapping said crap, and they don't even want it half of the time.

On Thanksgiving, you eat a large meal, have a beer, and watch football.  You also don't have to work for three more days after that, whereas many people are back at their jobs the day after Christmas.

Christmas is fun for kids and the anticipation of getting a bunch of shiat, but for adults... meh.  The only thing I ever really enjoy about it is Christmas parties, but that's mostly because I enjoy parties and you can have those anytime.  You don't need Santa to drink with your friends.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Merltech: I'm 200%+ okay with this. Another commercialized holiday anyway based on pagan beliefs that won't be missed by me.


Why do you hate Pagans?
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark that, do what you want. Free people don't need government's permission to celebrate holidays.
 
Buster 49
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

redonkulon: Does anyone think having large gatherings of family anytime before everyone gets a vaccine a good idea?


My in-laws think so.  Very large family, solid redneck, anti-masking, anti-vaxing Trumpers.  As of two weeks ago 5 members of the family have tested positive for COVID. Given their behavior I'm guessing more of them have tested positive by now.  Two of them work in the medical profession.  But so far nobody has gotten REALLY sick, nobody has gone to the hospital, so it's all good!  It's just the flu.  Party on!!!

We won't be going there for Thanksgiving or Xmas.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know my small family (just my Mother and me now) have decided to not go to extended family Chrismases this year.  I really hate to see what happens in January.  You KNOW that the Trumpsters (who will either be angry or who will be celebrating like Jesus has returned) will not do the right thing.  It will be like putting all these families in a mixing pot and doing a stir.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Fark that, do what you want. Free people don't need government's permission to celebrate holidays.


I'm with you.  I think they should all get together as soon and as often as possible.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: I'm 200%+ okay with this. Another commercialized holiday anyway based on pagan beliefs that won't be missed by me.


Holidays are commercialized because we, as a society, enjoy it.

Still, as far as ridiculous celebrations go, the solestecs are about the best you can hope for.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: gretzkyscores: Fark that, do what you want. Free people don't need government's permission to celebrate holidays.

I'm with you.  I think they should all get together as soon and as often as possible.


Preferably after attending a large, sold-out sporting event.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
reelfilmfacts.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We need a futurama robot santa to fly around on christmas and take out all the people who don't lock down.

It is scientifically proven, that we we lock down HARD, and i mean weld people into their homes and use the military to execute non essentials on the street, that we can defeat the corona in about 6 months.  But we have to be willing to lock down super hard.  There will be deaths and sacrifices will have to be made.  But after the lock down, we can put up a memorial wall to all the people who had to make the ultimate sacrifice.  People will die either way.  At least if people die from a super hard lockdown, we will defeat the virus.  If we don't lock down, people will die, and the virus will not be defeated.

Choose to win this war.  Choose to defeat the virus.
 
whidbey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The real elephant in the room is capitalism, Farkers.

How sustainable is it if you have to rely on holidays to thrive?

And we're seeing how a pandemic can completely disrupt the business world.

This society needs to change.
 
Northern
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Yeah it'll really suck in the USA this year, right around that time is when the Thanksgiving spike will probably be coming round.


Around 60% of us will be wondering how #45 was re-elected.
The President will be sick again with Covid-19.
The economy will nose-dive as #45 is impeached a second time, this turn with a majority Dem House and Senate.
The President is indicted on tax evasion and fraud by the IRS and NYAG.  More of his staff are arrested on elections fraud and embezzlement of $800 million from the campaign.
We will likely also celebrate with a string of constitutional crisis as key civil rights decisions are overturned by the new Justice Cancer on the SCOTUS as she teams up with Justice pubic hair, Beer Bro, and the two corporate thugs.
It'll be fun!
/Pass the respirator and bullet proof vest please.
//MAGA
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Buster 49: redonkulon: Does anyone think having large gatherings of family anytime before everyone gets a vaccine a good idea?

My in-laws think so.  Very large family, solid redneck, anti-masking, anti-vaxing Trumpers.  As of two weeks ago 5 members of the family have tested positive for COVID. Given their behavior I'm guessing more of them have tested positive by now.  Two of them work in the medical profession.  But so far nobody has gotten REALLY sick, nobody has gone to the hospital, so it's all good!  It's just the flu.  Party on!!!

We won't be going there for Thanksgiving or Xmas.


Yes, I forgot to make an exception for idiot Trump humper anti-vaxers. I don't understand how people in a medical profession could possibly be anti-vaxers or maskless assholes, but my wife relayed a story about a coworker who went to an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doc here in West Seattle and they were VERY anti-mask. I'm like, what the hell?

Still, I guess if they have already been infected, they should all be immune soon enough. Technically that would make it safe to hang out with them for any upcoming holidays. But that begs the question why anyone would want to deal with an entire family of Trumper Uncles for Xmas.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sugar_fetus: Merltech: I'm 200%+ okay with this. Another commercialized holiday anyway based on pagan beliefs that won't be missed by me.

Why do you hate Pagans?


its seems Paganophobia, isn't a thing  pogonophobia its a fear of beards which is neat.

/got nothing
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.