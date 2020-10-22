 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   83-year-old British woman slams new UK lockdown, says she's 'not going to be fastened in her house cause she's 83, and doesn't give a sod'   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Scorpitron
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elderly chav.
 
Psychopusher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: Pensioners can be cantankerous and obstinate.
 
SpectroBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catch COVID and die you miserable old coont.
 
brap
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lets compromise.

I say let her leave the house but make it legal to throw paper bags full of cold diarrhea at her head.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Shouldn't she be a Gemma or a Lauren?

/You wot m8?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait, she's 83?

Cue the Catherine Tate Nan "What a farking liberty" routine, then.
 
Combustion
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Lets compromise.

I say let her leave the house but make it legal to throw paper bags full of cold diarrhea at her head.


Sigh...I have to wait for it to cool???
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like she's had a good run.  Probably bayoneted herself a Jerry that got shot down in the blitz.
 
Superjoe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wellbye.jpg
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
83% of British public slams new UK Karen, says "were not going to be buried in the ground cause' you're 83, and don't give a sod'.
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good for her.

This medical martial law is bullshiat.
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Good for her.

This medical martial law is bullshiat.


You...you don't know what martial law is, do you?
 
LewDux
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skatedrifter: Good for her.

This medical martial law is bullshiat.


Medical Martial Law is the name of my derp tribute band
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Combustion: dothemath: Lets compromise.

I say let her leave the house but make it legal to throw paper bags full of cold diarrhea at her head.

Sigh...I have to wait for it to cool???


Either cool it down or heat it up.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.