 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Today's entry in October 2020's candy delivery engineering contest: the candy catapult   (fox43.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 6:19 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's no candy trebuchet, but I guess it'll do.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark has really been showing its 50 to 60 year old white men demographic pretty hard lately.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Its all fun and games, until some little cherub takes a Milky Way to the eye.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Or, you know, one of those old people "grabber" things.

www.homedepot.com/p/Grabber-Buddy-48-i​n-Pick-Up-Tool-Extended-Reacher
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't wait to hear about the ensuing HOA drama, or does that apply exclusively to trebuchets?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SWMBO is a huge halloween fanatic.
Carved pumpkins, we have homemade headstones for the front yard. spooky music.
She does a viable Elvira imitation.

She wants to do something like this.
Which means *I* have to build something like this.
Or at least a clothesline arrangement.

"No. We shouldn't be rewarding these little roaming disease vectors and their irresponsible parents."

/tomorrow, she will bring it up again
//And I will shoot it down again.
///and again and again and again
 
Uzzah
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems dangerous.  Why not leave the candy where it is and catapult the kids to it?
 
Eravior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Goodie bags and a spud launcher. Much more accurate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I  have a small working model of DaVinci's catapult, and it will launch hard candy about 15 feet when the tension is right. But, my building has canceled Halloween this year, which is a shame, because I had a really cool idea for a severed head on a table. Oh well, guess I will have to wait until next year.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, that is one monumentally schitty catapult. At least put in a little effort and build a medieval style catapult or even a trebuchet. Not only will it not look like a piece of crap, but it will actually launch better.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: SWMBO is a huge halloween fanatic.
Carved pumpkins, we have homemade headstones for the front yard. spooky music.
She does a viable Elvira imitation.

She wants to do something like this.
Which means *I* have to build something like this.
Or at least a clothesline arrangement.

"No. We shouldn't be rewarding these little roaming disease vectors and their irresponsible parents."

/tomorrow, she will bring it up again
//And I will shoot it down again.
///and again and again and again


life doesn't have to be a long slow sad miserable trek to the cemetery
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [i0.wp.com image 600x540]


Probably more cost efficient than the candy rail gun I've been working on...
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FINALLY
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Though I still am planning on tossing stuff from the balcony.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
sinko swimo:

life doesn't have to be a long slow sad miserable trek to the cemetery

No it does not.
For the above homemade headstones...I made them.
For the spooky music and sound effects...I compiled it.
More than once, I've gotten dressed up, just to scare the crap out of the neighborhood kids (and some of the parents).
I have been a willing and active participant, every year.

This year, however...not even a little bit.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.