(Some Guy)   Look, if some good ol' boys in the Oklahoma backwoods offer you some nuts to snack on, ask what kind. It's important   (oklahoman.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two men were accused Wednesday in a criminal charge of performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery on a volunteer at their cabin in the woods and then keeping the body parts in a freezer, possibly to eat later.


Oh internet, you never disappoint
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Allen reports he tithes $267 a month to the Oratory of Mystical Sacraments snackraments.

I fixed the last line of the article for them.

//You're welcome.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The internet was a terrible idea.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He thought he was going out there for Unix training.
 
ecor1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Theres woods in Oklahoma?
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wooooooow. Wow. That's enough Internet for today.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sheriff: 'Cannibals' lured victim to cabin in Oklahoma woods, performed illegal castration

They felt the need to clarify the legality of a backwoods castration in the headline. Yup. Gotta be Oklahoma.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brax33: Allen reports he tithes $267 a month to the Oratory of Mystical Sacraments snackraments.

I fixed the last line of the article for them.

//You're welcome.


In line with the 'nuts' theme, how about sackraments?

/I'll show myself out
 
