(Komo)   North Idaho takes a break from its normal YouTube in Trucks Conspiracy News to bring you its new principle non-tuber export   (komonews.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Once again, the "big city liberals" have to step in and help out our less-than-smart cousins East of the Cascades.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That doesn't sound very boot-strappy.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What?

I thought north Idaho's chief export was white supremacist separatism.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's OK. I've got my own private Idaho hospital room. Cab Calloway will be in there, too.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Again? There's another link 2 spots down.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Liberal hoaxes require liberal treatment, apparently.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All because the idiot anti-maskers won't wear one.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm noticing a trend of overly clever headlines resulting in insta-duplicate threads.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Either by air or ground that travel cost doesn't sound cheap. The price of wearing a mask was too high.
When stigginit goes wrong.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Uh, yeah, Couer D'Alene's main export these days is white supremacists.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The only way they'll learn is to let them die.

If you help these yokels it will just reward their bad decisions.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Typical red state wanting to be bailed out by a blue state

And the blue state will do it but will the red state be grateful?

/ geez i'm feeling deja vu all over again
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Anyone else wondering wtf "youtube in trucks conspiracy news" means?  I recognize all of those words individually but together they don't make sense.
 
