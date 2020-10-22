 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Making pets out of wildlife ends pretty much the way you expect it would - deer edition   (cnn.com) divider line
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Welcome to Colorado...
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tynette Housley, 73, told wildlife officials that she brought a days-old fawn that turned into a young buck into her home over a year ago, according to the CPW statement.


Old cougar just wanted a young buck, should have put on some make up and headed out to a college bar instead.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I had a dime for every time I was out for a walk and a pet deer gored me.....
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The deer's antlers had fresh bloodstains on them when it was euthanized.

Peace was never an option.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: If I had a dime for every time I was out for a walk and a pet deer gored me.....


User name checks out ..
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Looks like the deer's owner is going to be out a couple thousand bucks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The victim said she was surprised when the deer started following her since it wasnt black...."

People in Colorado are horrible.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That lady should move to Port Townsend, WA. The town is filled to the brim with the most docile deer you can imagine. I know several folks that have deer who spend so much time on their property that you could consider them pets. Not a great town to have a garden in though.
 
kindms
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
so lawsuit time. that 73 year old lady is going to find out how expensive that pet really was

and people around here will feed them. Like WTF. they eat all the flowers and plants etc why the Fark are you feeding the g-damn things

i really wish I could bow hunt on my property. would solve the neighborhood deer problem in a few days
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess the buck really did stop there.

/i'll see myself out
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Not a great town to have a garden in though.


Ill take "Things A Black Person Has Never Said" for a thousand!

"Should I get a pet deer or a garden?"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had a pet flying squirrel as a kid that my dog found.  He was awesome.  He'd fly around the house and randomly land on you.  We eventually introduced him to the outdoors and after a few weeks he was off to find him a girl.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: If I had a dime for every time I was out for a walk and a pet deer gored me.....


Just a couple of bucks, I imagine. Not much doe at all.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I had a pet flying squirrel as a kid that my dog found.  He was awesome.  He'd fly around the house and randomly land on you.  We eventually introduced him to the outdoors and after a few weeks he was off to find him a girl.


Did you happen to notice a Russian giantess and a midget in a trench coat hanging around?
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And my only question is... The lady was walking her dog. What kind of useless dog doesn't try go after the deer?!
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skyotter: The deer's antlers had fresh bloodstains on them when it was euthanized.

Peace was never an option.


I don't think the cops carry euthanasia drugs. This was cops shooting a young buck, yet again.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mochunk: And my only question is... The lady was walking her dog. What kind of useless dog doesn't try go after the deer?!


A small dog that's not part of a pack?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Welcome to the jungle. I am the last thing you will ever see
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mochunk: And my only question is... The lady was walking her dog. What kind of useless dog doesn't try go after the deer?!


It was probably a farking Maltese.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pueblonative: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I had a pet flying squirrel as a kid that my dog found.  He was awesome.  He'd fly around the house and randomly land on you.  We eventually introduced him to the outdoors and after a few weeks he was off to find him a girl.

Did you happen to notice a Russian giantess and a midget in a trench coat hanging around?


No but of course we named him Rocky
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: mochunk: And my only question is... The lady was walking her dog. What kind of useless dog doesn't try go after the deer?!

It was probably a farking Maltese.


They have Maltese for that now?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This idiot needs to be sued for everything she has. Newsflash: bambi ain't a farking documentary.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: "The victim said she was surprised when the deer started following her since it wasnt black...."

People in Colorado are horrible.


It really is. My mom has a place by the court house and I have to keep a tight lead on my dog most of the time.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Knew a guy that kept a raccoon as a pet for a while. It ended up biting off the tip of his finger so he got rid of it. He said in retrospect it was a really dumb idea to keep a wild animal as a pet.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
dothemath: "The victim said she was surprised when the deer started following her since it wasnt black...."

People in Colorado are horrible.

Given that she didn't actually say anything of the kind, I'm thinking you're more horrible than they are.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: dothemath: "The victim said she was surprised when the deer started following her since it wasnt black...."

People in Colorado are horrible.

Given that she didn't actually say anything of the kind, I'm thinking you're more horrible than they are.


Its right there in the quote.
Dont deny facts.
 
