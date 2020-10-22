 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Woman sees her train is running late, decides to have 'al fresco' romp with stranger in busy town centre to pass the time (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The English are a strange people.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does she land on the Hot/Crazy scale?
Asking for a friend
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm worried about coronavirus.
 
buntz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
COVID might be the least of her worries.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dwlah: Where does she land on the Hot/Crazy scale?
Asking for a friend


Is there a "British crazy"?  She's definitely on the "British hot" side of that scale.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't care. Had sex.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, when you can get on the train, there's always the bologna pony express.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Woman has 'al fresco' romp with stranger
She began talking to a stranger
and the pair ended up
having sex on the pavement
as shoppers walked past

Kate Jackson began talking to a stranger
when her train was delayed,
and the pair ended up
romping on the pavement

A woman had an illicit
"al fresco" sex session
with a stranger
after they got chatting
while waiting to catch a train home.

Kate Jackson was seen
by passers-by
having intercourse with 44-year-old Jonathon Pisani
after she realised her train would be delayed.

Kate Jackson began talking to a stranger
when her train was delayed,
and the pair ended up
romping on the pavement

The pair had sex in broad daylight
in Stalybridge town centre
at around 3.45pm.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dwlah: Where does she land on the Hot/Crazy scale?
Asking for a friend


She looks... pretty sane.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Too long, didn't read summary:

1. She gets mad at her boyfriend, leaves
2. Train is late, so she talks to stranger
3. He offers her booze, she takes it although she takes meds for bipolar and personality disorder 🚩🚩🚩!!!!
4. They have sex on the pavement
5. Judge rules to not reveal her address to avoid embarrassment
6. Website published her picture and name anyway.
7. The Aristocrats
 
the_rhino
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mind the gap
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"She was waiting outside and then struck up a conversation with a male and after being offered White Storm cider, her recollection then becomes particularly hazy."

Hazy? Like the moors of Scotland?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Woman has 'al fresco' romp with stranger
She began talking to a stranger
and the pair ended up
having sex on the pavement
as shoppers walked past

Kate Jackson began talking to a stranger
when her train was delayed,
and the pair ended up
romping on the pavement

A woman had an illicit
"al fresco" sex session
with a stranger
after they got chatting
while waiting to catch a train home.

Kate Jackson was seen
by passers-by
having intercourse with 44-year-old Jonathon Pisani
after she realised her train would be delayed.

Kate Jackson began talking to a stranger
when her train was delayed,
and the pair ended up
romping on the pavement

The pair had sex in broad daylight
in Stalybridge town centre
at around 3.45pm.


Is that the text of the article?  I read it as song lyrics and the song melody in my head was "Devil Went Down to Georgia".
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trains don't have legs and thus can't run
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Works every time!"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: dwlah: Where does she land on the Hot/Crazy scale?
Asking for a friend

She looks... pretty sane.


A girlfriend that gets mad at you and then bangs the literal next man that talks to her (right there on the spot!) might not be insane but she definitely has problems.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
unitaswholesale.co.ukView Full Size

Does this stuff really come in a 2L plastic bottle?

FFS.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
/clicks link to look at photos
// Ew...
/// ... and Ew....
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dryknife: "Works every time!"

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 283x282]


I've got a headache just looking at that.

Never been near an apple in its life.
 
AkaranD
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The bipolar + booze issue takes this away from being funny to being incredibly sad. That mix can absolutely ruin you.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: InfoFreako: dwlah: Where does she land on the Hot/Crazy scale?
Asking for a friend

She looks... pretty sane.

A girlfriend that gets mad at you and then bangs the literal next man that talks to her (right there on the spot!) might not be insane but she definitely has problems.


It was an attempt at diplomacy. As in, if hot=crazy then...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chavs gonna chav I guess.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Fast Show S02E04 - Extra sketch during broadcast version of end credits
Youtube LXxgxXiqZZw
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What was she thinking.......it's the 70's or something?!?!
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The camera was said to have then panned back to see them lying on the pavement cuddling each other. Eventually she pulled him on top of her before they began romping as shoppers walked past.

"romping" . . . because screwing is offensive?
 
Pert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kate Jackson was seen by passers-by having intercourse with 44-year-old Jonathon Pisani.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: [unitaswholesale.co.uk image 282x282]
Does this stuff really come in a 2L plastic bottle?

FFS.


And it costs more by quantity than the can version.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What I find odd is that the newspapers are just allowed to publish their names and pictures like that. In my country that would be pretty much illegal and reason for a lawsuit (why media won't do it), but it seems like common law countries generally have much less strict privacy laws?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: The camera was said to have then panned back to see them lying on the pavement cuddling each other. Eventually she pulled him on top of her before they began romping as shoppers walked past.

"romping" . . . because screwing is offensive?


"Romping" makes sex sound more playful and acceptable, even though they were arrested for farking in public.

They also say "snogging" when referring to kissing, right? Which makes it sound repulsive.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It beats a burger king barhroom
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: /clicks link to look at photos
// Ew...
/// ... and Ew....


Yeah. But the guy is likely more hideous, best he could do.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is it in bad form to ask her to leave the mask on?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Zeb Hesselgresser: The camera was said to have then panned back to see them lying on the pavement cuddling each other. Eventually she pulled him on top of her before they began romping as shoppers walked past.

"romping" . . . because screwing is offensive?

"Romping" makes sex sound more playful and acceptable, even though they were arrested for farking in public.

They also say "snogging" when referring to kissing, right? Which makes it sound repulsive.


Farking in public would be a good Fark username.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Too long, didn't read summary:

1. She gets mad at her boyfriend, leaves
2. Train is late, so she talks to stranger
3. He offers her booze, she takes it although she takes meds for bipolar and personality disorder 🚩🚩🚩!!!!
4. They have sex on the pavement
5. Judge rules to not reveal her address to avoid embarrassment
6. Website published her picture and name anyway.
7. The Aristocrats


Dnrtfa
Why is the fucus on her? Save didn't have sex alone, unlike many farkers
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man, some guys get all the luck.

It's a good day for me if I get change back from the ticket machine, fer chris sake.

/kicks dirt
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.