(NYPost)   Former Disney CFO rents couple his $2.2 million Connecticut mansion, they haven't paid rent since they moved in in June, taking "advantage of the no-eviction moratorium." All together: Awwwwwww   (nypost.com) divider line
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But the Getachews claim that Rutkowski lied when he said the pool, hot tub and waterfall "were in good working condition," with their complaint alleging that Rutkowski knew there were problems with the pool before signing the lease.


Oh the huge manatee.

Let everyone involved in this story be some of the first people's heads affixed onto pikes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still owe the rent and he can sue for it later.

boo hoo
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can't he hire some dudes with baseball bats to "evict" them? Have the thugs wear Disney costumes while beating the squatters.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
lawyer A. Mark Getachew and his wife, Denora.

Denora and Mark - a lawyer at Willkie Farr & Gallagher - "are the singularly least professional, least honest ..., least moral people I have dealt with in my 40 plus years of professional life," the affidavit alleges.


the guy is a lawyer, but i find it hard to believe another lawyer hasn't met at least some other lawyers that were worse
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know if I'd call that a mansion exactly.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trailer trash with money.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Uh, don't rent to someone named "Getachew"

Obviously.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rents and mortgages should have been cancelled back in April.

Also, shut the fark up. You are in no way hurting for money.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: They still owe the rent and he can sue for it later.

boo hoo


But how much damage will they do to the house before then?
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Two rich people throwing allegations at each other.  He's a squatter, he's a slumlord, whatever.

Meanwhile, both are living much better than 99% of the people reading this.

Who farking cares?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Rents and mortgages should have been cancelled back in April.

Also, shut the fark up. You are in no way hurting for money.


Neither were the trailer trash that moved in.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everyone involved there sucks.

As does anyone out there manipulating a provision for desperate people out of work just to screw their landlord out their owed rent.

Fulfilling your obligations & paying your bills, if you possibly can, is always smarter and never circles around to ruin your life. Screwing people over 'cause you can right now? Not so much.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmmm....
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Combustion: Can't he hire some dudes with baseball bats to "evict" them? Have the thugs wear Disney costumes while beating the squatters.


tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I get that a lot of you guys hate landlords, but farking them over constantly will cause rents to increase as rental properties become scarce and landlords hedge their bets against squatters.

In this case, it looks like its really a dispute about repairs to the property being credited against rent, not covid relief.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: But the Getachews claim that Rutkowski lied when he said the pool, hot tub and waterfall "were in good working condition," with their complaint alleging that Rutkowski knew there were problems with the pool before signing the lease.


Oh the huge manatee.

Let everyone involved in this story be some of the first people's heads affixed onto pikes.


Yes.
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hold on. Lemme get my electron microscope set up so I can look for the appropriate-sized violin for this event.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know I'm absolutely livid when my hot tub, waterfall, and Caligula rape pool are not in exact perfect working order.
Shoot them all into the sun.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
shelling out 45k on a short term rental for repairs ? Ya that sounds like BS. No one would do that.


sounds like a background check would have saved this guy from renting to these folks if they were pulling the same shyte in the hamptons as alleged in the article
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Animatronik: I get that a lot of you guys hate landlords, but farking them over constantly will cause rents to increase as rental properties become scarce and landlords hedge their bets against squatters.


You're about 12 years too late on that one
 
oukewldave
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I didn't read the article (this is Fark after all!), but I'd just move in with them and make their lives hell until they leave.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Rents and mortgages should have been cancelled back in April.

Also, shut the fark up. You are in no way hurting for money.


According to the article the tenants moved in during June, well after COVID started (and your April line in the sand) so they have no reason to not pay.

The renters are simply deadbeat scammers, not some working class person who got laid off in March and can't find a job to pay rent on a 900 sq ft apartment.
 
sjcpjh1 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No empathy for these folks. Throw both families in a boxing ring with weapons and let them go at it, like in Escape From New York.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I keep losing my violin for things like this.

Of course it's easy to do since it's not visible to the naked eye.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: SpectroBoy: They still owe the rent and he can sue for it later.

boo hoo

But how much damage will they do to the house before then?


The article says that the tenants have actually been making repairs to the property to the tune of $46,356.22.

Also, I hate everyone involved in this article.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am surprised that the CFO didn't shut off the water.
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Animatronik: I get that a lot of you guys hate landlords, but farking them over constantly will cause rents to increase as rental properties become scarce and landlords hedge their bets against squatters.

In this case, it looks like its really a dispute about repairs to the property being credited against rent, not covid relief.


Do you think this story is a particularly good one in whose context to raise this issue?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.