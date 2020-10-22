 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 42 Birmingham)   Alabama groups and lawmakers react to Pope Francis same-sex union comments, say such a union should only be between a man and a woman, preferably from the same family   (cbs42.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

408 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 12:49 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ToastmasterGeneral [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They...they quoted Roy Moore?  And referred to him just like he was a random Alabaman lawmaker?  Oh, Alabama.  You keep doing you.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put the opinions of Alabama right up there with those of Sudan, Libya, and the Pakistan tribal areas.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your god is love (which is what they say) and if two gay people love each other...denying their love is, essentially, denying your god. That makes you not only a bigot, but also a heretic. Good luck with the whole eternal hell-fire thing.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Catholic church has been around much longer and therefore outranks you people. Suck it.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are both so stupid, they don't see their common ground: raping children.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Alabama: The moral and spiritual guidance state
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hear banjos...
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're a dude, and you think it's wrong for dudes to marry other dudes, then don't marry a dude.

That's it. That's all you need to do.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bigotry is the most important aspect of American christianity. Fills the pews, fills the plate.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Southern Baptists disagree with something a Catholic said.  Film at 11.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since when did Southern Baptists care what the farking pope has to say?
 
daychilde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe we'll be rid of religion one day. Or at least religion trying to legislate their bullshiat on to the rest of us.
 
eKonk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Freedom of religion means you can follow whatever douchebag hateful shiat you want in your personal life. Once you try and codify that shiat into law, you're imposing your religion on others. That doesn't fly.

If you can come up with a rational reason why something should be banned, let us know. If your only reason is "my douchebag pastor told me my douchebag version of a god doesn't like it," you can just fark yourself with that shiat.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump probably influenced Francis' decision.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*places handful of cash in the swear jar*

Nice to see the Catholic Church evolving.  That being said....
F*ck the Catholic Church
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x314]


That's not actually saying much, and nothing we didn't already know.  She's from the far right loony bin of Catholics... and Francis is a progressive.  They barely have anything in common in their worldview - it's not clear she views him as a legitimate Pope.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x314]


Well so was that dirty hippy Jesus, so there's that...
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who the fark wrote this article??  It is so full of typos and the misuse of punctuation marks that I lost a dozen brain cells just from reading it.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can you substitute your pet goat for your sister? Just asking for a friend.
 
dracos31
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: Can you substitute your pet goat for your sister? Just asking for a friend.


Only if the goat is also a blood relation.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: Can you substitute your pet goat for your sister? Just asking for a friend.


LEAVE THE GOATS OUT OF THIS
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If your god is love (which is what they say) and if two gay people love each other...denying their love is, essentially, denying your god. That makes you not only a bigot, but also a heretic. Good luck with the whole eternal hell-fire thing.


That's what Liberal Christians say. Conservatives have a cruel, needy, god that's like a bad parent, punishing people who don't obey and worship it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Alabama groups and lawmakers react to Pope Francis same-sex union comments"

you can't use plurals and then only reference single individuals
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Right-wing Alabamians ( > 99% of the population) believe marriage should be between a man and a woman. Roy Moore believes marriage should be between a man and a teenage girl.

/Bimmer Jones, the Alabama Democratic Party
//No, not a representative of the ADP, the entire party membership
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I say Biden's still a lock for Bama

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: I hear banjos...


RUN!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Conservatives: Marriage is a religious institution and the State should not intrude on religious rights.

Also Conservatives: "The Pope shouldn't have an influence on people's perspective of marriage."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OMFG Help Us: Can you substitute your pet goat for your sister? Just asking for a friend.


Sure, Mister Scottish Stone Mason and Carpenter.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, remember when conservative types claimed they didn't have a problem with same-sex unions as long as they weren't called "marriages"?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) - Pope Francis's support of same sex union's has created many conversations here in Alabama.

There's a typo in the opening sentence. Good job, Alabama!
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ToastmasterGeneral: They...they quoted Roy Moore?  And referred to him just like he was a random Alabaman lawmaker?  Oh, Alabama.  You keep doing you.

I had to click to see it myself

"To change the Catholic church's policy on this. I think it is upfronting to those who believe marriage is between a man and a woman," Moore said

I know what word he was going for and no I'm not going to help him out
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: [Dotard holding an upside down bible at St. John's]


That was entirely intentional and was his Black Mass moment, Those from the church of the damned know what I mean, Donald is godless
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think this announcement may have angered many Catholics in United States and it might be time to have a schism. Trump needs to call Cardinal Dolan about breaking up with the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis has turned the Catholic Church too far to the left and he has alienated a bunch of Catholics over the years. Some have given up and joined another Christian Church that fits into their moral values.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some perspective about non-Western countries and the pope's endorsement of civil unions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.