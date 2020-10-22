 Skip to content
(YouTube)   He was going down grade making ninety miles an hour, and his whistle broke into a scream. He was found in the wreck, with his hand on the throttle, and scalded to death by the steam. Biden Vs. Trump Debate Number Two, 9 PM ET   (youtube.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Here are the details for the final presidential debate:

When? 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET Thursday. (You can listen to the debate on NPR, and we'll have a livestream video online.)

Where? Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.

Who's moderating? Kristen Welker of NBC News

Trump is sticking to his habit of criticizing the moderator ahead of a debate.

"[Welker's] been screaming questions at me for a long time. She's no good," Trump said during a Monday rally in Prescott, Ariz.

But Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News' Martha MacCallum in early October that he has a "very high opinion" of Welker and that "she's a journalist who's very fair in her approach."

What's the format? The debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments. Each candidate will have two minutes of uninterrupted time at the beginning of each segment.

What are the topics? Welker released the tentative topics a week ahead of the debate. Not necessarily in this order, these are the topics:

fighting COVID-19

American families

race in America

climate change

national security

leadership

https://www.npr.org/2020/10/21/925386​8​63/the-final-biden-trump-debate-is-thu​rsday-heres-what-you-need-to-know
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I look forward to dopey Donnie ranting while his mic is muted, making him look even crazier and more unhinged than he normally looks.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Huh huh huh huh, "number two"
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I'm not watching this time. Last time made my blood boil.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Five bucks says Dump walks over while his mic is muted and stalks Biden like he did with Hilary, and Biden lunges at Dump like he's going to clean his clock, and Dump reacts like when that eagle was on his desk.

Also, the Maxwell testimony drops tomorrow morning.

I wish him well.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I really don't think I will be able to watch it.  My blood pressure can't handle it.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I am from the near future and if you would like to skip ahead, this is how it goes [SPOILERS]:

One participant will work the refs, waste time with bluster and word salad, smear the opponent, lie about himself, ignore inconvenient truths, dogwhistle with an amplified kazoo, and generally flumber about like a diseased octopus on the deck of a fishing boat.

One participant will point out the failings of the current administration, promise he'll do better, note that he worked for a guy who was better, laugh off the smears, address large societal issues in the depth allowed by 2-minute responses, be visibly less insane and senile than the first guy, and by the end it'll seem like not only is he a thousand years old but we've been watching this debate for a hundred of them.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I can't stand watching him speak.. His smug fakery is infuriating.
During the last debate I just listened on NPR (*And attempted to read the Fark posts...) , I think I'll do the same this time as well.

*Has Drew in his great wisdom, decided to dedicate a few dozen servers this time?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I'll be in an AA meeting. Which is the much better choice.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Oh boy!
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I'd rather watch the Giants and Eagles.  And THAT'S saying something.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I was thinking, isn't this a bit early than I remembered this exchange from Cheers:

Woody:  "Would you like a beer Mr. Peterson?"
Norm: "Don't you think it is a bit early?"
Woody: "Too early for a beer?"
Norm: "No, to early for stupid questions?"
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I admire Biden's ability to not walk over there the moment his son's name comes out of Two Scoops mouth and just grab him by his necktie and loudly proclaim he'll clean his farking clock.

I know myself well enough  I can say that I lack this ability.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I really don't think I will be able to watch it.  My blood pressure can't handle it.


My primary care provider increased my BP med from 2.5 mg to 5 mg on Tuesday, so hopefully that will help.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
assets.amuniversal.comView Full Size
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I'm so excited thinking about Trump getting his ass kicked that I... That I... Excuse me, I need to go "tuck my shirt in."
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: I am from the near future and if you would like to skip ahead, this is how it goes [SPOILERS]:

One participant will work the refs, waste time with bluster and word salad, smear the opponent, lie about himself, ignore inconvenient truths, dogwhistle with an amplified kazoo, and generally flumber about like a diseased octopus on the deck of a fishing boat.

One participant will point out the failings of the current administration, promise he'll do better, note that he worked for a guy who was better, laugh off the smears, address large societal issues in the depth allowed by 2-minute responses, be visibly less insane and senile than the first guy, and by the end it'll seem like not only is he a thousand years old but we've been watching this debate for a hundred of them.


"Biden was boring, while Trump continued to show the vigor and enthusiasm with which he has greeted his entire Presidency.  Victory Trump. "
-CNN
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Redh8t: I can't stand watching him speak.. His smug fakery is infuriating.
During the last debate I just listened on NPR (*And attempted to read the Fark posts...) , I think I'll do the same this time as well.

*Has Drew in his great wisdom, decided to dedicate a few dozen servers this time?


I don't know...
This might be the last time you get to see him talk without invoking the 5th amendment until he gets that orange jumpsuit...
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Don't rule out Drumpf cancelling the debate due to air strikes being launced at Iran.  He'll prempt the debate with a presidential address to the nation explaining that the air strikes were necessay to contain the Iranian threat to the election.  Bonus spot on the bingo card for either a) Israel participates in the strikes or b) he nukes Tehran.

October surprise #22.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
It's at Belmont university, so Rudy can't show up with his laptop or he'll be hunted down

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I think the headline's referring to Casey Jones, but I can't get "30,000 pounds of mashed bananas" out of my head now.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Mollari: Don't rule out Drumpf cancelling the debate due to air strikes being launched at Iran.  He'll preempt the debate with a presidential address to the nation explaining that the air strikes were necessary to contain the Iranian threat to the election.  Bonus spot on the bingo card for either a) Israel participates in the strikes or b) he nukes Tehran.

October surprise #22.


eesh. coffee Boobies after
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
This is proceeding?  Im genuinely surprised Trump hasnt backed out.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Go Joe! Show Covid Commander what a real statesman looks like.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

raerae1980: This is proceeding?  Im genuinely surprised Trump hasnt backed out.


There's still time.

/ Hello, Elder Services? Yes, I would like to report abuse. Yeah, they're making him go to a debate where he's going to get absolutely trashed.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [assets.amuniversal.com image 750x541]


Ok, I lol'd at the "inspirational 8-track tapes."
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I could go for some coffee boobies....

/extra cream
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I'm looking forward to the newly compassionate Donald Trump.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

IP: I'd rather watch the Giants and Eagles.  And THAT'S saying something.


Jesus! Let's not say something we might regret later.

I'll be watching Taskmaster on YouTube and playing evil vidya games.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So did the venue or debate commission demand negative covid tests by everyone who will be seated in the room?

We've heard about the muted microphone, but where are the covid protections for Biden and everyone else who is not a trump family member?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Has FOXNews accidentally prematurely released their analysis of how Trump kicked Joe's butt yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Another debate, another electoral-vote.com animation...
The Biden lead has been shaky, it dipped below statistically safe this week, but as of today is back up again. Digging into the details Trump isn't so much gaining ground, but he might be eroding Biden's support. Neither party seems to be able to get consistent traction in Texas, Florida can't make up it's mind, and the southeast and rust belt want those ad dollars dammit! In other words, no one is going to know for sure until all of the dust settles, so Vote Like Your Life Depends On It!
Right Now:
Biden 340 Exactly Tied 38 (Texas) Trump 160 (including statistical ties)
Biden 279   Statistically Tied 133   Trump 126

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I was supposed to work out last night but intense anxiety kept me paralyzed with indecision and I ended up just going to bed early. Maybe tonight I will be able to motivate myself to do it.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just collected my beautiful Vegas Vote sticker
Fark user imageView Full Size

/God it felt good to vote for Biden
//stay BLUE NV 💙
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll bet Trump thinks that since his dramatic exit from the 60 Minutes interview was so Alpha Male-y, that he'll just repeat that tonight.

The debate people aren't the only ones who'll be using the Mute button tonight.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i1.pinside.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fat boy: [i1.pinside.com image 480x270]


Trump's response:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i1.pinside.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump is going to be glorious, baby, he's gonna come out on fire and in a red tie and with no irises in his eyes and the world shall hang on his every magnificent, bigly words and he's gonna sniff and talk about freedoms and sniff and talk about his defeat of covid and sniff and sniff and sniff and he's gonna be bulked up like Lou Ferigno only beefier from his roids and he's gonna sniff and he's gonna show all the Biden and the libs and Pelosi and Stahl what happens when you try to hit the world's goodest brain with a tough question he's going to show you all and sniff!
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Getting my drink on now, so I won't remember tonight.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

born_yesterday: Trump is going to be glorious, baby, he's gonna come out on fire and in a red tie and with no irises in his eyes and the world shall hang on his every magnificent, bigly words and he's gonna sniff and talk about freedoms and sniff and talk about his defeat of covid and sniff and sniff and sniff and he's gonna be bulked up like Lou Ferigno only beefier from his roids and he's gonna sniff and he's gonna show all the Biden and the libs and Pelosi and Stahl what happens when you try to hit the world's goodest brain with a tough question he's going to show you all and sniff!


im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's all just reality TV to this guy.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is going to be more of a shiatshow than the first one, isn't it?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After the debate, I look forward to hearing the insane rants from Donnie when his mic is muted.  You just know he won't be able to help himself, he'll just start yelling.  They have to record it, they just have to.  I don't know what they'll do if Donnie decides to go invade Biden's space because Joe's mic is hot.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well I just did a good amount of edibles
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From Reddit:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
