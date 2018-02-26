 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "43 of those incidents have been identified as having malicious intent. Those cases were associated either with extremists, the yelling of slurs, drivers who turned back in an attempt to strike again -- or a second collision with protesters"   (cnn.com) divider line
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
1 hour ago  
It's fine, subs, they're just economically anxious.
 
ArcadianRefugee
1 hour ago  
...told CNN that the Black Lives Matter movement had been targeted and that online memes appear to have both celebrated -- and driven -- such attacks.

Uhm, phrasing?
 
buravirgil
1 hour ago  
The article allows someone named JENKINS to frame its "column inches" and LEROY has a lesson for him on Fark.

The plain error of journalistic integrity of which CNN's staff is guilty in this story is promoting Jenkins' definition of a terrorist action without challenge.
 
Smoking GNU
52 minutes ago  
Straight up terrorism.
 
CreepyBasementGuy
43 minutes ago  
good.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
41 minutes ago  
Mr. Mercedes
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
39 minutes ago  

CreepyBasementGuy: good.


Username checks out.
 
thealgorerhythm
37 minutes ago  
I get a timeout for showing a public YouTube clip of a murder in Casino, but calling for the assault and murder of real people in the streets is a-okay I guess.
 
Todd300
30 minutes ago  

buravirgil: The article allows someone named JENKINS to frame its "column inches" and LEROY has a lesson for him on Fark.

The plain error of journalistic integrity of which CNN's staff is guilty in this story is promoting Jenkins' definition of a terrorist action without challenge.


How's this, snowflake

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
18 minutes ago  

CreepyBasementGuy: good.


Two terrorist sympathizers outing themselves. This thread delivers.
 
HypnozombieX
16 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

They are literal terrorist, and should be treated as such.
 
buravirgil
14 minutes ago  
Todd300: How's this, snowflake

[Fark user image 564x423]

I use a lot of relative and independent clauses when I'm drafting, so you might have misinterpreted the meaning and purpose of my post.

How about: CNN's irresponsible use of Jenkins' opinions and likely partisan inspired misinformation to flesh out its reportage fails all measures of journalistic integrity?
 
