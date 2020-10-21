 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Court orders California to cut San Quentin inmates in half. Sounds messy but okay   (local10.com) divider line
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, that is harsh.
 
daffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
California sucks. It is because they will not let Disneyland open that the company has had to furlough and now fire thousands of cast members. It is the only Disney property not to open, causing them to cut their staff all around the world. Now they are going to cut inmates in half.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. Abolish.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Taking steps to help curb the spread of a highly infectious disease is less important than the blatant greed of Disney? The only reason Disney is firing anyone isn't because California is closed, its because corporate greed. God forbid they only pocket 10.5 billion in net income instead of the 11.5 billion. It would break the company.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I have news for you: California isn't just Disneyland. We're also America's biggest state economy, so it's in everyone's best interests for us to get businesses up and running again, even if a few fat tourists from Flyover can't get their mouse fix without heading east to Floriduh. If that means protecting society's weakest and most exposed members, I'm afer it.

/Funny joke, subby - too bad not everyone gets it.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I note with interest that California has roughly half the population of the UK and roughly the same number of prisoners. Letting some out probably won't hurt.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They could reduce prison crowding some by actually carrying out sentences:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prisons should be for the violent and people who failed to obey orders of the courts as a final resort to ensure the rule of Law. Financial crimes hurt people, but they can be punished in ways other than imprisonment (again, unless they fail to obey the gentle suggestions of judges). Murderers, rapists, traitors, kiddy-diddlers, people who threaten or use weapons, who beat victims, ... - these need to be contained in prisons. I'll even agree for repeat offenders who obstinately refused to learn the first time.

And those who are convicted  and become ill? Well, if you can't do the time, ....  Fark the violent. Fark'em!
Should've thought of that before you beat up someone's grandma for her widows ring & a few SS bucks. I have no pity for the violent. Their death from disease in prison will lower the recidivism rate.

I prefer the old Pennsylvania System: each prisoner in a private cell, no socialization with others & a sign on the door that says "Do not open until ...."
 
