(WSBTV)   No, Mister Business Owner, you have no claim to your laid-off employees' unemployment. NOT YOURS   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow that is one well deserved c*ck punch.
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Would a shakedown like this be considered racketeering or is this just plain old extortion?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Would a shakedown like this be considered racketeering or is this just plain old extortion?


Why not both? I saw the dude on the news and he's just a cawnt.
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behavior like that should get a man shot.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gadian: Behavior like that should get a man shot.


I'd prefer blocking the doors and torching his new mansion with him inside.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick......
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: gadian: Behavior like that should get a man shot.

I'd prefer blocking the doors and torching his new mansion with him inside.


Screw his cock and balls to a door frame and break his fingers first
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought nothing more could surprise me this year.

His former employees actually gave him their benefits!
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*guillotine sharpening noises intensify*
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he's a job creator
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Non story
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a repugnant story. These parasites have the gall to make more money doing nothing than actually being productive members of society. And when their employer (PBUH) reminds them of their proper place and lets them know that the excess money they received is rightfully his, they dare to run off and complain? If he hadn't been kind enough to employ them they wouldn't have received anything at all. A paid vacation wasn't enough for them; they wanted a bonus for their time off as well? Despicable.

/Hope that new monstrosity of a mansion has a paid up fire insurance policy
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This bugger has an enormous set of balls to twist the laws in such a way. I've been on unemployment and the only one responsible for the payments was the federal government. Though I did have a boss who bragged about how he never had to pay unemployment because he always figured out ways to fire people -- which usually means no unemployment- but I took my case to unemployment court and they never showed up but held it by phone. I won.

I figure he's going to wind up there. Then his employees can start harassment suits against him.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hissatsu: What a repugnant story. These parasites have the gall to make more money doing nothing than actually being productive members of society. And when their employer (PBUH) reminds them of their proper place and lets them know that the excess money they received is rightfully his, they dare to run off and complain? If he hadn't been kind enough to employ them they wouldn't have received anything at all. A paid vacation wasn't enough for them; they wanted a bonus for their time off as well? Despicable.

/Hope that new monstrosity of a mansion has a paid up fire insurance policy


I don't.
 
