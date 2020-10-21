 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Filed under "Things that should be Getting More Attention" While Other Things Happened, mass grave of Tulsa Race Riot Victims found   (cnn.com) divider line
5
    More: News  
•       •       •

226 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2020 at 8:30 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing that gets me above all is the whites pulled biplanes out of their hangars and firebombed black people and their houses. The whole thing is insane.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just saw Indiana idiots laughing about this on facebook.

As one person put it: this is that history that you guys are so concerned about getting erased.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hide and Seek Champions
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
RTFA

Oh.  Sorry.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The thing that gets me above all is the whites pulled biplanes out of their hangars and firebombed black people and their houses. The whole thing is insane.


So that's where Barr got the idea in June in DC, albeit, he held back on the firebombing.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.