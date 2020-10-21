 Skip to content
 
(DW)   Why are we not letting the dogs out? Apparently Finnish researchers have trained dogs to detect COVID-19 with nearly 100% accuracy in seconds   (dw.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Finished Dog
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Top Secret!: The East German checkpoint.
Youtube Z6A2WzA5BaE
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can't dogs catch covid?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

beezeltown: Can't dogs catch covid?


They're sniffing wipes that weren't in contact with people's respiratory system, you can wipe skin, with them.
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lol, then they lose their sense of smell after they catch it.

/Thanks Linda for pointing out the actual process so I don't have to RTFA.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's good, but training them to indicate positive cases with a thumbs-up was probably a bit short-sighted.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baha Men are wondering who will let them out....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finish, Subby? What are the Starts saying about this?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Can't dogs catch covid?


They can but they just bring it right back to you to throw again
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd wondered about this a while back. Good doggos.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WHO, WHO WHO WHO
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Isn't this really just a quicker test with instant lab results?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: That's good, but training them to indicate positive cases with a thumbs-up was probably a bit short-sighted.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So if dogs can detect the 'rona then shouldn't gas chromatography - mass spectrometry techniques also detect it?
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Finland: "We have trained dogs that can detect COVID-19 - here, we'll send one to the White House as a goodwill gift!"

Pompeo: "Uncrate that damned cur and let's see what those fish-pie-eatin' farkwits sent us..."

*Crate opens, dog takes one whiff, howls, then dies...*
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sources say that no matter where they put the samples, they can find them in the Lab....
 
