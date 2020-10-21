 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MEL Magazine)   Some young people are choosing to "opt out" of aging until the coronavirus pandemic is over ...something about stealing one of the best years of their lives   (melmagazine.com) divider line
70
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1242 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
 By "young people" I thought they meant kids, not grown-ass adults who should have responsibilities.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How Trumpian to take the Pandemic as a personal slight, really.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On the one hand, totally get it.  You're getting screwed out of a year of your life.  You're also in a culture that not only values youth, but has arbitrary success gates you're supposed to go through at certain times, and losing this year screws with that.  It's not fair, it's not right, and it's not your fault.  If saying you're 34 for another 12 months helps you get through this with your sanity intact, go for it.

On the other hand, it's life.  All those that don't die from this disease are losing this year (and maybe more if we don't get a handle on it).  You can claim you're still 34 for another 12 months, but 35 years will have still passed from the moment of your birth.  At some point in your future you'll look back on this and laugh at yourself.  But again, if it helps you keep your sanity through this, go for it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can opt out of aging? Why hasn't anyone told me, I would have stopped at 21.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why crusty old people call you snowflakes.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will end well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-leap year babies GTFO
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, wish it actually worked that way.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow tell that to the kids who fought in the Vietnam (or other) wars.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gave this some thought a few months ago.  This is a good reminder for us that your life is what you make out of it.

There's a lot to miss this year, but always more to cherish.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cute that they think it will only be a year.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: It's cute that they think it will only be a year.


First thing I thought of.  Do they think they can wave a magic wand on 1st January 2021 and suddenly everything will be better?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDNRTFA but I feel bad for single people who are trying to get laid or teenagers who have to take a mulligan on losing their virginity.

Well, the Mrs and I just popped our melatonin bourbon cocktails so time for bed.
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: It's cute that they think it will only be a year.


Never thought I would ever be the kind of person who shares Aunty Acid cartoons, but what the heck, it's the End Times and nothing makes sense any more.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep telling yourself lies .. That'll work out well ..
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: Wow tell that to the kids who fought in the Vietnam (or other) wars.


Having to order take out and drink at home is my personal Vietnam.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuartp9: SBinRR: It's cute that they think it will only be a year.

First thing I thought of.  Do they think they can wave a magic wand on 1st January 2021 and suddenly everything will be better?


It won't be a year until April.

Except it's gonna be a year until Election Day and a lifetime to inauguration.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
opt out of aging

Isn't that the premise of Zardoz? That, and "gun is good, penis is bad", and huge flying stone head dispensing firearms to Beethoven's 7th symphony, and Sean Connery in a red diaper?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: At some point in your future you'll look back on this and laugh at yourself.


Nah.  She'll just cry some more.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: You can opt out of aging? Why hasn't anyone told me, I would have stopped at 21.


Fark user imageView Full Size
you don't have to grow up but you can perv out
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy person says crazy things, blog reports it as trend. More at 11.

I was really hoping this was going to be a gen Z highschool thing but nope, 35 year old. Come on, if you haven't figured out that life is shiat yet at least keep your trap shut. This is why everyone hates millenials.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: opt out of aging

Isn't that the premise of Zardoz? That, and "gun is good, penis is bad", and huge flying stone head dispensing firearms to Beethoven's 7th symphony, and Sean Connery in a red diaper?


Not just Sean Connery, but a lot of hairy shirtless men in red diapers, on horseback too.

And topless hippies.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are any of these people real?  This sounds even less plausible that a NYT Trends article.  Are they skipping rainbow parties too?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not what number you have, but what you do with it.  Put in the time and energy now so you can enjoy sections of your life where you'd otherwise be putting in time and energy for self-improvement.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: But again, if it helps you keep your sanity through this, go for it.


Is a life propped up by lies really worth living?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: IDNRTFA but I feel bad for single people who are trying to get laid or teenagers who have to take a mulligan on losing their virginity.

Well, the Mrs and I just popped our melatonin bourbon cocktails so time for bed.


I don't think teens are observing any of this. Not at least from my observations. I saw 4 groups of teens on my run tonight.  A group playing basketball, some theater kids being dramatic, some other group hanging out behind a church, and some ne'er do-wells vaping.  They seem to be moving on. I'd probably do the same.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucking shotguns?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: ShavedOrangutan: But again, if it helps you keep your sanity through this, go for it.

Is a life propped up by lies really worth living?


All lives are propped up by at least one big lie
 
AsheRayne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm about as left leaning as they come. And this has got to be the DUMBEST thing I have ever heard/read.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about 39?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The real trick to aging is to look old while you're still young, like Henry Kissinger did.  He had that old man suit and glasses when he was like eighteen.  Then people see you fifty years later and you haven't aged a day.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Embrace being old, Once you cross the threshold it's much better than you might have expected
This is not a commercial for Sandals or Boner Pills
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everybody is losing this year, not just you.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So they're emulating every person I've gone on a date with since I wasn't in my 20s?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They think it will all be back to normal next year. That's precious.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd like to see a pregnant woman try that, "sorry little one, I'm putting you on pause."
 
Cythraul
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You'll get over it.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cythraul: You'll get over it.


I'm sure they'll piss and moan about it for as long as they can.
 
NilartPax
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was hoping the comments would at least make this article topic funny - I leave disappointed.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bootleg: You can opt out of aging? Why hasn't anyone told me, I would have stopped at 21.


There's this one simple trick.  Morticians hate it but they can't stop you.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Last Saturday night I was at a cookout in Vidalia, Louisiana. An 18-year old kid asked me how old I was, and when I told him, he looked genuinely astonished and said I looked ten years younger than that.

Kids, I know you're shallow, ignorant and juvenile, but when you say things like that to me, I will kiss the ground upon which you tread.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fark you, you vain self-centered pieces of shiat.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can get out of aging? Well, i wouldnt want to go back to fraternity days or anything, but at 59 i'd love to get back a few of the 35 to 45 years...
 
schubie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wish my still active 81 year old dad had that option.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next up: eternal life until the very day you die.

Amplifier of idiots indeed the Internet is.
 
Somme One
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's face it, folks: 2020 has been one massive dumpster fire all around. The only way it could be worse is if literally an asteroid literally collided with the Earth. That, and Trump getting re-elected.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Carly Simon - You're So Vain
Youtube j13oJajXx0M
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.