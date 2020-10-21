 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Wishful thinking in one easy peasy article   (yahoo.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That year is 2023
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has anyone in the Trump administration had their grubby paws near it?
 
MarkFark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I will get mine one month AFTER Ivanka and Jared, Junior and Eric, and the entire Congress get theirs, just to see how safe and effective it is.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TFA specifies vulnerable population. It doesn't really refine the definition. First round goes to medical and military personnel. Then first responders, then the ambiguous "necessary workers", then high comorbidity, then...... The progression ends at healthy young people. They get vaccinated last around the end of 2021/ early 2022.

By the end of the year (assuming a fully vetted vaccine)? Not forking happening.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
for all vulnerable Americans

In other news, new standards have determined that the U.S. has 84 vulnerable Americans.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday."

Starting your article out with any quote from a Trump administration member will instantly fill you with doubt.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of course they will. Considering that number drops a little every day. As those people die in the ICU.
So, yeah we will have enough for the one's that we didn't already kill off.
Duh
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: Starting your article out with any quote from a Trump administration member will instantly fill you with doubt.


Give it a few minutes and Trump will tweet out something to contradict it.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: "The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday."

Starting your article out with any quote from a Trump administration member will instantly fill you with doubt.


Yep. If you believe that, I have a bridge for sale.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not wishful thinking, just blowing smoke up our asses. This is Alex Azar blowing smoke up our asses just before the election to keep the boss happy.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Of course they will. Considering that number drops a little every day. As those people die in the ICU.
So, yeah we will have enough for the one's that we didn't already kill off.
Duh


Killing people fast enough that the vaccine supply meets your needs is A strategy I guess.

/Have you farkied as non-linear thinker.
//Don't remember why.
///It fits 👍
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Horseshiat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MarkFark: I will get mine one month AFTER Ivanka and Jared, Junior and Eric, and the entire Congress get theirs, just to see how safe and effective it is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark no.  I will wait until there are fully tested vaccines available.  Given that I have a strong history of "rare" reactions to various medications, I'd rather not risk it with a brand new vaccine.

Has an answer been found for how long the "immunity" actually lasts?  There have been a couple of confirmed reports of people who had COVID back in March/April and were reinfected in Aug/Sept.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Yeah, fark no.  I will wait until there are fully tested vaccines available.  Given that I have a strong history of "rare" reactions to various medications, I'd rather not risk it with a brand new vaccine.

Has an answer been found for how long the "immunity" actually lasts?  There have been a couple of confirmed reports of people who had COVID back in March/April and were reinfected in Aug/Sept.


This is the one time I'm gonna say "I'd rather catch the X ('Rona) than deal with a unproven, untested vaccine."
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: This is the one time I'm gonna say "I'd rather catch the X ('Rona) than deal with a unproven, untested vaccine."


For me, 'Rona would be a less than easy or quick death considering it targets pulmonary function and my nominal rate is less than 100%.  I'll just keep doing what I have been doing - avoiding as many people as possible, wearing masks, washing hands, sanitizing stuff I have to touch, and generally telling people to keep the fark away from me.
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
End of which year? The article can't even get it right.

The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday...

...Azar said he expects all seniors, healthcare workers, and first responders will be able to receive a vaccine as soon as January, with the rest of the American public able to get a vaccine by April.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: and generally telling people to keep the fark away from me.


It sucks that you have to do that
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm a little less concerned with how many doses there will be and more concerned with whether it works.

To have hundreds of millions of working doses by years end, we'd have to have a proven vaccine by now and ... we don't.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And a chicken in every pot.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sadly, this here is a WORLDWIDE pandemic. Unless everyone around the globe gets a handle on this thing, we'll still be dealing with it for a long time to come.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: It sucks that you have to do that


Boss said I couldn't use the cattle prod...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait until people are told it's the over 60 that get the vaccine first.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Yeah, fark no.  I will wait until there are fully tested vaccines available.  Given that I have a strong history of "rare" reactions to various medications, I'd rather not risk it with a brand new vaccine.

Has an answer been found for how long the "immunity" actually lasts?  There have been a couple of confirmed reports of people who had COVID back in March/April and were reinfected in Aug/Sept.


I believe some of that is from people who get an exceptionally mild or symptom-free case the first time; the body decides it's a false alarm and doesn't develop full immunity.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As Senator Harris said: I will take it if reputable public health experts say I should take it. I will not take it if Donald Trump and Alex Azar say I should take it.

And fark Mike Pence for essentially equating that statement with being anti-vax.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Wait until people are told it's the over 60 that get the vaccine first.


The Republican Governor of Maryland said in Phase 1 judges will get it, but not all the teachers he is forcing to go back to school or old people. Gotta protect those Trump judges huh?  Much more important than teachers. Over 65's, teachers, bus drivers, essential workers, have to wait until Phase 2. Everybody else, phase 3, if you're lucky. Murderers and pedophiles in prison are gonna get it before 95-year-old grandma. That should go over well.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/he​a​lth/coronavirus/maryland-draft-coronav​irus-plan-vaccine/65-a4adfcb0-8144-45d​d-9c8d-de3cf0e2a9e0
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sim Tree: I believe some of that is from people who get an exceptionally mild or symptom-free case the first time; the body decides it's a false alarm and doesn't develop full immunity.


If they were confirmed to have COVID from testing and they developed anitbodies, how would that work?
 
