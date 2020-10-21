 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Luxury London apartment for sale, £225k. 74 sq ft   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the point of making some money in life if you have to live like that?
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Potter's dream home.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: What's the point of making some money in life if you have to live like that?


Because you have no choice. That's the whole point of the housing market, it's just in the uk rather than just desirable areas being the ones where you're forced to pay the majority of your earnings just to be permitted to have a roof over your head, the planning laws have been abused so that its the vast majority of the country. Worse still is that its been going on for so long most brits accept it as normal.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leeloo Dallas Multipass
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez... My trailer is 4 times that size, cost a 10th of the price, and I can take it pretty much anywhere I want to go.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a shower bigger than that!


/ I don't have a shower anywhere near that big
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people smoking enough meth for this to appeal to don't have enough money for it.  They spent it all on meth.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The little place looks nice.  Maybe not for living but for visiting.  It's like owning a hotel room in central London for about 2200 GBP a month.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Lucky!

Pre-Monty Python: We Were So Poor
Youtube VAdlkunflRs
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeh but I got me a 2400 square foot home on 15 acres fer that much!"

And.. what do you do?  

"I throw grit at chickens after comin' home from my job drillin' holes in fiberglass."
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course prices are crazy!  Hard working people buy property for their 4th 5th 6th home and drive up prices!    Getting ejected from the right vagina takes skill!

Saudi prince B14 brings his La Ferrari Aperta to LONDON!
Youtube 9GRw9vQoMeQ
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: The little place looks nice.  Maybe not for living but for visiting.  It's like owning a hotel room in central London for about 2200 GBP a month.


Yeah, I'd be very happy with it as an AirBnB for a visit. For living, an actual kitchen is essential.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For 100k less you can get this and move your apartment anywhere you want during the summer, and rent out the mooring to pay for your annual canal license.

Gra-i-am 65' Trad Narrowboat With Residential Mooring For Sale at Ashwood Marina
Youtube 69E5dN0aj-w
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I  would rather commute 4 hours each day than live in a place that small. About the only thing that place would be good for is if you were a rich playboy (or playgirl) and need a place to hook up with someone after the bars close down. And even then you would be better off just getting a swanky hotel room for the night.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it near Piccadilly Flea Circus?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live out of town and an F-shack in town
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: For 100k less you can get this and move your apartment anywhere you want during the summer, and rent out the mooring to pay for your annual canal license.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/69E5dN0a​j-w]


The loo on those things is terrible.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare they cause such an outrage for social media users who questioned its legality!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have to go outside the apartment to change your mind
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: For 100k less you can get this and move your apartment anywhere you want during the summer, and rent out the mooring to pay for your annual canal license.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/69E5dN0a​j-w]


Maintenance on houseboats ain't cheap unless you do it all yourself
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: The loo on those things is terrible.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/69E5dN0a​j-w]

The loo on those things is terrible.


Unless you're built like a Mondoshawan.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: The little place looks nice.  Maybe not for living but for visiting.  It's like owning a hotel room in central London for about 2200 GBP a month.


I believe renting a room from a hotel in central London @2200 GBP/mo would be less expensive and have more space, amenities and services.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mega Steve: Maintenance on houseboats ain't cheap unless you do it all yourself

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/69E5dN0a​j-w]

Maintenance on houseboats ain't cheap unless you do it all yourself

Can confirm. Also, if you aren't a minimalist, this wouldn't be a good choice.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, marketed right, 10 immigrant hot bunking it? No problem.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You don't have to get out of bed to take a leak, so that's a benefit I suppose.
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When Late Stage Capitalism plays its hand again.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's a straw man property.

The building department wouldn't let them finish the space and integrate it with the existing property.  But they would let them build it into a separate dwelling unit.

The plan is to attempt to sell it, generate bad publicity and international public outrage towards the government for allowing it.

The building department will be pressured by the Crown into suggesting a variance to the permit process and allow it to be connected to the existing dwelling on site.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unmortgageabe in England. Too small. RTFA...so ban me.

The idiot will be paying _cash_.
 
llukan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Last year my nephew was in the San Francisco area for 3 months doing an internship and the rents there were incredible.  The one I liked best was a tent in someones backyard for $1500/month.  No access to a bathroom or shower and the big selling point was it had a shelf in it you could put things on.  Crazy!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a maid's room that got too small to house a maid so they're screwing the middle classes instead.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No thanks I'd rather 2hr commute.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It's a straw man property.

The building department wouldn't let them finish the space and integrate it with the existing property.  But they would let them build it into a separate dwelling unit.

The plan is to attempt to sell it, generate bad publicity and international public outrage towards the government for allowing it.

The building department will be pressured by the Crown into suggesting a variance to the permit process and allow it to be connected to the existing dwelling on site.


You have it all figured out, don't you? Almost like you're in on it.
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This shows up on Fark every 6-12 months or whenever that apartment goes back on sale, which is probably 6-12 months. I expect the only winners here are the realtors and the people writing the mortgages.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It's a straw man property.

The building department wouldn't let them finish the space and integrate it with the existing property.  But they would let them build it into a separate dwelling unit.

The plan is to attempt to sell it, generate bad publicity and international public outrage towards the government for allowing it.

The building department will be pressured by the Crown into suggesting a variance to the permit process and allow it to be connected to the existing dwelling on site.


Areyouawizard.jpg
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mainsail: I believe renting a room from a hotel in central London @2200 GBP/mo would be less expensive and have more space, amenities and services.

I believe renting a room from a hotel in central London @2200 GBP/mo would be less expensive and have more space, amenities and services.


You're not wrong.

/but in the tiny flat you've slightly more mastery of your domain
//especially if hookers and blow
 
Gig103
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Geez... My trailer is 4 times that size, cost a 10th of the price, and I can take it pretty much anywhere I want to go.


Unless you want to take it to the middle of London and hook into utilities permanently.

Talk about a useless comparison.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
unimpressed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I have a shower bigger than that!


/ I don't have a shower anywhere near that big


It's ok - some are showers and some are growers!? :/
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gig103: Unless you want to take it to the middle of London and hook into utilities permanently.

Talk about a useless comparison.

Unless you want to take it to the middle of London and hook into utilities permanently.

Talk about a useless comparison.


Of course you are correct. There's no way one could buy an RV in England.
Oh, wait...
 
deffuse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: /but in the tiny flat you've slightly more mastery of your domain
//especially if hookers and blow

I believe renting a room from a hotel in central London @2200 GBP/mo would be less expensive and have more space, amenities and services.

You're not wrong.

/but in the tiny flat you've slightly more mastery of your domain
//especially if hookers and blow


Be a short line of blow or you'd swing into the opposite wall.  And probably a short hooker too, or there wouldn't be enough room to do the blow.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: The little place looks nice.  Maybe not for living but for visiting.  It's like owning a hotel room in central London for about 2200 GBP a month.


This. This is not for living in. The buyer will have a family home way out of London and be a millionaire and buy this cash just as a place to crash if he's stayed late in the city having a meal or going to a concert and wanting to crash rather than travel all the way home only to have to travel all the way back early the next morning.
It's a hotel room that's always waiting, you don't need to check in and a change of clothes is already in the cupboard.

maxandgrinch: It's a straw man property.

The building department wouldn't let them finish the space and integrate it with the existing property.  But they would let them build it into a separate dwelling unit.

The plan is to attempt to sell it, generate bad publicity and international public outrage towards the government for allowing it.

The building department will be pressured by the Crown into suggesting a variance to the permit process and allow it to be connected to the existing dwelling on site.


Yeah, no.

stuffy: No thanks I'd rather 2hr commute.


Never travelled on British trains, have you?
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gig103: Unless you want to take it to the middle of London

Unless you want to take it to the middle of London


The Prisoner - Episode 17 - Fall Out (with Commentary).avi
Youtube 0VsoAZWsPXY
 
apoptotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What is the "non-demised" outdoor access? In my mind that means zombie entrance.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

goodncold: Your Lucky!

[YouTube video: Pre-Monty Python: We Were So Poor]


Ha, I knew the banter in Deadpool was familiar but couldn't figure out why.  Now I know.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The IT Crowd - Im not sitting in the sink again
Youtube ACgeAtTvER4
 
Xetal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It is somewhere to sleep, not somewhere to live.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

apoptotic: What is the "non-demised" outdoor access? In my mind that means zombie entrance.


I believe it means a small terrace area out the back door, a balcony essentially, but you are not legally acquiring it. So you can put a chair there and have a cup of coffee in the morning in the sun, but you couldn't build out onto the space to make your property bigger. You can use it, and no one else can because there is no other access, but you don't own it.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

apoptotic: What is the "non-demised" outdoor access? In my mind that means zombie entrance.


The living room is outside?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.