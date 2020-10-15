 Skip to content
(The Week) The case for allowing costumed disease vectors to plague your neighborhood on October 31
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm using a candy chute out of my living room window, I wish I would have thought of that idea years ago, it'll be so much easier, I won't even have to get out of my lazyboy. Every other year I made 50 trips up and down the stairs.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But won't everyone be wearing masks?
 
Artcurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it about cancelling Trick Or Treating either. As long as the person handing the candy out is masked up, and using gloves, and does not let the T to Ters grab out of the bucket, I don't see what the problem is.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My plan is to put out a bowl of candy with a sign telling the kids to take 2, while staying inside and eating Halloween themed appetizers, watching schlocky horror flicks, and getting wasted on zombies.

If the kids want to disregard the sign and take all the candy, may the 'betus take them before the 'rona
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I don't see the big deal. I'll put a table out at the end of the driveway, and Mrs. PCoC will put together some Martha-Stewartesque bags of wrapped candy so the kids don't have to paw through a bucket. I'll take the opportunity to clean the garage and wave to them and compliment their costumes.

But those little germ vectors aren't coming up on my porch and breathing into my open door.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Artcurus: I don't get it about cancelling Trick Or Treating either. As long as the person handing the candy out is masked up, and using gloves, and does not let the T to Ters grab out of the bucket, I don't see what the problem is.


I'm with you here.

It's mainly outdoors (which is a lot safer due to ventilation) and smaller groups of people.

Obviously high risk people shouldn't participate, but as far as things go this is a pretty low risk situation.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poorjon: My plan is to put out a bowl of candy with a sign telling the kids to take 2, while staying inside and eating Halloween themed appetizers, watching schlocky horror flicks, and getting wasted on zombies.

If the kids want to disregard the sign and take all the candy, may the 'betus take them before the 'rona


I have a pretty good quality camera pointed at my front porch. I was thinking of the same thing, only setting up so that if a kid did that, I could quickly grab a screenshot of him, stick it into a Wanted Poster type format, print it, and put it up on the porch next to the candy. "Want candy? Find this kid, he took it."

Street justice is a marvelous corrector of aberrant behavior.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Costumed Disease Vectors is the name of my your moms' tribute band
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to shoot apples at them with a sling shot. I hope they can catch.
(Sarcasm, haven't given out candy in years)
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween could be abolished, for all I care. I dislike the feel of cheap, polyester costumes, the look of tacky, plastic decorations, and the taste of artificial sugar.

This woman sounds like she's real fun at parties.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dress up as a Doctor and a Nurse, wearing masks.

Chex mix, Illuminatus!
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Artcurus: I don't get it about cancelling Trick Or Treating either. As long as the person handing the candy out is masked up, and using gloves, and does not let the T to Ters grab out of the bucket, I don't see what the problem is.


Oh yeah, as long as everyone is responsible everything will be fine.
That's totally the society we live in.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're planning to put a treat table in the driveway to keep the little plaguerats away from the front door. Show up before the greedy kids take it all.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: But won't everyone be wearing masks?


Kenny, you're going to be a cowboy who has decided to become a surgeon. Suzy, you're going to be a beautiful princess who has decided to be an anesthesiologist. Masks on - it's time to operate!
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference is jobs. No one looses a job if trick or treating doesn't take place. Restaurants need customers to keep at least some of their staff employed. Trick or treating isn't really going to harm the economy if it doesn't happen this year. People will just eat the candy they bought. Think about it. Did you miss a year or two during your childhood because it was storming out or snowing?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Packed and dated 10/15/20, will set up little table 6' from my door with a couple bags out at a time.  I do not actually expect anyone.  (Last year, without a pandemic, had zero trick or treaters.  The year before, two.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
/reposted from Purple Pumpkin thread
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: poorjon: My plan is to put out a bowl of candy with a sign telling the kids to take 2, while staying inside and eating Halloween themed appetizers, watching schlocky horror flicks, and getting wasted on zombies.

If the kids want to disregard the sign and take all the candy, may the 'betus take them before the 'rona

I have a pretty good quality camera pointed at my front porch. I was thinking of the same thing, only setting up so that if a kid did that, I could quickly grab a screenshot of him, stick it into a Wanted Poster type format, print it, and put it up on the porch next to the candy. "Want candy? Find this kid, he took it."

Street justice is a marvelous corrector of aberrant behavior.


That's pretty good.  I've been thinking of setting up some sort of plastic BB expeller that would rain them on the kid(s) but I think it would get me in trouble for doing so.  Even if I'm not shooting them or anything, but maybe a pressure sensor that checks the weight of the bowl and if there is a massive weight variance just have jack-o-latern puke a bunch of biodegradable airsoft BBs on them to scare them.

But I just have a nagging feeling that would get me in trouble.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opening schools to in-person instruction is great but children walking up to your door and standing there for 20 seconds while you chuck mini candy bars into a bag is a terrible risk?

I've never understood this "cancel trick or treating" thing. Of all the holiday activities we do here, trick or treating is probably the safest RE the 'rona. It doesn't involve giant crowds of drunk assholes gathering together in small areas or inside buildings, so I'm not sure what the rationale is for discouraging it.

Halloween parties, sure, those are probably gonna be superspreader events, albeit minor ones. But trick or treating doesn't seem to fall into this category.
 
nce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a different situation in the city, where the kids would all be walking up an down apartment corridors with each other and their parents. With little to no ventilation.   Masks or not, no thanks.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's a global health crisis and we all have to change some small habits to make it go away.  

Americans: mmmmmm nope! Muh stupid traditions!
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu:

Street justice is a marvelous corrector of aberrant behavior.

When this is all over and 1) society survives or 2) it doesn't, I hope you either 1) dress up as Street Justice next year because that costume would be rad AF, or 2) get a cross bow and hockey pads and start distributing street justice as needed.

Honestly, pair those outcomes in any way and I'll put it in the win column
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Artcurus: I don't get it about cancelling Trick Or Treating either. As long as the person handing the candy out is masked up, and using gloves, and does not let the T to Ters grab out of the bucket, I don't see what the problem is.


The crowds and lines of stupid kids? Like have you ever witnessed ToT ?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Artcurus: I don't get it about cancelling Trick Or Treating either. As long as the person handing the candy out is masked up, and using gloves, and does not let the T to Ters grab out of the bucket, I don't see what the problem is.

Oh yeah, as long as everyone is responsible everything will be fine.
That's totally the society we live in.


This.

/
We don't need lock downs.
But, people won't avoid lines and crowds.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Artcurus: I don't get it about cancelling Trick Or Treating either. As long as the person handing the candy out is masked up, and using gloves, and does not let the T to Ters grab out of the bucket, I don't see what the problem is.

The crowds and lines of stupid kids? Like have you ever witnessed ToT ?


As a matter of fact, yes I have, Ive been in one location with over 300 t or ters. It was real t or t with kids going door to door in  a neighborhood.

It still can be done smartly with guidance.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These work well with apples, and having multiple dogs, I can put a tennis ball apple or popcorn ball in a plastic pumpkin at 20 meters 1 out of 25 times.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll be telling kids 'Wow! that never happened before,' or 'you moved,'and including inspirational quotes from legendary coach, John McGuirk.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skyotter: Packed and dated 10/15/20, will set up little table 6' from my door with a couple bags out at a time.  I do not actually expect anyone.  (Last year, without a pandemic, had zero trick or treaters.  The year before, two.)
[Fark user image image 425x242][Fark user image image 24x24]
[Fark user image image 425x242][Fark user image image 24x24]
/reposted from Purple Pumpkin thread


Not enough good candy
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nope. Leaving all the lights off and hiding in the basement. We usually only get about 8-10 kids anyway.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Artcurus: I don't get it about cancelling Trick Or Treating either. As long as the person handing the candy out is masked up, and using gloves, and does not let the T to Ters grab out of the bucket, I don't see what the problem is.

Oh yeah, as long as everyone is responsible everything will be fine.
That's totally the society we live in.


The irresponsible assholes are gonna irresponsible regardless. Because "freedom." Of all the stupid shiat people are doing this year, trick or treating isn't one of the top 10 stupidest.
 
gump59
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hmm...  I wonder if a jolly rancher with some wadding (think of it as a sabot round) would fit down the barrel of a .68 paintball air gun...
 
bfh0417
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nce: It's a different situation in the city, where the kids would all be walking up an down apartment corridors with each other and their parents. With little to no ventilation.   Masks or not, no thanks.


Well, cities suck. The burb kids should have at it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Opening schools to in-person instruction is great but children walking up to your door and standing there for 20 seconds while you chuck mini candy bars into a bag is a terrible risk?

I've never understood this "cancel trick or treating" thing. Of all the holiday activities we do here, trick or treating is probably the safest RE the 'rona. It doesn't involve giant crowds of drunk assholes gathering together in small areas or inside buildings, so I'm not sure what the rationale is for discouraging it.

Halloween parties, sure, those are probably gonna be superspreader events, albeit minor ones. But trick or treating doesn't seem to fall into this category.


You sound like Bill Maher.

No. Flying isn't safe. And schools should not be open.
But, the CEOs and the public won't shut all that down

FFS!
😠
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does 2A cover candy cannon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love the candy chute idea.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Artcurus: waxbeans: Artcurus: I don't get it about cancelling Trick Or Treating either. As long as the person handing the candy out is masked up, and using gloves, and does not let the T to Ters grab out of the bucket, I don't see what the problem is.

The crowds and lines of stupid kids? Like have you ever witnessed ToT ?

As a matter of fact, yes I have, Ive been in one location with over 300 t or ters. It was real t or t with kids going door to door in  a neighborhood.

It still can be done smartly with guidance.


Sure
🙄

Never mind married people aren't social distancing.

Bunch dumb kids won't.
Lines.
Not. During. This. B.s.
And I say that as someone who will vote in person.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was thinking those little bags of gold fish. Put out a few at a time on the table below the porch. That way those couples with the baby in the stroller get what they deserve.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ComaToast: DarkSoulNoHope: But won't everyone be wearing masks?

Kenny, you're going to be a cowboy who has decided to become a surgeon. Suzy, you're going to be a beautiful princess who has decided to be an anesthesiologist. Masks on - it's time to operate!


What if Suzy wanted to be a nurse instead?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We have wrist rockets and Werther Originals.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I see any, I'll spray them with the hose.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You sound like Bill Maher.
No. Flying isn't safe. And schools should not be open.
But, the CEOs and the public won't shut all that down


Yeah, I don't know what your'e talking about. I'm saying trick or treating is a minimal risk compared to "opening" schools and sporting events and all the other shiat going on now.

But I don't have a kid. Nor do I give out candy (I live in an apt, ain't anybody going up stairs for candy). So I'm not really invested in this argument. But pretending that trick or treating is the same risk as flying or going to an event (like a football game) is stupid. If Maher has said something like that, well, a stopped clock and all that.
 
mmojo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm making my girls a cardboard automat so they can stay inside and give away treats. Gonna put it in a couple of different places in Brooklyn. I'm in charge of making the treats.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Nope...


Also nope.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't believe that we need to make a big deal out of cancelling Halloween. "There's a global pandemic. Halloween's cancelled." That's all that needs to be said.
 
Big 900
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My kids aren't going this year. Sure in a sane world, it can be done safely. Unfortunately, I live in Wisconsin covidiot central, so the streets will be mobs of maskless kids rushing together grabbing handfuls of candy handed out by half drunk maskless adults. I mean shiat, our town was still planning on having an indoor, all city Halloween party, hosted by the mayor, INCLUDING A VISIT BY THE COSTUMED KIDS TO THE farkING SENIOR CENTER!
Luckily the county health department told him to fark off, and it was cancelled due to "lack of volunteers."
Instead, we are having over some friends who are in our quarantine bubble. Their kids and ours are going to dress up, make Halloween treats, and have a big candy scavenger hunt all around our farm once it gets dark. They are actually pretty excited about it.

/Might help that last year on Halloween, it was 26 degrees and windy. It was less a fun truck or treat frolic and more a grim trudge for survival and candy bars.
//And of course the mayor has announced a costume contest and Halloween party at his restaurant/bar, open to the public "the more the merrier."
///farking shiat head
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
sm.mashable.comView Full Size
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We usually clear about 150 to 200 kids on Halloween. I count them to know how much candy to buy the next year.

There is no way to make the kids not bunch up in front of the house, simply due to how the porch deck is constructed. I'm less worried about myself and my husband catching COVID, given that a candy chute technically doable, and more concerned that we would be encouraging risky behavior among the kids.

The loitering time in front of the house is rather long due to the continued novelty of a house that is actually decorated. Most folks don't bother here in Norway.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
already had it....BRING 'EM ON..!!
 
spleef420
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna hand out rusty razor blades.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I can't believe that we need to make a big deal out of cancelling Halloween. "There's a global pandemic. Halloween's cancelled." That's all that needs to be said.


I'm holding out for some kind of Rankin-Bass level last minute save. Like a differently abled vampire with blue fangs, whom all the other vampires bully and ostracize, but then just when it looks like Halloween is going to be cancelled he saves the day (I haven't worked that part out yet, but you know blue fangs...Bluetooth...wireless...5G, there's something there) and all the vampires cheer and realize they were wrong about him and all the kids get candy. Or a deformed dragon that sucks in instead of blowing out fire, so all the other dragons taunt him, but then he uses his power to suck in all the coronavirus and burn it up and hooray Halloween is saved!

Oh, you're all laughing at me, huh? Childish idea? Look, motherfarkers, if growing up in the 70s taught me nothing else--and it didn't--it's that gross physical deformities can ALWAYS be counted on to save the day when a cherished holiday is on the line. So stop making fun of me, unless you want some evil Vincent Price rabbit, or a Bumble, or the Great Awgwa, or a flying lion, or some evil Kraut mayor to come fark your shiat up.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WTP 2: already had it....BRING 'EM ON..!!


Well, yes, you've had one, but what about Second COVID?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I have a pretty good quality camera pointed at my front porch. I was thinking of the same thing, only setting up so that if a kid did that, I could quickly grab a screenshot of him, stick it into a Wanted Poster type format, print it, and put it up on the porch next to the candy. "Want candy? Find this kid, he took it."

Street justice is a marvelous corrector of aberrant behavior.


Great; and then the OTHER 47 kids dressed as Iron Man get rolled for their candy...

Street justice has a lousy history with accuracy.
 
