(Fark)   "There are certain themes of which the interest is all-absorbing, but which are too entirely horrible for the purposes of legitimate fiction." -Edgar Allen Poe. It's true, no editor would accept 2020. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, real edition   (fark.com) divider line
toraque
2 hours ago  
Probably an equally apt quote is this from Mark Twain:  "The only difference between reality and fiction is that fiction needs to be credible." I think a lot of us can agree that this year's been one for the books, at least if we're referring to the books that no one wants to read more than once, if even that.

Personal writing progress: little to report.  Probably ~1K worth of words spread across multiple ideas, each of which is just a fragment sitting in an 'ideas' folder on my computer.  Significant editing work is done, though, which brings us to:

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

All edits have been sent out to the submitters for approval.  If you submitted an entry and were accepted, please be sure to get your bio blurb and any further edits to edit­ors­[nospam-﹫-backwards]noi­t­ci­fkr­a­f*n­et by October 31! (I think I told some people the 24th originally, but the schedule slipped a bit)
 
ms_lara_croft
1 hour ago  
Thanks for the Poe quote, Toraque. He's my favorite writer. I grew up in Baltimore, so it's only natural I'd get into Poe.

I sent everything to you for the Fark anthology - bio, edits. Do you need a head shot or is that not necessary?

On the writing front, I'm not doing much of it. Not lately. Been busy promoting some new works, including my erotic fairy tales collection, "Happily Ever After: Twisted Versions Of Your Favorite Fairy Tales". People like their sexy fairy tales. :)  I also just got an acceptance! My short horror comedy, "Trailer Trash Zombies", will appear in either an ezine or an anthology. I'm not sure which. I completely forgot about this story. I submitted it months ago. It was a nice surprise to get that acceptance letter. My short horror story, "The Storm", appears in "The Horror Zine's Book of Ghost Stories". That one is available at Amazon. While I've been busy with marketing, I'd like to get back into the swing of writing. I'm just not ready yet. Had a bit of a dry spell, but I'm coming out of it.
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam
38 minutes ago  
I read that as, "There are certain themes of which the internet is all-absorbing...."
 
dragonchild
35 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 584x457]


Reminds me of when I tried to get my friends to converse entirely in clickbait headlines.  It was actually quite difficult.

/ #6 will amaze you
 
