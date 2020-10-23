 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Caption what this primate poet is pondering   (scx1.b-cdn.net) divider line
19
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

171 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2020 at 1:00 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 7 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
scx1.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The fourth wise monkey: Ponder no evil.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'll bet his password is "MAGA2020"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
You're sayin' I'm funny how?  I'm funny like a CLOWN?!?
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you MIND! I'm popping ZITS here! GO take a picture of the lion licking his.......................
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hmm. I would have to say Planet of the Apes is my favorite movie."
 
g.fro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Soon...
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"What are those things coming out of her nose?"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe I should buy a kitty. Yeah, a kitty with a yacht.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why not this be the head of a lawyer...
Is that a banana?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This raccoon coat itches like Hell. But not even a single louse to snack on.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe my eyes are too close together ....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am a handsome devil. Donald Trump, eat your heart out you po-faced baboon.
 
Dr gLove
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here I sit, broken hearted.
Came to fling poo, but only farted.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With my right hand I ponder
What is my left doing down yonder?
 
jdh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The jungle is a city
At night I hear it breathe
No one hears the screams of the doomed
Today I stand
Tomorrow I may not have knees
To the weary, there is but hope
And hope is a failed currency in the jungle
One may.....   Bananas!?
Bananas!
BANANAS!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I'm still undecided."
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I should buy a boat
 
Skipped 7 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.