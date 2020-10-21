|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: We are altering the timeline. Pray we don't alter it any further
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-10-21 2:11:43 PM (25 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
511 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 2:39 PM (1 hour ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey, everyone.
Friday got away from me last week, so we'll be having a conversation on TotalFark about the Swear Jar this Friday instead. Same goes for the new video ad test - looks like we're aiming for Friday because there's a debate Thursday, which makes it probably not the best time to run any kind of meaningful tests.
Speaking of the debate, we did a test run of a livestream of the dueling town halls last week and it went really well - so well that we'll be livestreaming the Thursday debate as well. So definitely join us on my Twitch channel for that if you can!
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Officer Barrelroll answered a man whose wife claims they can't hug or have sex because of the pandemic
khitsicker showed us what an owl that escaped a wildfire by getting in a helicopter mid-flight had to say
thedumbone considered one of the problems with a nude Medusa sculpture
Richard Freckle explained why one might join Nextdoor
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes told us why it's surprising that a woman told her husband they can't have sex because of COVID-19
optikeye shared a story about receiving the royal treatment at Disney World
The Pope of Manwich Village made an inspirational image featuring an optical illusion tattoo
cyberspacedout was driven to song by a COVID-19 outbreak at a Sweet 16 party
PunkTiger knew there'd be no point trying to track down the owl that took a helicopter ride
grokca pointed out what the character of Deanna Troi was often used for
LewDux noticed that somebody had sharp knees
Bonus FarkStaff Picks:
ReluctantLondon described the tiniest violin
Rapmaster2000 had a really crappy time in San Francisco
Smart:
Znuh discovered a solution to the "cat on the laptop" problem
skatedrifter shared a story about a creepy encounter while camping
Pocket Ninja gave more context for a viral video showing a protective mountain lion
standardeviation's wife discovered a code word neighbors use to disguise their racism
eurotrader gave advice to a Farker whose house flooded from Hurricane Delta
Nadie_AZ pointed out that some whining CEOs are largely to blame for the thing they're complaining about
bayoukitty told us about dealing with a flooded home
Giant Clown Shoe described learning on Nextdoor how awful many of the neighbors are
dr_blasto did not have good things to say about Five Finger Death Punch
CSB Sunday Morning: The theater
Smart: Auntie Cheesus worked hard to get a set done perfectly
Funny: xanadian blew everyone away at the premiere
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Snaps saw a lot of benefit from one invention in particular
Funny: middleoftheday figured that a question was submitted to the wrong tab
Funny: Ass_Master_Flash showed us a foolproof way to keep from getting the coronavirus
Smart: Badafuco shared the rule about putting cabbage on tacos
Funny: rosekolodny had something for the STEM tab
Politics Funny:
vudukungfu took advantage of a great reward Soup4Bonnie mentioned for Joe Biden voters
sithon thought that Donald Trump was barking up the wrong tree with his dog whistle promises
grokca added a California problem that Trump forgot to mention in a tweet
Lambskincoat demonstrated fierce loyalty to Trump
The Googles Do Nothing thought that Trump's town hall on NBC should've started with a dramatic reveal
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
HighOnCraic knew why Rudy Giuliani didn't contact law enforcement as soon as he was offered dirt on Hunter Biden
Politics Smart:
aaronx had a theory on what allows some people to speak more eloquently than others
Joe USer adapted a speech from Fred Rogers for Mercedes Schlapp
BizarreMan pointed out that Republicans aren't even cheating right
Courtney Cox-Zucker suggested a slightly different message for Trump supporters
snowblur answered Trump's question, "VOTE FOR TRUMP, WHAT THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE!!!"
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
noazark found a new place for Homer to disappear into
opalakea ruined hot dogs for everyone
sgleason818 thought that these ruffles look very familiar
Yammering_Splat_Vector used a pattern to make a dress
kabloink proved that herding cats is not impossible
Mojongo showed that somehow the Germans figured out this tank's weakness
Thrakkorzog found out why this flight was delayed
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us that it's not only bears that are Catholic
FarkingIceHole brought a celebrity-branded side dish to the picnic
Wrongo discovered that Waldo is hardly even trying anymore
Fartist Friday: Pasta
RedZoneTuba made a delicious canned deity
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Volume 4. Show us a work of art you've made, and Tell us the story behind it. Difficulty: Art you haven't posted in our F'artiste contests before.
Farktography: I See Your Point 3
This one ended in a three-way with Merltech's bondage tree, beerrun's prickly pachypodium and Herb Utsmelz's funky-ass spider
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, but, like the Highlander, in the end there can be only one. And an endless number of sequels. bud jones takes the top spot this week with the sole ticket to the 1000 club with his score of 1003, followed by Spidery_2k in second with 959 and The Third Man appropriately in third with 943. ThunderChild takes fourth with 941, and Walker comes in fifth with 927.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over what you could no longer grab while you're waiting at the supermarket checkout line in Berkeley, CA. Only 46% of quiztakers knew that the city had banned junk food including sodas, packaged pastries, and candy bars from the immediate area of checkout lines. That's great if you have hangry and bored kids with the "I wanna candy bar," not so much if you're single and it's cheat day. But it also means you can get some additional exercise when you have to leave the line and go hunt down the Twinkies that used to be right there.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was actually a geography question. 90% of quiztakers knew that the Kamchatka Region, home to pristine beaches and black volcanic sand, could be found in Russia. Well, formerly home to pristine beaches - they're having a bit of an ecological crisis there at the moment, with tons of dead sea critters washing up. Perhaps soon they'll be sending political dissidents there to suffer with the odor of dead jellyfish.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over the late Kenzo Takada and his contributions to world culture. Only 42% of quiztakers knew that he had spent his life in the fashion industry, creating the Kenzo brand of haute couture in France 50 years ago. You may be familiar with the somewhat popular tiger face sweatshirts from the early 2010s - although Takada himself did not design him, they were a product of his company.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the "new" product Edy's Pie. 90% of quiztakers knew that this was the new name chosen for the classic Eskimo Pie, synonymous with ice cream truck runs when I was a kid. And no, Sweden's GB Glace will not be changing the name of "Nogger Black," a variety of their popular "Nogger" bars named for their slang term for "nougat." The Black variety has a licorice shell instead of the usual chocolate covering the ice cream and nougat center, so I can't for the life of me see how it's still selling regardless of the name. I mean, licorice? Seriously? I guess maybe it gets them used to Jägermeister at an early age.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here.
Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
25 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 25 of 25 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|