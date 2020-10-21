 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Family attacked by bear for second time in 2 years. Perhaps they should consider arbitration   (pennlive.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is that family doing to the bears?I run into over 100 black bears on walks in the forest and never had a bear go after me or my dogs.I had one about 300 pounder raise up on me but ran away as soon as I gave my dogs release command.They are not allowed to chase any large animal without command, they always go off leash so it is needed
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Live in bear country and don't even own so much as a shotgun?  That'll get your dog eaten.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...and the bear tapped him on the shoulder and said, "you're not here for the hunting, are you?"
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did they try to distract him with a pic-a-nic basket?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ForeverTangent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be... ar-BEAR-ration?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
99% certain that they have trash and dog food out back, and the bears look at their house and see a buffet.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they pay the Bear Tax?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
GasDude
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA: "According to reports, Lebarron let her dog, named Bear, out into the backyard Saturday night, and moments later, Bear was attacked by a black bear."

When cultural appropriation goes wrong.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well I heard they were tender-hearted.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Well I heard they were tender-hearted.


Only after about 9 hours in the crock pot.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: 99% certain that they have trash and dog food out back, and the bears look at their house and see a buffet.


Either that, or the wife keeps buying her husband the same aftershave for Father's Day:

Ursa Vulva.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well they want to be careful about the arbitration.

If the arbitration is through a private company that does arbitration paid for by the bears, they'll have a hard time winning because the arbitration company knows who pays the bills and it isn't the family being attacked.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you live in bear country, don't name your dog Bear because confusion will ensure.
"Here, Bear. Come here, Bear! Here's your food, Bear! C'mon, Bear, come and get it!"
 
