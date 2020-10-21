 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Muat Mua. Muat mua mua mua mua muaaa   (foxnews.com)
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie Brown Teacher Speaking
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, making it hard/impossible to pay for something everyone wants is always the best plan.

Pro-tip:  make it easier for people to pay.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowblur: Yeah, making it hard/impossible to pay for something everyone wants is always the best plan.

Pro-tip:  make it easier for people to pay.


It ain't about making it easy. It's about making it money.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Had 'em on vhs for years so, nanny nanny boo boo.
Uck Fapple.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
RACIST!!
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1) These suck. Put on a Vince Guaraldi album and you aren't missing much.

2) fark you, apple.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
of all sources for this, why Fox? were you just poking around, looking for AEI-funded excuses to blame other  people for your staggering mediocrity and stumbled upon some corporate holiday BS to virtue signal about? are you gonna post a video of you burning all the Apple gear you already paid Apple for next?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I went ahead and signed up for Apple+ TV when I got a new phone recently.  I calendared the cancel date right after doing so.  I then looked at what it offers and was like this seems to be some sort of nickle-dimey uselessness.

But this is coming from me, a guy who more recently got his 15+ year old copy of Call of Duty 2 up and running for the first time in almost as many years and is super-stoked that he did.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jonjr215: snowblur: Yeah, making it hard/impossible to pay for something everyone wants is always the best plan.

Pro-tip:  make it easier for people to pay.

It ain't about making it easy. It's about making it money.


It's not about making money; it's about getting the EXCLUSIVE! It's about that KILLER APP! that will generate BUZZ! in a crowded field.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This totally sucks.

While I still have free access to AppleTV+, these should be on normal TV...especially Charlie Brown Christmas.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've heard there's a 4k BluRay rip floating around the interwebs. Sure would be a bummer if people knew about that other streaming service ... cough, BitTorrent, cough.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: This totally sucks.

While I still have free access to AppleTV+, these should be on normal TV...especially Charlie Brown Christmas.


Considering the Charlie Brown Christmas special is an ode to anti-corporatism and anti-consumerism, the fact its on a pay-required medium has my head asploding from the irony...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

snowblur: Yeah, making it hard/impossible to pay for something everyone wants is always the best plan.

Pro-tip:  make it easier for people to pay.


And there is the flaw in your theory. Peanuts farking sucks.
 
