(NPR)   Five landscape architects have unveiled their plans to save the Washington D.C. Tidal Basin, which is sinking, although it's unclear as of yet how many of those plans acknowledge the Jefferson Memorial's future role as a water purifier   (npr.org)
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Let the waters be free [ ... ] It could start with living in a wetland rather than draining it. [ ... ] a prophetic aesthetic ... that is really telling the truth about a place."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm drinking a Nuka cola, so I'm really getting a kick...
 
rev. dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waters of life
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see we have the Fallout 3 references covered here.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Redirect the ~8% of our GDP that's just a white-collar makework jobs scheme (the part of our national spending that exists only because our healthcare system is extremely, remarkably, unbelievably, uniquely dumb) to pay all the people doing that to move Washington DC over a few miles, stone by stone. We won't save any money, but it also won't cost any more than what we're already paying and we'll get to watch leech bureaucrats who've been stealing from us for decades do hard labor. Shiat, televise it PPV, we might make money on the deal.

- ???

- Profit.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly ass-founders built our national castle in a swamp. It's already caught fire once, sinking was inevitable.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL I started writing that pattern before I realize I actually solved the ??? part. Whoops.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move the capitol to Ziegler Illinois
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water purifier? Hell, he couldn't even keep his own offspring pure.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Silly ass-founders built our national castle in a swamp. It's already caught fire once, sinking was inevitable.


But the fourth one stayed up!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Silly ass-founders built our national castle in a swamp. It's already caught fire once, sinking was inevitable.


Other countries said it was daft to build our capital in a swamp.

/huge tracts
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 850x478]

"Let the waters be free [ ... ] It could start with living in a wetland rather than draining it. [ ... ] a prophetic aesthetic ... that is really telling the truth about a place."


yeah, i thought this was a fallout reference.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...around Hush Harbors, antebellum places where African American slaves went to practice their religion at Potomac Plantations."

Oh yeah, that doesnt sound fu*king haunted at all.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow.

The trees can be moved.  Too bad the monuments can't...or can they?  That would be cool, if impractical.

That area is so beautiful.  I hate the thought of it changing.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Silly ass-founders built our national castle in a swamp. It's already caught fire once, sinking was inevitable.


But the third tidal basin stayed up, and it's the strongest tidal basin in the land!

DC was great until the invention of air conditioning. God damn politicians got the f out of there as soon as it got hot. Had to focus on important things, they didn't have time to waste.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Oh wow.

The trees can be moved.  Too bad the monuments can't...or can they?  That would be cool, if impractical.

That area is so beautiful.  I hate the thought of it changing.


I don't know, ancient people had the help of aliens to build the pyramids and Stonehenge, so unless we can get help from the aliens in Area 51 it might be hard.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Oh wow.

The trees can be moved.  Too bad the monuments can't...or can they?


Mayor Bowser has a plan for that.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 850x478]

"Let the waters be free [ ... ] It could start with living in a wetland rather than draining it. [ ... ] a prophetic aesthetic ... that is really telling the truth about a place."


If only Fawkes was around to save your life. Wait, he is standing right next to you? Why on Earth did you go into the lethal radiation containment area?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it sinking about?
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "...around Hush Harbors, antebellum places where African American slaves went to practice their religion at Potomac Plantations."

Oh yeah, that doesnt sound fu*king haunted at all.


Well, ghosts aren't real so no, it doesn't sound haunted.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean nature made it that way and it will be nearly impossible?

Were the people being mislead?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: buttercat: Oh wow.

The trees can be moved.  Too bad the monuments can't...or can they?  That would be cool, if impractical.

That area is so beautiful.  I hate the thought of it changing.

I don't know, ancient people had the help of aliens to build the pyramids and Stonehenge, so unless we can get help from the aliens in Area 51 it might be hard.


The Jefferson monument is probably really a goa'uld ship.  That just leaves the rest to be relocated.  Easy peasy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: dothemath: "...around Hush Harbors, antebellum places where African American slaves went to practice their religion at Potomac Plantations."

Oh yeah, that doesnt sound fu*king haunted at all.

Well, ghosts aren't real so no, it doesn't sound haunted.


Youre not real.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What they'll actually do: haul in eleventy kajillion truckloads of dirt and mudjack all the monuments.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mother nature always wins.  What's the over/under on delaying the inevitable?
/NOLA
//California
///For everyone outside the obvious
 
Cythraul
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nothing the GECK can't handle.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

madgonad: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 850x478]

"Let the waters be free [ ... ] It could start with living in a wetland rather than draining it. [ ... ] a prophetic aesthetic ... that is really telling the truth about a place."

If only Fawkes was around to save your life. Wait, he is standing right next to you? Why on Earth did you go into the lethal radiation containment area?


This had to be the single stupidest plot point Bethesda ever had in a game.  It's already been established that Fawkes is A) Immune to radiation and B) Perfectly willing to go through lethal radiation zones to help you out since he got the GECK out of one.

But no!  You have to die doing it, even if it would have taken Fawkes two minutes of painless effort instead.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Listen, lad. I built this capitol up from nothing. When I started here, all there was was swamp. Other kings said I was daft to build a capitol on a swamp, but I built it all the same, just to show 'em. It sank into the swamp. So, I built a second one. That sank into the swamp. So, I built a third one. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp, but the fourth one... stayed up! And that's what you're gonna get, lad: the strongest capitol in these lands.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Neondistraction: dothemath: "...around Hush Harbors, antebellum places where African American slaves went to practice their religion at Potomac Plantations."

Oh yeah, that doesnt sound fu*king haunted at all.

Well, ghosts aren't real so no, it doesn't sound haunted.

Youre not real.


You're a towel.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.