(NPR)   University of Michigan: Due to the pandemic and recent spikes in cases, all students are now under a stay-in-place order. Reasonable people: Oh well. I guess there goes the football season. University: Whoa, whoa. Let's not get crazy, now   (npr.org) divider line
33
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scene from Ann Arbor in September.   You knew this was going to happen due to their predisposition to eating ass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, those athletes are worth money! You can't expect the administration to care about their health or lives!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Money > People
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're really determined to have Ohio State slaughter them.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah football is fun but goddamn people health is way more important.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
they should quit while they have zero losses.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
LOL, what a joke.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, I used to be active on the local school board meetings until it became crystal clear that the only thing driving the decision was the athletic director (who was/is the dumbest of the dumb). All of the "safety" and "caution" they were taking... nah, sportsball will happen, it has to happen, and for it to happen, the school has to be open. Oh, other schools have had outbreaks directly tied to their programs... that can't happen here because, uh, that was there, not here.
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You really want to make America great again? Round up everyone who gives a shiat about college football into one state then wall them off. This is doubly for those fans who never attended the school in the first place.

Or better yet, completely separate academics from sports.
 
LL316
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't be ridiculous. The BIG10 pushed the season back because U of M told them to. Football doesn't run that school.
 
LL316
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: You really want to make America great again? Round up everyone who gives a shiat about college football into one state then wall them off. This is doubly for those fans who never attended the school in the first place.

Or better yet, completely separate academics from sports.


I feel the same about everyone who likes things that I don't like.
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why the fark is our country so farking stupid?

Do we blame the Reagan Years?

Do we blame that education is simply just a job mill now?

What?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This would be a great time to end all collegiate sport funding. Lets invest that money in STEM program's where it belongs.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: The scene from Ann Arbor in September.   You knew this was going to happen due to their predisposition to eating ass.

[Fark user image 850x1111]


Chrissake, i think i got herpes just from looking at that picture
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rucker10: This would be a great time to end all collegiate sport funding. Lets invest that money in STEM program's where it belongs.


Some remedial English too.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Or better yet, completely separate academics from sports.


Like every other country. Newsflash to anyone that hasn't travelled outside much, there are sports in other countries. Some even have large stadiums and huge international conferences. Somehow they got that way without the education system being subservient to them.
 
fortisgreen [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess this falls under "carrying out approved work that cannot be done remotely"?

https://www.washtenaw.org/CivicAlerts​.​aspx?AID=1217

Seriously as a townie, I don't miss the insanity of game day, but it's all about the $
 
Khellendros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: You really want to make America great again? Round up everyone who gives a shiat about college football into one state then wall them off.


That's not an over-the-top reactionary statement that reveals how petty and absurd someone's thought process is.  Not at all.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Rucker10: This would be a great time to end all collegiate sport funding. Lets invest that money in STEM program's where it belongs.

Some remedial English too.


Ya got me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's demented and amoral.

None of those student-athletes will receive a dime for the huge risk to their lives & health they're being forced to undertake.

It's one thing to trade playing a sport for an education, and entirely another to demand they risk illness & death without compensation for it. It's disgusting.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LL316: NuclearPenguins: You really want to make America great again? Round up everyone who gives a shiat about college football into one state then wall them off. This is doubly for those fans who never attended the school in the first place.

Or better yet, completely separate academics from sports.

I feel the same about everyone who likes things that I don't like.


You'll get over it.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess that place to stay is the football field.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: You really want to make America great again? Round up everyone who gives a shiat about college football into one state then wall them off.



Just when Texas is about to go blue?
 
sidailurch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I get it, they wanted to make sure all those students get to see their yearly beating by Ohio State.

/Michigan sucks
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in this state, but isn't from this state, all I can say is they take Michigan and Michigan State football really seriously.

Colleagues, friends and co-workers.... they just love yapping about college football.  If you didn't attend either school it's painfully boring to listen to.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: It's demented and amoral.

None of those student-athletes will receive a dime for the huge risk to their lives & health they're being forced to undertake.

It's one thing to trade playing a sport for an education, and entirely another to demand they risk illness & death without compensation for it. It's disgusting.


How many students have died from COVID?

How many hospitalized?

Let's not correlate the risk of them getting other vulnerable sick (high) with the risk of students having even the mildest symptoms (unbelievably low).

Citation: 70 deaths from 179,000 casss that is 0.03% percent fatality rate.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/covid-college-cases-tracker.html​

We cannot expect young people to live in fear of a 0.03% chance of dying. Also, you have to wonder how many of the 70 had serious comorbidities and should not have been allowed to return to campus.

/now, they shouldn't be allowed to leave campus because them spreading it to vulnerable populations is a real risk.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Opacity: Yeah, I used to be active on the local school board meetings until it became crystal clear that the only thing driving the decision was the athletic director (who was/is the dumbest of the dumb). All of the "safety" and "caution" they were taking... nah, sportsball will happen, it has to happen, and for it to happen, the school has to be open. Oh, other schools have had outbreaks directly tied to their programs... that can't happen here because, uh, that was there, not here.


FTA: 'During the summer, Michigan's Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh pushed for playing games, saying, "This virus can be controlled." '

I went to a D1 sports school and I'm not surprised at all.  The football players, at least the ones who started, got away with pretty much whatever they felt like.  Class? No problem just sleep at your desk.  Line for food at your favorite 'restaurant' in the dining hall? Not for you!  Pay at the register? That's someone else's problem. Denied access to a party? Turns out linemen used to smashing into hundreds of pounds of angry meat wrapped in hard plastic aren't phased by a 50lb hollow door.

The university could try to mandate that they follow quarantine rules or whatever, but unless they start taking away scholarships, the players aren't going to adhere to that.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: It's demented and amoral.

None of those student-athletes will receive a dime for the huge risk to their lives & health they're being forced to undertake.

It's one thing to trade playing a sport for an education, and entirely another to demand they risk illness & death without compensation for it. It's disgusting.


Wait, who is forcing them to play? At that level these guys have been working really, really hard to make it. It's really easy to not play - suck at football. Seriously nobody makes that team without years of hard work.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like Michigan having seven(?!?!?!) captains this season, especially a fifth-year senior who was a captain last year. That means they have experience coming back in the form of going offsides on fourth down and the potential for loads of late hits, taunting penalties, and as previously mentioned going offsides at inopportune moments from all of those captains has to be the best in the nation. That is a nigh bottomless well, the free yards their "leaders" give out each year and with seven of them they could be a truly special group fit for the ages.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rucker10: This would be a great time to end all collegiate sport funding. Lets invest that money in STEM program's where it belongs.


At Michigan, the football team pays for all of the athletic program and donates millions of dollars a year to the university for a wide variety of programs and pays scholarships to the university for all scholarship athletes.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

meanmutton: At Michigan, the football team pays for all of the athletic program and donates millions of dollars a year to the university for a wide variety of programs and pays scholarships to the university for all scholarship athletes.


It'd be a lot cooler if they "donated" some of that money to the players who generated it in the first place.
 
meanmutton
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GregInIndy: It's demented and amoral.

None of those student-athletes will receive a dime for the huge risk to their lives & health they're being forced to undertake.

It's one thing to trade playing a sport for an education, and entirely another to demand they risk illness & death without compensation for it. It's disgusting.


Michigan scholarship athletes get paid, just like every other scholarship athlete playing football in the country. They get a Cost of Attendance Grant and a Housing Allotment. The total is not a ton of money (about $15,000 a year) but it is incorrect to say they "don't get a dime".
 
