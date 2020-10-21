 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Ist es nicht ironisch?   (reuters.com) divider line
18
    More: Ironic  
•       •       •

HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Denkst du nicht?
Ein wenig zu ironisch
Und ja, ich denke wirklich
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Reuters with the perfect file photo.  Bravo!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ich bin ein coroner.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheisse!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey, they had some great albums over the years.
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wenn ist das Nunstück git und Slotermeyer? Ja! Beiherhund das Oder die Flipperwaldt gersput!
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha. Er ist krank.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been very careful but I woke up with a sore throat yesterday morning, today it is accompanied by a runny nose and a slight cough. On the plus side there is no fever (yet).

Probably just a cold but I'm putting myself in quarantine just in case, luckily I don't work and rarely go out anyway these days so it is not much of a change.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dies ist ein volleyball.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So how did you catch it?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

My guess is by contat. I did go to the corner store to buy beer a couple of days ago. I did not wash my purchases as I did in the start of the pandemic.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Das kann man im Fernsehen nicht machen.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least he didn't suffer a concussion.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did he just call us pastries?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skyotter: Wenn ist das Nunstück git und Slotermeyer? Ja! Beiherhund das Oder die Flipperwaldt gersput!


Hahahahahahaha!  Thud.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Whores
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Porno grinsen
 
