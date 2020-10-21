 Skip to content
Giuliani, very nice
190
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I may have to watch it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wasn't going to, but....hmm


I wasn't going to, but....hmm
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are then interrupted by Borat who runs in and says: "She's 15. She's too old for you."

Ok, that made me laugh.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting compromising vid of Giuliani is probably as simple as prompting him to talk and keeping an iPhone trained on him.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Borat is managing this with the president's closest allies, just imagine what dirt the likes of Russia has on this group of chucklefarks.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"The best people"


"The best people"
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until the Derppublicans claim this is a Kasak disinformation campaign?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the Giuliani moment in Borat 2. It's even wilder than it sounds. Beyond cringe.

- Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) October 21, 2020
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy's cousins are beyond upset at this revelation
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the monkey earmarked for the gift is indisposed, Borat's supposedly underage offspring becomes the replacement present.

Typo?

Maybe not.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy's comms director.


On Tuesday night, Mayor @RudyGiuliani foiled Sacha Cohen's attempted scam-interview, ultimately ending in a stupefied Cohen.

- Christianné L Allen (@Christianne_L_A) July 9, 2020
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he think he was on a Zoom call?
 
danielem1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Rudy's comms director.

On Tuesday night, Mayor @RudyGiuliani foiled Sacha Cohen's attempted scam-interview, ultimately ending in a stupefied Cohen.- Christianné L Allen (@Christianne_L_A) July 9, 2020


How do you foil an attempted interview? It's on tape. It's an interview.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's already a cousin-f*cker.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.

Ooooohhhh noooooooo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She's 15. She's too old for you"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Much humiliation, great success!"
 
tymothil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Cohen wants to see whether his lawyers are better than the FEC's.
 
smileyphase [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah. He does it to himself because he can't figure out this tech. Like all the time. He has got to be the lowest hanging fruit in a subterranean orchard.


Nah. He does it to himself because he can't figure out this tech. Like all the time. He has got to be the lowest hanging fruit in a subterranean orchard.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Did he think he was on a Zoom call?


I am sure that Giuliani thinks that banging a girl in a hotel room is called a Zoom Call.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy Giuliani faces questions after compromising scene in new Borat film

Headline should be : Rudy Giuliani faces criminal charges after being a treasonous fark for taking money from the russian mob and being a puppet of russian intelligence for 4 decades
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee that's funny.  Old guys leching after 15 year olds was perfectly okay with Republicans when Roy Moore was trying to get elected to the Senate.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielem1: Dusk-You-n-Me: Rudy's comms director.

On Tuesday night, Mayor @RudyGiuliani foiled Sacha Cohen's attempted scam-interview, ultimately ending in a stupefied Cohen.- Christianné L Allen (@Christianne_L_A) July 9, 2020


Walk out on Lesley Stahl?


Walk out on Lesley Stahl?
 
Farkin_Crazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She's 15. She's too old for you."

Heh.... On video.

Dis gunna be good.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is so goddamned funny and not unexpected.  Sickening as well, as Qiuliani is a scumbag of the highest order.

Payback is so much fun sometimes though.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
America's Mayor: Ed Koch

America's Morally-Compromised Mayor:  Rudy
 
Flashfyr3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wasn't gonna make a point to watch this, but now I might.

/CSB- I did some of my driver's ed hours with the driving instructor from the first film.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Giuliani continued: "I only later realised it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn't get me."

Yeah, that's why Cohen created the "daughter" character.
SHE got you.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Suddenly the hunter pedo laptop makes sense. Rudy dumps his collection and just changes the user login from R9D11 to HunterSUPERPEDO9000BIDENANDMYDADLOVESI​TTOO
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, that alleged laptop containing child porn really does exist, but it is actually Rudy's personal laptop?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gestalt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Remember, this is the guy with indisputable proof that Hunter Biden's laptop is real.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Seems perfectly innocent.


Seems perfectly innocent.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The only reason these chucklefarks aren't in prison is because no one has actually run a sting operation on them.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ugh. Hork. I wish I could unknow that mental image.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh how I wish Mobile Fark showed real time stamps and not those floating "x minutes ago" things.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Now I may have to watch it.


It'd get taken down here, but Youtube "Who is America Jason Spencer". The lolbuttz is epic and extreme. (PS, definitely not safe for work by any means).
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
she just 16 years old...an old gal in Rudy years...

Benny Mardones - Into the Night ( Full Original Video 1980)
Youtube zWHjJt4833I
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

danielem1: Dusk-You-n-Me: Rudy's comms director.

On Tuesday night, Mayor @RudyGiuliani foiled Sacha Cohen's attempted scam-interview, ultimately ending in a stupefied Cohen.- Christianné L Allen (@Christianne_L_A) July 9, 2020

He foiled it by fondling his genitals on camera! Genius!


He foiled it by fondling his genitals on camera! Genius!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Rudy's comms director.


On Tuesday night, Mayor @RudyGiuliani foiled Sacha Cohen's attempted scam-interview, ultimately ending in a stupefied Cohen.
- Christianné L Allen (@Christianne_L_A) July 9, 2020


That's so much spin that it's currently powering the 100W light bulb inside my desk lamp.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Should have stuck to eWhoring
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is the October Surprise
 
talkertopc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm generally not a fan of "comedy" where real people are deceived to make them look bad, but some people do amply deserve it. I'll watch that scene.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If he can get this kind of video from Rudy and company what does others have?  You know honeypots have gone all the way with these people and it's all on tape.  That's why they are towing this line so much because if they don't those videos will get released.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Gee that's funny.  Old guys leching after 15 year olds was perfectly okay with Republicans when Roy Moore was trying to get elected to the Senate.


The entire roght wing is the Spiderman "no you" meme.

They're outright hypocrites, from 4chan/kun being a haven if child porn and the haven fir q anon to their fiscal responsibility claims.

Everything they claim to represent they do the exact opposite.  It shouldn't be surprising.

A politician Matt Gaetz and Q Anon supports was recently arrested for child trafficking.  Not a word from them on it.

They frequently support people who it turns out are diddling children.

They support politicians who are pro-life and pro-nuclear family who force their side piece to get an abortion.

They're the living embodiment of hypocrites.

It's easy to assume they'll do the exact opposite of what they claim to represent.
 
