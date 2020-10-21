 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   In honor of the Royal Navy officer who was in charge of 16 nuclear missiles that had to be hauled off a Brit submarine when he turned up drunk, here are some more nuke close calls that nearly sparked doomsday to millions   (thesun.ie) divider line
24
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 3:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headline needs a bit of a rewrite. Did they remove the officer or the missiles?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
eddiesblack.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The RN has such a drinking problem their missiles have a snoot full.
 
abbarach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So the officer shows up drunk, and the navy goes through all the effort to remove the missiles?  Sounds like it would be easier to remove the officer...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Missing : Trump as president who nearly started a nuclear war with North Korea back in 2017 with his fire and fury bullshiat.

Someday we ll know the details. But in the Woodward book (and from all experts on the subject) we came really close and were lucky to live throught it.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Missing : Trump as president who nearly started a nuclear war with North Korea back in 2017 with his fire and fury bullshiat.

Someday we ll know the details. But in the Woodward book (and from all experts on the subject) we came really close and were lucky to live throught it.


There's a story going around that the people on the other end of "The Button" have agreed to hold off doing anything unfortunate if Trump pushes it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
img.thriftbooks.comView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [img.thriftbooks.com image 230x350]


I'm having issues getting a good night sleep already, no need to add to it
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer - We Will All Go Together When We Go
Youtube frAEmhqdLFs
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The wrench story on the old Atlas is one of the reasons that the US military moved rapidly away from hypergolics to solid fuels for all their ballistic missiles.
 
dryknife
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Same sub where a bunch of the crew recently went to  Florida titty bars and came back with Covid?

Same British nuclear submarine nicknamed "HMS Sex and Cocaine?"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
that time nixon was drunk and almost nuked NK...

trump goes "whered i put my phone"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dryknife: Same sub where a bunch of the crew recently went to  Florida titty bars and came back with Covid?

Same British nuclear submarine nicknamed "HMS Sex and Cocaine?"


I don't know, but fark if I'm clicking on a link to the Sun to find out.

\ probably isn't true anyway, it's the Sun.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"But the nuclear holocaust never happened, therefore there was never any risk."

~ stupid people
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Missing : Trump as president who nearly started a nuclear war with North Korea back in 2017 with his fire and fury bullshiat.

Someday we ll know the details. But in the Woodward book (and from all experts on the subject) we came really close and were lucky to live throught it.


I highly doubt that.   North Korea did not have and does not have a very significant nuclear capability.

This is pants-wetting because Pants Suit didn't win.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I highly doubt that. North Korea did not have and does not have a very significant nuclear capability.

This is pants-wetting because Pants Suit didn't win.


LOL youre so in denial.

North Korea has working ICBMs.

North Korea has at least 30 nukes.

They can fark South Korea, Japan and CONUS if they want to.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abbarach: So the officer shows up drunk, and the navy goes through all the effort to remove the missiles?  Sounds like it would be easier to remove the officer...


What do you do with a drunken sailor? Heave ho, unload the missiles...
 
sleze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There was once a hotshot QM3 that the CO and NAV loved.  Port call was ending the night before the ship got underway (0800 local) and he got so drunk that he missed the last ferry to the ship.  He was marked AWOL that night but somehow showed up at breakfast the next morning prior to sea and anchor acting like nothing happened.  Apparently he swam to the ship early in the morning, climbed the anchor line and got back on ship through the forecastle.

He and the security detail went to captain's mast.  His punishment was being confined to the ship for 2 weeks.  Next port of call was 2 weeks.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "But the nuclear holocaust never happened, therefore there was never any risk."

~ stupid people


the chance of any possible PAST event having occurred is binary.
the risk of that event occurring at the point in the past when it was still a future event was non-binary.
the venn diagram of people who dont understand the above, fail at statistics, and think casinos are a retirement plan is a circle.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
AS a kid we used to play in abandoned missile silos around Abilene, TX.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sleze: There was once a hotshot QM3 that the CO and NAV loved.  Port call was ending the night before the ship got underway (0800 local) and he got so drunk that he missed the last ferry to the ship.  He was marked AWOL that night but somehow showed up at breakfast the next morning prior to sea and anchor acting like nothing happened.  Apparently he swam to the ship early in the morning, climbed the anchor line and got back on ship through the forecastle.

He and the security detail went to captain's mast.  His punishment was being confined to the ship for 2 weeks.  Next port of call was 2 weeks.


what port was that in lol.  please god tell me it wasnt some part of the world where some crazy climbing onto the ship in the middle of the night could have actually been dangerous.  security should have got their ass kicked hard for that.
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: They can fark South Korea, Japan and CONUS if they want to.


Why would they want to?
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

orbister: lolmao500: They can fark South Korea, Japan and CONUS if they want to.

Why would they want to?


Exactly, they wanted enforced regime change by the US off the table which it now is. DPRK is formally a nuclear power, job done.
 
dbrunker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Most of the incidents in this article aren't as scary as they sound. 

I can't speak for the UK but here in the US the military can't launch a nuclear attack on their own.  They have to receive a code to decrypt the launch code and that comes from the President himself.  If you set an atomic bomb on fire you'll get a nasty explosion and radiation everywhere but no nuclear yield.  The weapon has to be armed first and without going into details arming a nuclear weapon is not something that would happen by accident.  They didn't mention the incident were a drunk Boris Yeltsin nearly started a nuclear war or the famous US incident where someone accidentally started a nuclear simulation program on a real computer at NORAD, making everyone think the Soviets had launched a massive attack on the US.  There was also a mid-air collision over Spain and one of the planes was full of nuclear weapons and the plane full of nuclear weapons that crashed near Thule, Greenland.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.