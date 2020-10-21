 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   Old school: Cut Day. New school: Fiber Cut Day   (fox5dc.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

608 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that's just dumb.

If they want a robust network they should know that it's necessary to have redundant links, at least to the datacenters and the Internet.  They should have two ISPs on two separate physical pathways, and have both private links and metro ethernet to a secondary corporate site also using separate alignments.

BGP should handle if an ISP gets taken offline and their IGP should handle if a private-link or a cloud link gets severed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: Well that's just dumb.

If they want a robust network they should know that it's necessary to have redundant links, at least to the datacenters and the Internet.  They should have two ISPs on two separate physical pathways, and have both private links and metro ethernet to a secondary corporate site also using separate alignments.

BGP should handle if an ISP gets taken offline and their IGP should handle if a private-link or a cloud link gets severed.


shut up.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: If they want a robust network they should know that it's necessary to have redundant links,


That costs money.  And unless people are actually going to fund their public schools, that ain't happening.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A person who would damage an internet line would throw an old lady into traffic.

Put that kid in Juvie!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TWX: Well that's just dumb.

If they want a robust network they should know that it's necessary to have redundant links, at least to the datacenters and the Internet.  They should have two ISPs on two separate physical pathways, and have both private links and metro ethernet to a secondary corporate site also using separate alignments.

BGP should handle if an ISP gets taken offline and their IGP should handle if a private-link or a cloud link gets severed.


They should also hide behind 7 proxies.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This happened in Austin (and around Texas), a couple weeks ago. Some contractor cut a fiber trunk line or something. About half the district was offline for most of the day.

shiat happens.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not cutting my fiber. I need a good BM.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the days living in Corydon, Iowa, in the early 1990s, when some farmer would cut into the phone lines between us and the next town and there'd be no long-distance calls or ATMs for a day or two. Even the Hy-Vee would have to shut down. ... And this was back when there was no cell service to begin with.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Infrastructure Week improvements, nothing to see here. Everything is under control.

/ I'm ... I'm sorry. Suddenly Ajit Pai took over my brain using the Trump-O-Tron 9000.
 
dustman81
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TWX: Well that's just dumb.

If they want a robust network they should know that it's necessary to have redundant links, at least to the datacenters and the Internet.  They should have two ISPs on two separate physical pathways, and have both private links and metro ethernet to a secondary corporate site also using separate alignments.

BGP should handle if an ISP gets taken offline and their IGP should handle if a private-link or a cloud link gets severed.


A network administrator who knows that wouldn't be working for a public school district. He'd be making bank in the private sector.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Neil Stephenson had a great article many years ago about the global fiber network and how incredible the engineering going into it is.  At one point he was someplace like Malaysia where the company was laying two fiber lines down two separate trenches.  His comment on this went along the lines "Idiots with backhoes are a universal problem."
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.