(Al Jazeera)   Murdered teacher's pupils handed over to judge. Jeez, was that all that was left of him?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Religions of Peace*
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, at least in America people get randomly murdered on the basis of the melatonin concentration of their skin.
Much better.


//do I really need to/s?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Melanin, not melatonin...
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: *Religions of Peace*


All religions are equally idiotic.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Bslim: *Religions of Peace*

All religions are equally idiotic.


But not equally violent.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Kalyco Jack: Bslim: *Religions of Peace*

All religions are equally idiotic.

But not equally violent.


Yep.  Some do drone attacks, some do mob violence, and some do targeted killings.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Kalyco Jack: Bslim: *Religions of Peace*

All religions are equally idiotic.

But not equally violent.


I was once boiled alive by a pastafarian.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hadn't even heard of this.  this level of isolation we are experiencing in the US is a bad thing, kiddos.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: [Fark user image 300x165]


Eagle River?!?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Kalyco Jack: Bslim: *Religions of Peace*

All religions are equally idiotic.

But not equally violent.

Yep.  Some do drone attacks, some do mob violence, and some do targeted killings.


Your rant makes little sense.
 
mercator_psi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Kalyco Jack: Bslim: *Religions of Peace*

All religions are equally idiotic.

But not equally violent.

I was once boiled alive by a pastafarian.


Is your real name Al Dente?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I laughed at the headline.  Am I going to hell?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the judge got the pupils, does the killer get the lash?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter: hadn't even heard of this.  this level of isolation we are experiencing in the US is a bad thing, kiddos.


I first heard about it today on Twitter. Some of the commenters were going off on "free speech" etc. so I had to look at the original story. Yeah, it's a sad state when something this batshiate crazy goes on and we're not hearing about it for......reasons*.

//*the main reason being about 325 and wearing orange makeup who's taking the pre-allocated amount of crazy news coverage
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter: hadn't even heard of this.  this level of isolation we are experiencing in the US is a bad thing, kiddos.


We heard of it.  Don't blame us for your lack of information, kiddo.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rainbowbutter: hadn't even heard of this.  this level of isolation we are experiencing in the US is a bad thing, kiddos.


This has been all OVER the news.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe.....that was the joke?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a sense, their plan works.  If you advocate the murder of anyone who is not part of your religion, ultimately you end up in a world full of only people who share your faith.

The Religion of Victory Through Attrition.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Barfmaker: [Fark user image 300x165]

Eagle River?!?


Best bit of the film.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: NM Volunteer: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Kalyco Jack: Bslim: *Religions of Peace*

All religions are equally idiotic.

But not equally violent.

Yep.  Some do drone attacks, some do mob violence, and some do targeted killings.

Your rant makes little sense.


More sense than you're willing to admit to:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/07/us/new​-​york-protest-orthodox-jews/index.html

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not just the Muslims who have people who are violent when they want their way.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: rainbowbutter: hadn't even heard of this.  this level of isolation we are experiencing in the US is a bad thing, kiddos.

We heard of it.  Don't blame us for your lack of information, kiddo.



Yes, it was definitely reported on, though I suspect some outlets downplayed it (or ignored it).  Which is a good reason why one should read multiple sources of news, even if they are slanted.  No matter your viewpoint, someone is to your left and someone is to your right and they all have their biases.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

serfdood: Okay, I laughed at the headline.  Am I going to hell?


I'll save you a seat. My first thought was HOTL, no need for all that end-of-year voting.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: serfdood: Okay, I laughed at the headline.  Am I going to hell?

I'll save you a seat. My first thought was HOTL, no need for all that end-of-year voting.


Er, HOTY. Headline of the year. Sigh . . .
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Juggalos ... worst religious cult ever

Mr. Johnson's Head
Youtube LExFK6nnN_E
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Her hair is Harlow gold
Her lips a sweet surprise
Her hands are never cold
She's got Bette Davis eyes

At this point in the song, I yell "Put them back!  Put them back!"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: hadn't even heard of this.  this level of isolation we are experiencing in the US is a bad thing, kiddos.


We had a good-sized thread here on Fark, and it was well-covered in the media.

Maybe the "isolation" is just you, gramps.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Listen, in the quest for peace, just have everybody in france either convert to islam, or at the very least, have france follow sharia law.  Then we won't have beheadings.  Problem solved.

Because, let's be honest.  Asking the muslims to not cut off heads isn't going to happen.  Or even if we ask nicely, they aint gonna stop, and aint nobody gonnna make them.

Just observe sharia law.  For peace.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a matter of interest, are the mods fine for me to repost the cartoons in question here?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

orbister: As a matter of interest, are the mods fine for me to repost the cartoons in question here?


Why would you risk getting the head of fark cut off?  Just become sharia compliant.  For peace.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: the_rhino: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Kalyco Jack: Bslim: *Religions of Peace*

All religions are equally idiotic.

But not equally violent.

I was once boiled alive by a pastafarian.

Is your real name Al Dente?


Aye, and he's a saucy one.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: mercator_psi: the_rhino: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Kalyco Jack: Bslim: *Religions of Peace*

All religions are equally idiotic.

But not equally violent.

I was once boiled alive by a pastafarian.

Is your real name Al Dente?

Aye, and he's a saucy one.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Melanin, not melatonin...


He sounds tired.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, at least in America people get randomly murdered on the basis of the melatonin concentration of their skin.
Much better.


//do I really need to/s?


American exceptionalism, ladies and gentlemen!
 
