(PennLive)   Two trailer hitches go round the outside, but is it legal?   (pennlive.com) divider line
33
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

2373 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some hookups like that are legal around here, called "recreational doubles." (giggity). Though I call them a Redneck Train.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ChrisDe: Some hookups like that are legal around here, called "recreational doubles." (giggity). Though I call them a Redneck Train.


Also giggity.  Unavoidable giggity
 
s_mcdonald [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Early Cuyler has had a truck-boat-car for years.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess whose back? Back again?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It varies by state, but it's pretty dangerous everywhere. Even the triple-semis that are pretty common in the West are sketchy as hell. Last week I was in NV/UT and passed a couple of UPS/Fedex haulers that had at least 8"-12" of tailwhip on the third trailer, and it wasn't even windy.

Makes sense to have road trains in rural Oz, but it seems weird on busy US roads around cities.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if i see that shiat, i'm getting in front of it as fast as possible
 
Brooksider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legal or illegal?

Depends on if they're black and if not, how much weed do they have.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No and it's stupid.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine used to do do this.  He had a camper trailer he pulled with is pickup and then had a boat hooked to a hitch on the camper trailer.

One day he put the whole works into the ditch and flipped it on it's side, totalling everything.  After that he was done with that set up.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it legal?

Are they related?

Yes?

Then yes.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odds that the owner/operator is over 70?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how "Trooper Bob" somehow felt safe enough to take a picture of that rolling jack knife interstate pileup.... you know, for his Twitter hits.
 
I'm on the Brute Squad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's legal in Michigan.

We call it a "Michigan Train".
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was amused that the boat appears attached to the hitch on the Kia Soul.  So there's another level of sketchiness, possibly exacerbated by how poorly the Soul may be tied-down to the trailer it's riding on.
 
skycruiser-x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
????

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVkUv​m​DQ3HY
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare you try to restrict his freedoms?
 
skycruiser-x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eminem - Without Me (Official Video)
Youtube YVkUvmDQ3HY
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: I like how "Trooper Bob" somehow felt safe enough to take a picture of that rolling jack knife interstate pileup.... you know, for his Twitter hits.


With his phone. Probably while driving.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: Opacity: I like how "Trooper Bob" somehow felt safe enough to take a picture of that rolling jack knife interstate pileup.... you know, for his Twitter hits.

With his phone. Probably while driving.


While approaching from behind in the right lane. Not actually illegal in most states, but really dangerous, especially behind that thing that might decide it shouldn't be in the left lane all of the sudden. You'd think it's been there for 37 miles, but be careful, it can make sudden, unexpected moves.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: It varies by state, but it's pretty dangerous everywhere. Even the triple-semis that are pretty common in the West are sketchy as hell. Last week I was in NV/UT and passed a couple of UPS/Fedex haulers that had at least 8"-12" of tailwhip on the third trailer, and it wasn't even windy.

Makes sense to have road trains in rural Oz, but it seems weird on busy US roads around cities.


The problem with those is that there effectively are five trailers, not three.  First trailer is the normal van-body riding on the fifth-wheel of the tractor.  Second trailer is the first bogie hooked at the pintle to the van-body.  Third trailer is the second van-body resting on the fifth-wheel of the first bogie.  Fourth trailer is the second bogie hooked at the pintle to the second van-body.  Fifth trailer is the third van-body resting on the fifth-wheel of the second bogie.

Fark user imageView Full Size


With that many joints, it's imperative that all brakes are working properly, that tires are good, that alignments are good, and conditions like uneven traction on the road can pose big problems, especially in panic-stops.

In Australia "Road trains" are common enough for crossing the vast undeveloped center of the continent, but those are on roads that may barely qualify as such and don't see a lot of vehicle traffic.  American "triples" like this are driven in-traffic on heavily used roads.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: The Madd Mann: Opacity: I like how "Trooper Bob" somehow felt safe enough to take a picture of that rolling jack knife interstate pileup.... you know, for his Twitter hits.

With his phone. Probably while driving.

While approaching from behind in the right lane. Not actually illegal in most states, but really dangerous, especially behind that thing that might decide it shouldn't be in the left lane all of the sudden. You'd think it's been there for 37 miles, but be careful, it can make sudden, unexpected moves.


I've noticed that many states 'passing on the right' laws only apply to using the shoulder to pass. In this case I'd get away from that craziness asap.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: The Madd Mann: Opacity: I like how "Trooper Bob" somehow felt safe enough to take a picture of that rolling jack knife interstate pileup.... you know, for his Twitter hits.

With his phone. Probably while driving.

While approaching from behind in the right lane. Not actually illegal in most states, but really dangerous, especially behind that thing that might decide it shouldn't be in the left lane all of the sudden. You'd think it's been there for 37 miles, but be careful, it can make sudden, unexpected moves.


Overtaking slow traffic that's in the left lane by going around on the right is not legally as problem for the overtaking-driver as far as I'm aware, anywhere.  As far as I am aware, laws governing such typically require slower traffic to keep-right or put the burden on the slow traffic to not be-passed on the right.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: NikolaiFarkoff: It varies by state, but it's pretty dangerous everywhere. Even the triple-semis that are pretty common in the West are sketchy as hell. Last week I was in NV/UT and passed a couple of UPS/Fedex haulers that had at least 8"-12" of tailwhip on the third trailer, and it wasn't even windy.

Makes sense to have road trains in rural Oz, but it seems weird on busy US roads around cities.

The problem with those is that there effectively are five trailers, not three.  First trailer is the normal van-body riding on the fifth-wheel of the tractor.  Second trailer is the first bogie hooked at the pintle to the van-body.  Third trailer is the second van-body resting on the fifth-wheel of the first bogie.  Fourth trailer is the second bogie hooked at the pintle to the second van-body.  Fifth trailer is the third van-body resting on the fifth-wheel of the second bogie.

[Fark user image image 850x472]

With that many joints, it's imperative that all brakes are working properly, that tires are good, that alignments are good, and conditions like uneven traction on the road can pose big problems, especially in panic-stops.

In Australia "Road trains" are common enough for crossing the vast undeveloped center of the continent, but those are on roads that may barely qualify as such and don't see a lot of vehicle traffic.  American "triples" like this are driven in-traffic on heavily used roads.


Triples are only legal in 13 states west of the Mississippi. As you might imagine, they are among the least populated.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Opacity: The Madd Mann: Opacity: I like how "Trooper Bob" somehow felt safe enough to take a picture of that rolling jack knife interstate pileup.... you know, for his Twitter hits.

With his phone. Probably while driving.

While approaching from behind in the right lane. Not actually illegal in most states, but really dangerous, especially behind that thing that might decide it shouldn't be in the left lane all of the sudden. You'd think it's been there for 37 miles, but be careful, it can make sudden, unexpected moves.

Overtaking slow traffic that's in the left lane by going around on the right is not legally as problem for the overtaking-driver as far as I'm aware, anywhere.  As far as I am aware, laws governing such typically require slower traffic to keep-right or put the burden on the slow traffic to not be-passed on the right.


Yes, correct, "undertaking" is not illegal in any of the 50 states of the US.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: TWX: NikolaiFarkoff: It varies by state, but it's pretty dangerous everywhere. Even the triple-semis that are pretty common in the West are sketchy as hell. Last week I was in NV/UT and passed a couple of UPS/Fedex haulers that had at least 8"-12" of tailwhip on the third trailer, and it wasn't even windy.

Makes sense to have road trains in rural Oz, but it seems weird on busy US roads around cities.

The problem with those is that there effectively are five trailers, not three.  First trailer is the normal van-body riding on the fifth-wheel of the tractor.  Second trailer is the first bogie hooked at the pintle to the van-body.  Third trailer is the second van-body resting on the fifth-wheel of the first bogie.  Fourth trailer is the second bogie hooked at the pintle to the second van-body.  Fifth trailer is the third van-body resting on the fifth-wheel of the second bogie.

[Fark user image image 850x472]

With that many joints, it's imperative that all brakes are working properly, that tires are good, that alignments are good, and conditions like uneven traction on the road can pose big problems, especially in panic-stops.

In Australia "Road trains" are common enough for crossing the vast undeveloped center of the continent, but those are on roads that may barely qualify as such and don't see a lot of vehicle traffic.  American "triples" like this are driven in-traffic on heavily used roads.

Triples are only legal in 13 states west of the Mississippi. As you might imagine, they are among the least populated.


Triples are common on the Ohio and Indiana Turnpikes (I-80/90) as many cargo carriers have large scale distribution centers on the OH/PA border and the IN/IL borders.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: Adolf Oliver Nipples: TWX: NikolaiFarkoff: It varies by state, but it's pretty dangerous everywhere. Even the triple-semis that are pretty common in the West are sketchy as hell. Last week I was in NV/UT and passed a couple of UPS/Fedex haulers that had at least 8"-12" of tailwhip on the third trailer, and it wasn't even windy.

Makes sense to have road trains in rural Oz, but it seems weird on busy US roads around cities.

The problem with those is that there effectively are five trailers, not three.  First trailer is the normal van-body riding on the fifth-wheel of the tractor.  Second trailer is the first bogie hooked at the pintle to the van-body.  Third trailer is the second van-body resting on the fifth-wheel of the first bogie.  Fourth trailer is the second bogie hooked at the pintle to the second van-body.  Fifth trailer is the third van-body resting on the fifth-wheel of the second bogie.

[Fark user image image 850x472]

With that many joints, it's imperative that all brakes are working properly, that tires are good, that alignments are good, and conditions like uneven traction on the road can pose big problems, especially in panic-stops.

In Australia "Road trains" are common enough for crossing the vast undeveloped center of the continent, but those are on roads that may barely qualify as such and don't see a lot of vehicle traffic.  American "triples" like this are driven in-traffic on heavily used roads.

Triples are only legal in 13 states west of the Mississippi. As you might imagine, they are among the least populated.

Triples are common on the Ohio and Indiana Turnpikes (I-80/90) as many cargo carriers have large scale distribution centers on the OH/PA border and the IN/IL borders.


This. Not to mention double-trailer dirt haulers/dump-bed semis, especially around construction sites.

I see Fedex, UPS, and those dump trucks all the damn time around here in MI.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: I've noticed that many states 'passing on the right' laws only apply to using the shoulder to pass.


Wanderlusting: Yes, correct, "undertaking" is not illegal in any of the 50 states of the US.


Yep, lots of artistic license in my original comment... I was trying to say "Keep right except to pass" which is really only a suggestion even in states it is a law on the books
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those boats are small enough that they could easily could have been carried on the rack of the car carrier. Seems like Bubba RV guy was just too lazy to make that happen.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pennsylvania?

Is there a red flag tied to the back?
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattj1984
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Brooksider: Legal or illegal?

Depends on if they're black and if not, how much weed do they have.


And yet another race ass troll.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TWX: I was amused that the boat appears attached to the hitch on the Kia Soul.  So there's another level of sketchiness, possibly exacerbated by how poorly the Soul may be tied-down to the trailer it's riding on.


This is what's most questionable in my mind. No way the car hauler was intended to hold a vehicle that is itself pulling another trailer.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

