(CNN)   And then the murders began   (cnn.com) divider line
    Creepy  
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive Roombas that at times accidentally devour customers.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sammo will clean up your spill, valued customer. Sammo notice your pure gleaming skeleton is buried beneath greasy layer of fat and slowly rotting meat. Sammo will clean."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
PICK UP THAT CAN!
 
Two16
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
s o o n . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now we can get robot uprisings in bulk, too.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In partnership with Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence company, the membership-only warehouse chain will distribute 372 new autonomous floor scrubbers to its stores this fall.

What shiatty sci-fi horror flic script did this come out of?
 
focusthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why is it black?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To 'bring down cost'

Gee...what used to fill that role that might have been more costly?

JOB CREATORZ
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

focusthis: Why is it black?


To keep costs low.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: focusthis: Why is it black?

To keep costs low.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the better cinematic head explosions:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The more people put out of work, the sooner the mass riots of hungry and homeless and angry people begin.

In a way, I'm glad Covid sped up this process. The destruction of the old world should be like ripping off a bandage. Just get it over with.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thank you.. have a nice day.


Chopping Mall (The Best Scenes)
Youtube g7rE_ZD5YWI
 
Toxophil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

focusthis: Why is it black?


nerdist.comView Full Size


Don't worry, there's white robots too.

/Can you spot the irony?
//Hint: far left.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [Fark user image 850x637][Fark user image 600x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Is currently preparing a lawsuit
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How do I get one for my house?
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sarah Conner better have her damn membership card ready...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: One of the better cinematic head explosions:

[Fark user image 800x500]


Mmmmm...Barbara Crampton
 
Toxophil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone in the robotics department has a hard drive full of Shadow the Hedgehog porn.
 
whr21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cutting off yet another revenue stream for blue collar workers.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those auto floor scrubbers are terrible. Give them 9 hours and they might get half a store cleaned. Give a person the same timeframe and they will get the entire floor in the store, plus all the trash, clean the bathrooms, and depending on the day possibly wax a section of floor
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: In partnership with Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence company, the membership-only warehouse chain will distribute 372 new autonomous floor scrubbers to its stores this fall.

What shiatty sci-fi horror flic script did this come out of?


I was more worried about the involvement of Pinky.  His work with Brain Corp has always been a bit suspect.
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark human beings who need a job am I right?  Somebody's going to save a dollar this way!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If a furry invented a sex robot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Those auto floor scrubbers are terrible. Give them 9 hours and they might get half a store cleaned. Give a person the same timeframe and they will get the entire floor in the store, plus all the trash, clean the bathrooms, and depending on the day possibly wax a section of floor


Yeah, because the cost accountants who work for the company and do the cost/benefit analysis don't have the faintest goddamn clue what they are doing, right? Hint: these are replacing janitors because - overall - they are cheaper. And I guarantee that they will get better, and one day do all the things that you are listing above.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

davynelson: Fark human beings who need a job am I right?  Somebody's going to save a dollar this way!


Yes. Many dollars.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
See Chapter Two.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

focusthis: Why is it black?


Because they wanted it to be perfect.

/Nothing is obscure.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
European Sam's Clubs safe.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/My children need wine
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Robot Is Making Enemies - Superstore (Episode Highlight)
Youtube o5RhBNnQVrM
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Someone was a fan early 2000's DC.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Then the murders began ...

Trump Campaign no going well, then?

/ Runs away giggling like an hysterical little girl.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.