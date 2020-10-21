 Skip to content
(Boston.com)   OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead guilty to 3 criminal charges, agrees to $8 billion-plus settlement.
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not nearly enough for the death and destruction they've caused.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unless that sum exceeds their total profits made from the illegal activities in which they engaged, it's an utterly meaningless number.

And unless key executives are also facing prison time, any number, no matter how big, is meaningless.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did any of them go to prison? No?

Then it isn't enough
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Not nearly enough for the death and destruction they've caused.


Sure, like this country gives one flying f*ck about the casualties.  The profitability must flow.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I recall asking one of my anti-vaxxer friends how she felt about the Sacklers and she was like "who?"
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Not nearly enough for the death and destruction they've caused.


Came here to say this.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If the folks in charge don't do major prison time it don't mean shiat.  They'll simply write off the fines as losses.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's the over/under on how many days it takes the company to make 8 billion back? 10?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a kick in the Sacklers.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What about the addictive effects of money? The government is constantly printing dollars and sending them to our communities. These individuals sadly could not resist the lure of this powerful drug. They are victims too.
 
Ursa Minor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This company should be put in the ground and the coffin nailed shut. Hopefully, more countries will follow suit and get as much restitution money as they can for all Purdue Pharma did to families across the globe.
 
way south
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Unless that sum exceeds their total profits made from the illegal activities in which they engaged, it's an utterly meaningless number.

And unless key executives are also facing prison time, any number, no matter how big, is meaningless.


I must agree.
These guys made untold billions and ruined countless lives.  So while the settlement seems large, its a drop in the bucket and does not hold people personally accountable for their actions.
The saving grace is that it doesn't release the Sacklers from liability. So with luck maybe this is just the first domino to fall.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Unless that sum exceeds their total profits made from the illegal activities in which they engaged, it's an utterly meaningless number.

And unless key executives are also facing prison time, any number, no matter how big, is meaningless.


Yep. The leaders - the people actually responsible - still got paid. That settlement money is coming out of the company, not them, so they're not seeing any personal penalties. No jail time either, means no penalties for the perpetrators.

The lesson is - crime pays as long as you do it through a corporation.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does it render the Sackler family destitute and selling themselves at a bus station to feed themselves?

No?

Then F*CK YOUR SETTLEMENT!!!
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
inner ted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Costs of business and they'll probably get to write it off on their taxes
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think if I lost a kid to Oxy I'd be very seriously contemplating extrajudicial consequences for the Sakler's since they walk away from this stupid rich.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who gets the $8 billion? The dead addicts or only the still living addicts?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just take this voucher down to Petty Cash.  They'll have you 8 billion.

Of course, we'll have to up our prices to cover this.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
String them up
 
wild9
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember about 20 years back..I was 18 and a buddy gave me one of those pills before all the changes....wowza. No wonder people got hooked on it. shiat was marvelous aside from all the itching.

Then I became an alcoholic 🤣

/3 years sober. I joke but do take any kind of addiction very serious these days.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is that enough to bankrupt or severely change the structure and/or ownership of the company?  Did anyone go to prison?

Then it's a line item on a budget.  Not justice.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: What's the over/under on how many days it takes the company to make 8 billion back? 10?


If it is as enforced as Exxon Valdez, last I checked it was 20 years, and still not paying a dime.

But since it is all a shot in the dark when they will actually lose money by having to pay the fine, I'll be a sport and say 365 days, and 7 days after.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
but since we've allowed corrupt politicians to give them more rights than the rest of us, they will never face any real punishment, only a small tax that will eventually be pled down or thrown out by an equally corrupt 'justice' system. If you or I cause a tiny fraction of the deaths, or sold a fraction of the addictive drugs to junkies, we would easily end up in prison for the rest of our lives and lost everything we owned.

There is no real justice in this country and that is a fact until we change it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark 8 billion in fines. What about 8 years to rikers island for each of the member of the board of ceo??
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Talk about moral hazard.

New rule- any deceitful practices by pharma that cause global scale death should be fined their entire net revenue for the time of infraction +10%, otherwise it's just the cost of doing business.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wrongo: If the folks in charge don't do major prison time it don't mean shiat.  They'll simply write off the fines as losses.



That a change inthe tax laws i'd support removing the abilities for Businesses to write off fines and legal settlements ( whether in or out of court) as losses for tax purposes.   If you fark up and are made to pay you should have to fully feel and deal with the losses thus incurred.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Who gets the $8 billion? The dead addicts or only the still living addicts?


The lawyers.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Who gets the $8 billion? The dead addicts or only the still living addicts?


Lawyers.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's farking about time. It's a good start.
 
wantingout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So they're gonna lose like a month of profit? Oh the horror!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: I think if I lost a kid to Oxy I'd be very seriously contemplating extrajudicial consequences for the Sakler's since they walk away from this stupid rich.


Most companies and wealthy can get away with murder in this country. This isn't new. Think about it. Before the rise of the robber barons, we had business owners who enslaved workers and randomly killed them or sold them off when they were no longer useful.

And yes, we should be very very angry about it.
 
willabr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Where does the 8 billion end up anyway?
I always hear about 'huuuge' fines, but what happens to that money, does it end up in the general fund or what?

Seems like that question (or answer) never gets resolved.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not good enough, all profits from it should be taken and anybody that knew what was going on should be serving time for at least manslaughter.
 
wantingout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TomDooley: I recall asking one of my anti-vaxxer friends how she felt about the Sacklers and she was like "who?"


LOL you don't have any friends
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was prescribed liquid oxy after throat surgery and that shiat was like surfing a rainbow over a cloud of titties.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Make them pay for medically supervised detox treatment for anyone who needs it for the next 10 years.

/start an epidemic, deal with all the fallout
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anything less than heads on pikes is a travesty of justice.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fines are just a cost of doing business. Unless you lock some executives up it won't stop.
 
Kairam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not enough. Jail or drone strikes for the Sacklers. Given all the damage they've done, it's only fair if that's what comes thru.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Fines are just a cost of doing business. Unless you lock some executives up it won't stop.


Won't they just get more executives? Business schools churn out more every semester.
 
tumblepuppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the nationwide distribution and transport supply chain to pharmaceutical outlets - middlemen- generates more wealth than producing the product.
unless justice is visited on all these players, this judgement is more hollow than the moral vacuum inhabited by these feral corparate swine.
heroin hotshots for them and theirs.
 
softshoes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Watch The Pharmacist on Netflix. It opened my eyes even further watching how the feds went about stopping "pill mill." Plenty of blame to go around.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It isn't as good a pain killer as alcohol. And alcohol has no negative side effects as long as you don't stop drinking
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Khellendros: Is that enough to bankrupt or severely change the structure and/or ownership of the company?  Did anyone go to prison?

Then it's a line item on a budget.  Not justice.


According to the CNN article they're going to "close down the company", though it's light on details.  So perhaps a bit better than initially reported.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/21/busine​s​s/purdue-pharma-guilty-plea/index.html​
 
