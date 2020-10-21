 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(South China Morning Post)   Bangkok, oriental city, but the king don't know that the city is getting: the crème de la crème of the protest world   (scmp.com) divider line
32
    More: News  
•       •       •

1195 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You see one crowded, polluted, stinkin' protest...
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ultimate test of cerebral fitness.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOT THE MATE
I'm contemplating!
NOT THE MATE
I'm contemplating!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That song was AWESOME. I used to dance (badly) to that damn tune in New Orleans gay bars (Parade, Oz) back in the day.
Bangkok smelled like an automobile exhaust  pipe when we were there 20 years ago. We loved the street food and massages.

Went to some gorgeous Thai beaches, too.
carry on
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, that song's in my head for today.

/fantastic tune
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bars are temples, but the pearls ain't free.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confuscious say: Man who walk through airport turnstyle with a hard-on going to Bangkok.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starring...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the earworm, subby.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...in a riot with everything but Yule Brenner?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making a hard man humble.
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time flies, doesn't seem a minute
Since the City of Bangkok had protestors in it

They want change, don't you know that when you
Agitate at this level it's no ordinary venue
It's Ferguson...or Bristol...or Nigeria...or, or this place!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I aim my Molotov cocktails above the waistline, sunshine.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Iceland, or the Philippines, or Hastings....or this place!

Wait, what?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"protest leader Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree"

PFFFT good luck fitting *that* on a bumper sticker
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Murray Head
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bravo everyone
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would invite you, but the queens we have would not excite you.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was browsing Quora the other day and found this guy (Fred Schlimm) basically bragging about murdering a Bangkok protester in the comments of his own post. American Soldiers of Fortune traveling to global protest sites for their violent LOLfetishes never changes.

https://www.quora.com/In-documentarie​s​-about-Special-Forces-when-theyre-doin​g-missions-they-pop-out-from-being-sub​merged-in-some-of-the-grimiest-dirties​t-water-that-youve-ever-seen-do-a-lot-​of-Special-Forces-get-brain-eating-amo​ebas-or?q=special%20forces%20brain%20
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


You're in a shiat pile of trouble.  We're confiscating your protest signs.  My orders are to put you in jail... a Bangkok jail.  I don't want to put an old soldier like you in jail, but damn it, this scheme of yours is crazy.

shiat!

Get on the next plane home.  And don't go back to the hotel.  They're waiting for your ass there, too
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Starring...

[Fark user image image 313x400]


Can't think of another man who could carry that look.
 
Insain2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Starring...

[Fark user image image 313x400]


Kinda hard to have ye ole Yul Brynner there at the protest......he's only been dead for like um 30 plus years. (10/10/1985)
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One headline like that can make a hard man humble.

/any other new nana hotel veterans here?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Insain2: Demetrius: Starring...

[Fark user image image 313x400]

Kinda hard to have ye ole Yul Brynner there at the protest......he's only been dead for like um 30 plus years. (10/10/1985)


So, you're saying he'll vote for Biden?

Ba-dum, Tsh. I'm here all week, folks! Tip your servers.
 
BuehrlesToTheWall
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine

/Well done
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EL EM: Demetrius: Starring...

[Fark user image image 313x400]

Can't think of another man who could carry that look.


Justin Bieber, maybe.

wait what
 
lincoln65
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't understand what's going on in this thread and I'm concerned I've had a stroke
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love this thread so much.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lincoln65: I don't understand what's going on in this thread and I'm concerned I've had a stroke


You are welcome:

MURRAY HEAD One night in Bangkok Long 12'' Version Video Clip
Youtube rkQC36hzWLk
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: lincoln65: I don't understand what's going on in this thread and I'm concerned I've had a stroke

You are welcome:

[YouTube video: MURRAY HEAD One night in Bangkok Long 12'' Version Video Clip]


I've never heard that song before what a banger. Downloading it now. Thank you
/millenial
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MBooda: One headline like that can make a hard man humble.

/any other new nana hotel veterans here?


Heh.  I stay at the iCheckInn Nana when I'm in BKK.

Sukhumvit soi 7. Nice. Sleazy but not too sleazy.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Siam's gonna be the witness to the ultimate test of political fitness

This grips me more than would a muddy old river or reclining Buddha
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.