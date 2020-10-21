 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Mum's life 'ruined' by neighbor's constant loud sex every night during lockdown. Fark: Her council says it's only 'natural noise' and she needs to live with the call of the wild   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
41
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

970 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Record it. Play it all day. Full blast.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know the neighbour? Contact The Sun Online newsdesk on 0207 782 4368 or e-mail chris*brad­ford[nospam-﹫-backwards]nus­-eh­t*co*uk

yeah - part of me thinks the entire article is just a setup for the reporter to meet the neighbor...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting the ol' London jacked is perfectly natural.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think she lives alone but someone comes late every night.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh man, this broad must be from Brooklyn!"
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should go for a drive and find a nice quiet area to park. Nothing ever happens there between at least two consenting adults.

Woof!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, does that mean there's howling involved?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She would prob be happier if she just joined in
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:
"The mum, who lives in a three-bed property, has reportedly sent a note to her neighbour and tried speaking to her from the window, but without success. "She seems very unapproachable," she said".

IDK - sounds likes she's plenty approachable from the details of the story.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: "I think she lives alone but someone comes late every night.

[Fark user image image 400x400]


"From what I've heard, even when her friends are round, there is loud banging"
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This noise is coming from a separate house (as opposed to an adjoining apartment)?  Damn, they must be loud.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: From the article:
"The mum, who lives in a three-bed property, has reportedly sent a note to her neighbour and tried speaking to her from the window, but without success. "She seems very unapproachable," she said".

IDK - sounds likes she's plenty approachable from the details of the story.


Yeah.

Neighbor lives alone, but a man drops by late at night.  She's turning tricks.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was travelling once and the people in the room next to me were going to town one night.  when they finished I said loudly enough "BRAVO!!!"  They started laughing.

In short, don't be a cock block
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "Oh man, this broad must be from Brooklyn!"


Croydon, going by the haircut shown in the silhouette.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she try out-derping them?
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brits are farking weird.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom is just jealous that someone else is having sex
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In college, one year I lived off campus on the 2nd floor of a three story apartment. Girls above and below. The two who had bedrooms directly above and below mine were screamer/moaners. We'd get up early on Saturday AM, turn on the stereo real loud, and go do something.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Can Be As Loud As The Hell You Want If You AreMakingLove
Youtube EPqOx-Smqrc


Sound not video to avoid delicate sensibilities. NSFW seems a fair warning.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: This noise is coming from a separate house (as opposed to an adjoining apartment)?  Damn, they must be loud.


I suspect it's a rowhouse or other attached structure of some kind.  They have a lot of those in England.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: This noise is coming from a separate house (as opposed to an adjoining apartment)?  Damn, they must be loud.


Houses in the UK are generally semi-detached or terraced, so they'll share walls on at least one side.

With this whole "natural sound" thing perhaps the lady should have her children start a choir with her or go straight to family-wide screaming contest at 10pm every night? Council couldn't possibly get involved, it's natural sounds after all.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Did she try out-derping them?


We're reading about it in the Sun so yeah, I'd say so.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: [imgs.xkcd.com image 688x414]


Heh.  Long ago I had a loud girlfriend while living in a basement apartment.  My bed was right under the heating duct.  It somehow turned the whole house into an amplifier.  The entire neighborhood knew.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Mukster: From the article:
"The mum, who lives in a three-bed property, has reportedly sent a note to her neighbour and tried speaking to her from the window, but without success. "She seems very unapproachable," she said".

IDK - sounds likes she's plenty approachable from the details of the story.

Yeah.

Neighbor lives alone, but a man drops by late at night.  She's turning tricks.


Never had a booty-call?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in an old 4-story building that had been concerted into apartments. On a very hot night a woman & her partner were having  very loud sex one floor down from me. Everyone's windows were open, When they finished (with a resounding auditory climax), there was a very loud round of applause from all the other tenants. I think she moved out the following week
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: MattyBlast: This noise is coming from a separate house (as opposed to an adjoining apartment)?  Damn, they must be loud.

Houses in the UK are generally semi-detached or terraced, so they'll share walls on at least one side.

With this whole "natural sound" thing perhaps the lady should have her children start a choir with her or go straight to family-wide screaming contest at 10pm every night? Council couldn't possibly get involved, it's natural sounds after all.


The Von Trapp Family Trombone and Tuba Ensemble
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have to speculate Mum is jealous because someone is "Eating Crackers in Bed".........
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ruined, because it is every night and her partner is starting to question why it isn't every day at her house.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a landlord I hate these complaints because they're impossible to sort out. Noise is so subjective and what's normal for one person is intolerable for another. There are people who believe that on a warm June day with all the windows wide open they shouldn't have to hear any sound at all, and then there are people who will blast Norwegian death metal at 200dbs at 1am on a weeknight and feel they are perfectly within their rights.

Fortunately where I am it's almost impossible to secure an eviction for noise unless people have been charged with a noise by-law infraction. So, when people complain we tell them to call the police (police enforce by-laws in my city). If they lay charges, I'll forward the matter to legal for eviction (assuming there have been multiple incidents with at least one ticket being issued). If the cops don't lay charges you might need to grow a thicker skin.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Scottish ladies are noisy in bed. Pornhub taught me that one.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: "I think she lives alone but someone comes late every night.
[Fark user image image 400x400]
---


Especially since its probably a different someone every night...
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: I lived in an old 4-story building that had been concerted into apartments. On a very hot night a woman & her partner were having  very loud sex one floor down from me. Everyone's windows were open, When they finished (with a resounding auditory climax), there was a very loud round of applause from all the other tenants. I think she moved out the following week


I had a similar experience during a power outage during the early summer, though it was a few weeks till she moved out since it was earlier in the month =)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Mukster: From the article:
"The mum, who lives in a three-bed property, has reportedly sent a note to her neighbour and tried speaking to her from the window, but without success. "She seems very unapproachable," she said".

IDK - sounds likes she's plenty approachable from the details of the story.

Yeah.

Neighbor lives alone, but a man drops by late at night.  She's turning tricks.


Hookers aren't loud.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has she tried changing the location of her bedroom?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here's what you do.  They have their bed up against your wall, you put your bed up against their wall.  They get all loud, just join in, but time it so that you finish about one minute after them.   Turn the awkward up to 11.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FrancoFile: Mukster: From the article:
"The mum, who lives in a three-bed property, has reportedly sent a note to her neighbour and tried speaking to her from the window, but without success. "She seems very unapproachable," she said".

IDK - sounds likes she's plenty approachable from the details of the story.

Yeah.

Neighbor lives alone, but a man drops by late at night.  She's turning tricks.

Hookers aren't loud.


They aren't in the US as they don't want to be discovered by law enforcement, in the UK where it is legal they might be if it enhances the client experience.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's not the amount of noise.  It's the fact that she sounds like a goose suffering from hemorrhoids!
 
Mukster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FrancoFile: Mukster: From the article:
"The mum, who lives in a three-bed property, has reportedly sent a note to her neighbour and tried speaking to her from the window, but without success. "She seems very unapproachable," she said".

IDK - sounds likes she's plenty approachable from the details of the story.

Yeah.

Neighbor lives alone, but a man drops by late at night.  She's turning tricks.

Hookers aren't loud.


Reminds me of a couple old joke:
How do you make a hormone? Don't pay them...
Difference between a vitamin and a hormone? Vitamins can be made in a lab, but no one can make a hormone...
 
Mukster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Malenfant: FrancoFile: Mukster: From the article:
"The mum, who lives in a three-bed property, has reportedly sent a note to her neighbour and tried speaking to her from the window, but without success. "She seems very unapproachable," she said".

IDK - sounds likes she's plenty approachable from the details of the story.

Yeah.

Neighbor lives alone, but a man drops by late at night.  She's turning tricks.

Never had a booty-call?


These are Farkers Malenfant, so no - they have not.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Several years ago I was out walking my dog around 8:00 AM on a lovely spring Sunday morning.  Most people had the windows open for the first time in months due to the nice weather.  While I was on the other side of the condo complex from my place, I heard the unmistakable sounds of a couple getting it on.  Really loudly, and apparently they both were loud screamers and moaners, who forgot that the windows were open.  My dog decided to do his business on the lawn right in front of the unit where the action was happening, and just as they fully hit their stride and hit climax.  After the first several seconds of silence after they finished, applause and shouts of "Encore, Encore!" came from the other units in that building.  If the soundproofing (or lack there of) in my building is the same as that building, I bet they could be heard in the units both next to, and below theirs, and I'm betting that this wasn't the first performance of the weekend either.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.