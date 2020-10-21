 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   That hot chick you're talking to online isn't a hot chick. And she's not online (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why don't you come up and see me some time?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinche Mateo: Why don't you come up and see me some time?

[Fark user image 492x540]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Pinche Mateo: Why don't you come up and see me some time?

[Fark user image 492x540]

[i.imgflip.com image 678x499]


Somebody posted the original Craigslist time travel ad in TFD.

The only way I could get the corresponding picture out of my mind was to post it.

Your welcome.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the 90s

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's real to me.
 
Hitchens' Personal Assistant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Why don't you come up and see me some time?

[Fark user image image 492x540]


Not all of him, but in the face, doesn't he look like Ezekiel Elliot?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And she isn't 15.

Boy, that's one mistake I'll never make again.
 
KB202
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How is that a scam?
 
Sentient
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KB202: How is that a scam?


Yeah, that's what I was wondering. You wanted porn, you found a source & bought it (with some bonus RP)... sounds like a typical Friday night.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
kitchenhow.comView Full Size
If you want hot chicks, I'd recommend high wattage heat lamp.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We never went back to Thailand again.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am a man, but I'm not in the street, you big fairy.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Faked sexual encounters... sounds pretty much like the real thing to me.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Anonymous Proxy. Move there for the weather.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Cue the 90s

[pics.me.me image 300x653]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Now, if she can do that whole Stella Mudd thing: 

Harcourt Fenton Mudd, where have you been? What have you been up to? Have you been drinking again, you miserable sot!
 
pecosdave
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When these eWhores contact me I have fun with them.

Oh, tell me about yourself!

Fat, bald, married, over 40, full time job, three kids.

Oh, I'm from the Ukraine, and I just love American men!  I'm trying to move over there and I'm searching for my one and only.

Yeah, my wife probably would have an issue with you picking me.  If you're looking for a real, responsible man, may I recommend finding people on something other than the Playstation Network?  (or some random other social media cold-call)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: And she isn't 15.

Boy, that's one mistake I'll never make again.


"Is there a little girl here all by herself?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And before someone asks for it...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's why I only frequent the "really real authentic real hot women, not a scam, for real" group.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Cue the 90s

[pics.me.me image 300x653]


She can talk to me about her natural selections any time, IYKWIM.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

akya: [kitchenhow.com image 850x498]If you want hot chicks, I'd recommend high wattage heat lamp.


NSFW. Nude chicks!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i will stick to my regular twisted online porn, and that is not the only thing i stick to....
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Not sure why this is increasing ...
 
