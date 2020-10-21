 Skip to content
(UPI)   Man wins the same lottery twice, has to share the winnings with himself   (upi.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And don't get me started on double taxation.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He'll probably screw himself out of the money, anyway.

Not even joking. That's what most of the big lottery winners tend to do.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MrBallou: He'll probably screw himself out of the money, anyway.

Not even joking. That's what most of the big lottery winners tend to do.


You know what they say about the lottery being a 'stupidity tax'
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uncle Drew?

Uncle Drew! It's been so long! So happy to finally catch up! How have you been?
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MrBallou: He'll probably screw himself out of the money, anyway.

Not even joking. That's what most of the big lottery winners tend to do.


I have an addictive, spendy personality...I'm 6 months sober...if I won millions I would be one of those "broke and dead in a year" people.  I am glad I have never won.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This has to happen with some frequency.  He probably filled out a lottery card 4 years ago and has been playing the same numbers every week.  This week he just forgot he already bought the ticket and got another one.

Or he has multiple cards and the clerk screwed up and ran the same one twice and missed one of the other ones.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know someone who plays the same set of numbers twice in every lotto

Tax on being bad at math, sure, but he can very easily afford 2$ a week

His logic is that those are his lucky numbers, and if he does win, he gets two shares of a split pile rather than one

His numbers have actually roughly broken even, with all the 3,4, and 5 number wins he has had

I don't play, but its an interesting approach - double share of the win versus doubling bad odds
 
dittybopper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: MrBallou: He'll probably screw himself out of the money, anyway.

Not even joking. That's what most of the big lottery winners tend to do.

You know what they say about the lottery being a 'stupidity tax'


Well, no, not exactly.

The lottery is a tax on those who are bad at math, because the expected payoff is always going to be less than what you pay into it.   It has to be, or the lottery would be insolvent.  In the end, the house always wins.

But the reason why lottery winners tend to lose it all is different:  They're not used to handling large sums of money.

People who are born into money have both the knowledge and a built-in structural advantage in handling large sums of money.   People born into poverty, or even the middle class, generally don't.   It's not impossible to gain those skills, of course.   You aren't locked into the socio-economic strata you were born into, but by and large most people stay in that same strata.

While we talk about people who hit the lottery and end up back where they were 10 years later, we don't often think of the reverse:  Someone with some money hits a bad run of luck and loses it all.  People like that often do the same thing as lottery winners, but with the money curve inverted:  They lose it all, then end up making most or all of it back within a few years.   Absent mental health or addiction issues, people who go from riches to rags because of sudden bad luck tend to end up back in riches, just like people who go from rags to riches because of a sudden windfall tend to end up back in rags.
 
Govir
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Burke said he is now on permanent 'vacation' from his job."

Favorite line of the article.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I did not read TFA... so how many chicks at the same time money did he win?
 
Cooper420
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: And don't get me started on double taxation.


No tax on lottery or gambling winnings in Canada ;)
 
Fissile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MrBallou: He'll probably screw himself out of the money, anyway.

Not even joking. That's what most of the big lottery winners tend to do.


Fact is that the typical lottery player is not very well educated.   Let's be honest, the lottery is a tax on the ignorant.  Is it any surprise that lottery winners think a million dollar lottery prize...which is a really an annuity due, or present value lump sum minus taxes either way...is all the money in the world?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
realmolo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: TuckFrump: MrBallou: He'll probably screw himself out of the money, anyway.

Not even joking. That's what most of the big lottery winners tend to do.

You know what they say about the lottery being a 'stupidity tax'

Well, no, not exactly.

The lottery is a tax on those who are bad at math, because the expected payoff is always going to be less than what you pay into it.   It has to be, or the lottery would be insolvent.  In the end, the house always wins.

But the reason why lottery winners tend to lose it all is different:  They're not used to handling large sums of money.

People who are born into money have both the knowledge and a built-in structural advantage in handling large sums of money.   People born into poverty, or even the middle class, generally don't.   It's not impossible to gain those skills, of course.   You aren't locked into the socio-economic strata you were born into, but by and large most people stay in that same strata.

While we talk about people who hit the lottery and end up back where they were 10 years later, we don't often think of the reverse:  Someone with some money hits a bad run of luck and loses it all.  People like that often do the same thing as lottery winners, but with the money curve inverted:  They lose it all, then end up making most or all of it back within a few years.   Absent mental health or addiction issues, people who go from riches to rags because of sudden bad luck tend to end up back in riches, just like people who go from rags to riches because of a sudden windfall tend to end up back in rags.


From what I've read, the first thing you should do if you win the lottery (before you even claim your winnings) is hire an attorney from a large, reputable firm (you want one of the actual *partners* at the firm, not the second-string), that specializes in finances. Then do what he/she tells you to do.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Has anyone looked into whether or not this cheating motherfu*ker incepted himself??
 
padraig
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MrBallou: He'll probably screw himself out of the money, anyway.

Not even joking. That's what most of the big lottery winners tend to do.


I know of the exception. This guy was the very definition of white trash, french style. Living on the dole, always at the cafe, does not work, lost his kids to the system, does not even has his driving license.

Then he wins big at the lottery, something like 3 or 6 million euros at the time, I can't remember (this was before the huge numbers of the Euromillion lottery).

First thing is does is barricade himself in his house, stop going to the cafe, and refuse any visit from his friends.
Second thing he does is get in contact with his brother in law, who is a financial advisor, so that he advises him on how to invest his money.

A few years later, he gets his kids back, his life is very much now on the right track.

About 20 years later, the guy still has much of the principal, and lives on about 8000€ per months. He has a nice house, but not extravagant, a few nice cars, but does not live like a wealthy man.

A funny anecdocte is that, when he was quite at the beginning of his new found wealth, he went to the local Renault dealership, on his moped, wearing the blue overalls that are the uniform of the French redneck. He asked to buy TWO Renault Espace, cars that retail for about €40K each.
The seller quite rudely told him to scram.

So he went to the 806, where they were very happy to sell him two 806, one for him, and one for his sister who took care of him when he was at rock bottom.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is about the right amount of money to win... just enough to pay off everything you owe, give a little to your family and then retire comfortably on the rest.

But not enough to attract legions of scammers.  Not that he won't attract any, but it would be way worse if he won a lot more
 
electricjebus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: MrBallou: He'll probably screw himself out of the money, anyway.

Not even joking. That's what most of the big lottery winners tend to do.

You know what they say about the lottery being a 'stupidity tax'


As I understand it that applies to all major windfalls, not just lottery tickets.  As for the whole stupidity tax thing...  When it comes to actual lotteries, most people aren't really gambling.  They're paying a dollar or two for the delusion that they could, theoretically, be financially set for life by tomorrow.  They know exactly what they're buying and they enjoy thinking about what they would do with all that money.  My personal plans involved a house/zeppelin the last time I bought a Powerball or Megamillions ticket sometime last year.

Scratch off tickets and low grand prize drawings are for gambling addicts that for whatever reason can't/don't want to go to the casino and are sold in bulk in the backend of the week at places that also cash paychecks for workers without a bank account.
 
