(ABC News) Video Florida man uses bukket, leaf blower and an umbrella to go zooooom   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
30
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything I know about physics says BS. Cute video though.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Everything I know about physics says BS. Cute video though.


The example they give you in calc-based physics is Popeye sitting in a boat and blowing on a sail.  One of my physics profs had a desktop model "boat" with wheels and a fan that would scoot across the desk.  We then spent an hour doing the math on why it was possible and didn't break any rules.

/Eddy currents I think...can't remember the specifics.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note at about 12 seconds when the bucket wheels turn into a skateboard. Probably an electric skateboard, that would account for what looks like the constant velocity in the video. At 20 seconds, you see him "rocking" the mop bucket, something mop buckets don't do. At 30 seconds, you can see the battery pack under the skateboard, and the paint is coming off the wheels to show a green color.

Meanwhile, he is shaking that umbrella for all it's worth.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man invents an electric skateboard, using only a mop bucket, leaf blower, umbrella, and an electric skateboard.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bukket?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone likes their jobs a tad too much?!?!?!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekaye: Note at about 12 seconds when the bucket wheels turn into a skateboard. Probably an electric skateboard, that would account for what looks like the constant velocity in the video. At 20 seconds, you see him "rocking" the mop bucket, something mop buckets don't do. At 30 seconds, you can see the battery pack under the skateboard, and the paint is coming off the wheels to show a green color.

Meanwhile, he is shaking that umbrella for all it's worth.

Meanwhile, he is shaking that umbrella for all it's worth.


The leaf blower is there for the soothing and comforting sound it makes.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The umbrella-ella-ella is billowed the wrong way most of that video.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The umbrella works like the thrust reverser on a jet engine. It would push him forward, although probably not with enough force to compensate for friction.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not mad, actually I'm impressed.jpg
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: edmo: Everything I know about physics says BS. Cute video though.

The example they give you in calc-based physics is Popeye sitting in a boat and blowing on a sail.  One of my physics profs had a desktop model "boat" with wheels and a fan that would scoot across the desk.  We then spent an hour doing the math on why it was possible and didn't break any rules.

/Eddy currents I think...can't remember the specifics.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, as noted above, you can see that the thing is on a skateboard early in the vid. Especially where the wheels are too narrow for the bucket, and you can see the front/back of the 'board hanging out several times.
/Fun Video
//Slow news day
///Three for the umbrella
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Florida Man
Youtube iIdntHAhTv0
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fake but still funny enough for a momentary giggle.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: The umbrella works like the thrust reverser on a jet engine. It would push him forward, although probably not with enough force to compensate for friction.


It would be more efficient to simply point the leaf blower backwards.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So fake.  Electric skateboard.  The blower and umbrella do nothing.  Congrats on going viral, I guess.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't give a crap how it works and if it's an electric skateboard or not...
1. Needs a padded back rest
2. Need leg/foot support
3, Shiat, just drop a padded office chair in there, good to go.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You got a Benz, I got a busket!"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
florida disregards the laws of nature, so i guess the laws of physics are fair game as well
 
vdrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kinda hot for an old fart!  Great pipes :)
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In theory the umbrella could be directing the jet backwards. In practice, not a chance. It's a fake.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i think it'd be funnier if instead of a leaf blower he used a desk fan that's clearly not plugged in (let the cord drag behind him), but is spinning via a battery pack soldered into it.
 
maumau the flakcatcher [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This what happens when media personnel fall asleep during physics class.

And their bullshiat detectors are busted.
 
Luse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UberDave: edmo: Everything I know about physics says BS. Cute video though.

The example they give you in calc-based physics is Popeye sitting in a boat and blowing on a sail.  One of my physics profs had a desktop model "boat" with wheels and a fan that would scoot across the desk.  We then spent an hour doing the math on why it was possible and didn't break any rules.

/Eddy currents I think...can't remember the specifics.


I seem to recall watching a show about why it does actually work, but not NEARLY as efficiently as this guy pretends it does. If I recall correctly the blown air would billow around the sail (umbrella) in this case and cause a low pressure zone directly in front of it, which would then "pull" the sail into the low pressure zone. Again, if memory serves this effect is very minor and he would likely inch forward at best, not zoom along the way he does.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: Bukket?


I don't know, but it has something to do with a walrus

/I think
//lazy
///3
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: edmo: Everything I know about physics says BS. Cute video though.

The example they give you in calc-based physics is Popeye sitting in a boat and blowing on a sail.  One of my physics profs had a desktop model "boat" with wheels and a fan that would scoot across the desk.  We then spent an hour doing the math on why it was possible and didn't break any rules.

/Eddy currents I think...can't remember the specifics.


For a little more info, there are Mythbusters doing a similar experiment (didn't remember them ever doing this):


Mythbusters Blow your own sail full scale
Youtube uKXMTzMQWjo


Grant briefly explains it at the end and I think he is hitting on the eddy current thing.  The scale model my physics prof used was at a similar, scaled, *slow* speed but indeed moving forward (unlike the headline-link vid where he is hauling ass).
 
PvtStash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK that's pretty bad. The cut to the different bucket is good. But the bucket build/wheel placement and additional front/back bits that stick out past the bucket do not escape notice at all.\

The bucket is on electric skateboard, and the remote for it is the extra bulky end of the umbrella handle.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it's a corded leaf blower, it's not even on. the sounds were added in post
 
fark account name
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UberDave: UberDave: edmo: Everything I know about physics says BS. Cute video though.

The example they give you in calc-based physics is Popeye sitting in a boat and blowing on a sail.  One of my physics profs had a desktop model "boat" with wheels and a fan that would scoot across the desk.  We then spent an hour doing the math on why it was possible and didn't break any rules.

/Eddy currents I think...can't remember the specifics.

For a little more info, there are Mythbusters doing a similar experiment (didn't remember them ever doing this):


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uKXMTzMQ​Wjo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Grant briefly explains it at the end and I think he is hitting on the eddy current thing.  The scale model my physics prof used was at a similar, scaled, *slow* speed but indeed moving forward (unlike the headline-link vid where he is hauling ass).


"Blowing their own sail" is what got Jeffrey Toobin into trouble.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ChipNASA: I don't give a crap how it works and if it's an electric skateboard or not...
1. Needs a padded back rest
2. Need leg/foot support
3, Shiat, just drop a padded office chair in there, good to go.


And a cup holder for well, water I suppose. Nope, it's Florida man so, Natty Light.
 
