 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Over $500 million in cocaine found hidden inside charcoal shipment in Paraguay THESE BURGERS ARE FARKING AWESOME   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Donnie Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle are visibly distraught.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
cdn.trendhunterstatic.comView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fela Soul - Roc Co.Kane Flow feat. MF DOOM (Prod. Amerigo Gazaway)
Youtube LsUdjHeUfRk
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was biatching when I couldn't find decent briquettes for less than $0.75/lbs.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like 50 kilos, or are we not on cop math anymore?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ashes of the past, burgers of the future...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline.
 
tfresh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Ashes of the past, burgers of the future...

[Fark user image 640x480]


Came for this... my mother in laws ashes are in a cabinet in the dining room...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I FARKING LOVE CHARCOAL!
 
groupthink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does this mean the war is over?
 
SevenSeven
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Headline made my day. Chuckles
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Grandmaster Flash - White Lines
Youtube HsTJaP2tC0A
 
jacksonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.