(News 12 Westchester)   Seeing a purple pumpkin while out trick-or-treating this Halloween means the house is a safe spot to grab some candy   (longisland.news12.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put it next to the swingers plant.

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something the American Association of Rapey Pedophiles would say.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What if there's a pair hung from the telephone wires?
 
sleze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We love Halloween, and this is the first year that my little one is able to go trick or treating. I'm still torn about what to do. My spouse is planning to build a six foot long decorated PVC pipe chute to send candy down to the kids from the porch, which could be cool. I guess we'll see.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In my experience seeing purple pumpkins means I shouldn't have eaten that weird mushroom I found...
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Will the weather bring purple rain?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rofl!
I'd never heard that reference before but my neighbors up the street have a huge one of those growing right next to the Trump signs they put up in their yard.
Hmm...
 
Guuberre [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was a one-eyed, one-horned, flyin' purple pumpkin eater
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nassau County officials want to spread the word about the purple pumpkin initiative so people can feel safe while they're trick-or-treating.

"The resident is wearing a mask, is distributing individually wrapped candies, is maintaining the proper sanitary conditions under COVID," says Legislator Bill Gaylor.

This sounds like the "rainbow bracelet" outrage shirt from a decade ago.

/Stay away from the red pumpkins.
//They only do hand stuff.
 
jasroc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This should be what the orange pumpkins need.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice try.  Yesterday, you told us the color purple doesn't exist.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, certainly the presence of a purple pumpkin is a solid enough guarantee that these rules are being adhered to.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is just Big Purple Pumpkin pushing its agenda again. Throwing its weight around as usual.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I plan to put my candy in Dollar Store treat bags (15 for $1) and let the kids pick out a bag from a bowl set 6 feet away from where I will be sitting in my witch costume (weather permitting, supposed to be 40° or so and partly cloudy).
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, "false sense of security" pumpkins.  nice.

Communal bowl/bags of individually wrapped candy?!  The first kid sneezes/coughs/ reaches in with their booger pickers/whatever and leaves virus laden droplets behind.  Some Trumper sees a purple pumpkin, flies into an outrage about the LGBTQ attack on our sacred institution of Halloween, and spits into the candy bowl.

This will not end well.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I thought it was just my coworker until I happened across some blag that said it was super common in the community.
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought the purple pumpkin was for Autism kids?
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see Big Purple is up to their old shenanigans, but I'm not falling for it. #Resist
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I built a Zip-Line for candy-bearing "ghosts":
It looks better in the dark, since I have a UV spotlight to make them glow.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I thought it was Lupus.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Spartapuss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean lupus awareness, not that purple pumpkins have lupus.
 
Spego
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bmorrison
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Flashfyr3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not getting drunk and handing out candy for the first time since owning a home and it makes me sad.  Tradition is important.  But I don't want to risk potentially infecting any of my neighbors and I sure as shiat don't want to risk them infecting mine.  My kids will be doing a haunted egg hunt instead and I will still keep the some of the best candy for myself.

Tradition is important.
 
