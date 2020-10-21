 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Neck gaiter study suggesting that neck gaiters were effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 was sponsored by company that produces neck gaiters. Neck gaiter   (foxnews.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a Mission-branded cooling towel and it's FAR thicker than their neck gaiters. I can't even believe neck gaiters got popular in the first place. Maybe my nose isn't ramp-shaped enough, but the MF things never stay on my face for more than 30 seconds. I've tried 10+ designs since Covid started and I keep coming back to either N95 for max effectiveness or plain surgical masks for max comfort.

Not to mention $20 for essentially the same amount and type of material as in a pair of synthetic boxers. In another reality, this would be War Profiteering.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I fold a mask into a neck gaiter (buff?)  to avoid the straps chafing my ears.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. much concern. very virus. so gaiter. wow
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: I fold a mask into a neck gaiter (buff?)  to avoid the straps chafing my ears.


i do the same with a bandana.  i figure people think i'm stupid only for only using a bandana, but i cinch it down and double knot it and it probably keeps the mask more tightly fitted to my face than most everyone else's and keeps stuff from leaking out the sides
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who used a neck gaiter to cover up his neck goiter.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I assume Fox News is thinking this is the model to strive for:
blogs.reuters.comView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Choot em' Lidzbith! Choot'em!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When that gaiter goes round your neck, it doesn't seem to be livin.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fox news nope.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I have a Mission-branded cooling towel and it's FAR thicker than their neck gaiters. I can't even believe neck gaiters got popular in the first place. Maybe my nose isn't ramp-shaped enough, but the MF things never stay on my face for more than 30 seconds. I've tried 10+ designs since Covid started and I keep coming back to either N95 for max effectiveness or plain surgical masks for max comfort.

Not to mention $20 for essentially the same amount and type of material as in a pair of synthetic boxers. In another reality, this would be War Profiteering.


I've got some Mission ones and double folding is the way to go. It never stayed up with just putting it on without folding.

At the driving range it stayed up without any issues, where my mask was falling down constantly.

But I still wouldn't wear it, even with the double folding, in spots like the grocery store where I am indoors coming in close contact with more people.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
this??
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Combustion: I knew a guy who used a neck gaiter to cover up his neck goiter.


Is he a gator?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I have a Mission-branded cooling towel and it's FAR thicker than their neck gaiters. I can't even believe neck gaiters got popular in the first place. Maybe my nose isn't ramp-shaped enough, but the MF things never stay on my face for more than 30 seconds. I've tried 10+ designs since Covid started and I keep coming back to either N95 for max effectiveness or plain surgical masks for max comfort.

Not to mention $20 for essentially the same amount and type of material as in a pair of synthetic boxers. In another reality, this would be War Profiteering.


I usually use a neck gaiter with pocket for an N95 filter (and with an N95 filter in that pocket).  Regular masks hurt my ears after a while, what can I say?

/you can get them a lot cheaper than $20 if you look
//just bought a pack of 3 with filters for $15
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think I'll have some gator for dinner. Got some tail in the freezer
 
