 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Indy100)   "They simply won't notice, the same way a construction crew demolishes an anthill to build real estate because they lack incentive to protect it." Yes, aliens   (indy100.com) divider line
45
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1326 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 8:45 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like Cortés and Pizarro, el Conquistadores.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Space is big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to space."

However big you think space is, it's bigger than that. We're more likely to find some barely interesting bacteria on Europa than ever interact with another intelligent species. There are more important things to worry about.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My takeaway is ants are aliens. We should stop killing them.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: My takeaway is ants are aliens. We should stop killing them.


I have a vague recollection that cockroaches are aliens.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: "Space is big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to space."

However big you think space is, it's bigger than that. We're more likely to find some barely interesting bacteria on Europa than ever interact with another intelligent species. There are more important things to worry about.


And we may be one or two Einsteins or Hawking's away from being able to make energy efficient wormholes, and then we'll be able to easily escape this little rock.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, if they do show up, the outcome is likely to be more like the Vogons or the Borg? That's not really a surprise.
 
rfenster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Best to to keep your towel nearby at all times then.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The irrefutable proof that aliens from outer space exist is performing at Karaoke Night at Raku Sushi & Lounge in the West End section of St. Louis Park, MN from 7 - 10 every Wednesday. Order a Manhattan and listen for the intro to Sweet Caroline and it's straight close encounters of the weird kind.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: My takeaway is ants are aliens. We should stop killing them.


What about all the anti bacterial shiat we use?

Where do you draw the line?
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just sure as shiat hope they're really sexy and here to fark, like that blonde alien in that movie.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No shiat.  Why would they be any different than us.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, if they do show up, the outcome is likely to be more like the Vogons or the Borg? That's not really a surprise.


Or we already wiped everything out and we are strapped to computers at Milliways reliving past lives.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
[are-we-the-baddies.jpg]
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's no point in acting surprised about it.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pentagon has released footage of UFOs

If they don't know what they are then how do they know they're UFOs
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Quoting the 1997 movie Contact (the ant analogy is in that movie) in 2018 and claiming it's yours is not very scientific.
 
fat_free
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Better question: Why did this useless opinion piece get greenlit on the front page?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Well, it's not all bad news, sort of. Berezin suggests that the reason humans are still here is that we are not likely to be the ants. In other words, we are the future destroyers of countless civilisations and we're just not ready yet."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There would be no reason for aliens to even come close to Earth, much less wipe us out. They need water or other natural resources? There are literally billions of comets floating around the Kuiper Belt - just grab a bunch of those. They need slave labor? Just build robots - humans have a nasty habit of requiring food, water, and shelter, and robots do fine just without.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: My takeaway is ants are aliens. We should stop killing them.


I'm from Buenos Aires and I say kill em all
 
Cheron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: "Space is big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to space."

However big you think space is, it's bigger than that. We're more likely to find some barely interesting bacteria on Europa than ever interact with another intelligent species. There are more important things to worry about.


Carl Sagan may have done a disservice by saying billions and billions of stars because it really understates the size of the universe. Billions and billions of galaxies. So, yes there is life but it is too far to ever contact.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Has anyone read "The Three Body Problem" and its sequels? It's a great series that gets at what this article is talking about.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
g'kar talks to catherine about sigma 957
Youtube ZLZW8Deq8vE
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Salmon: I just sure as shiat hope they're really sexy and here to fark, like that blonde alien in that movie.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Tr0mBoNe: "Space is big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to space."

However big you think space is, it's bigger than that. We're more likely to find some barely interesting bacteria on Europa than ever interact with another intelligent species. There are more important things to worry about.

And we may be one or two Einsteins or Hawking's away from being able to make energy efficient wormholes, and then we'll be able to easily escape this little rock.


I'd say the biggest hurdle is a missing keyword from that last sentence: Established. As in, "established Einsteins or Hawkings." For all we know, the latest Einstein/Hawking is helping their family break rocks by hand in order to sell to the local gravel company so they can eat today. Never to even get a decent education let alone reach 30. It's something that bugs the shiat out of me. How many of these geniuses are being born and simply never having a chance to establish themselves?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Garbage assumptions lead to garbage hypotheses.

The idea of the TFA relies on:

1) There is such a thing as alien civilizations. We have no evidence of this.

2) Starfaring is possible. We have no evidence of this, and lots of evidence it's not.

3) An alien civilization would be expansionist and aggressive. We have no evidence of this.

4) A starfaring expansionist alien civilization would want to go down gravity wells and commit genocide to get what they want rather than just grabbing rocks and comets. How does that idea make sense?
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Salmon: I just sure as shiat hope they're really sexy and here to fark, like that blonde alien in that movie.

[preview.redd.it image 850x664]


not that one, she's not an alien.

But yeah, she's hot.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: There would be no reason for aliens to even come close to Earth, much less wipe us out. They need water or other natural resources? There are literally billions of comets floating around the Kuiper Belt - just grab a bunch of those. They need slave labor? Just build robots - humans have a nasty habit of requiring food, water, and shelter, and robots do fine just without.


There are two things that Earth has that aren't commonly available in space, protein and cellulose.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Salmon: StoPPeRmobile: Salmon: I just sure as shiat hope they're really sexy and here to fark, like that blonde alien in that movie.

[preview.redd.it image 850x664]

not that one, she's not an alien.

But yeah, she's hot.


"Species"?

bestsimilar.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He suggested that once a civilisation reaches the capabilities of spreading across the stars, it will inevitably wipe out all other civilisations.

I love the assumption buried in there. He might as well speculate about what happens once a civilisation reaches the capabilities of transforming itself into pure energy, or any other schlock sci-fi trope.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: puckrock2000: There would be no reason for aliens to even come close to Earth, much less wipe us out. They need water or other natural resources? There are literally billions of comets floating around the Kuiper Belt - just grab a bunch of those. They need slave labor? Just build robots - humans have a nasty habit of requiring food, water, and shelter, and robots do fine just without.

There are two things that Earth has that aren't commonly available in space, protein and cellulose.


They have tech to traverse interstellar distances, but can't synthesize proteins and sugars from constituent chemicals?

I suppose it's possible. According to 1950s scifi, we should all have rocket packs but have to do calculations on slide rules or consult building-sized computers named _____-ac.
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eravior: It's something that bugs the shiat out of me. How many of these geniuses are being born and simply never having a chance to establish themselves?


Perhaps in this neglected spot is laid        Some heart once pregnant with celestial fire;Hands, that the rod of empire might have sway'd,        Or wak'd to ecstasy the living lyre.But Knowledge to their eyes her ample page        Rich with the spoils of time did ne'er unroll;Chill Penury repress'd their noble rage,        And froze the genial current of the soul.Full many a gem of purest ray serene,        The dark unfathom'd caves of ocean bear:Full many a flow'r is born to blush unseen,        And waste its sweetness on the desert air.Some village-Hampden, that with dauntless breast        The little tyrant of his fields withstood;Some mute inglorious Milton here may rest,        Some Cromwell guiltless of his country's blood.(https://www.poetryfoundation.o​rg/poems​/44299/elegy-written-in-a-country-chur​chyard )
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mankind has been in existence for a microscopic blip of time. It took billions of years for our "intelligent" species to evolve beyond being amoeba-like goo. Even if our species doesn't die out for another 800,000 years, we will have only existed for the tiniest blip of time.

The idea that our existence would coincide with another similarly intelligent species capable of interstellar travel is nil.

Entire alien species may have already evolved, conquered worlds, and gone extinct, before Earth was even in a protozoan stage.

I doubt there is any realistic possibility that two civilizations capable of long-distance space travel would simultaneously exist.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: MountainClimber: puckrock2000: There would be no reason for aliens to even come close to Earth, much less wipe us out. They need water or other natural resources? There are literally billions of comets floating around the Kuiper Belt - just grab a bunch of those. They need slave labor? Just build robots - humans have a nasty habit of requiring food, water, and shelter, and robots do fine just without.

There are two things that Earth has that aren't commonly available in space, protein and cellulose.

They have tech to traverse interstellar distances, but can't synthesize proteins and sugars from constituent chemicals?

I suppose it's possible. According to 1950s scifi, we should all have rocket packs but have to do calculations on slide rules or consult building-sized computers named _____-ac.


"In the future computers will be twice as powerful, take up 10x the space, and be so expensive only the Kings and queens of Europe could afford them."


/probably not 100% correct
//was going by memory, too lazy to DuckDuck
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Salmon: StoPPeRmobile: Salmon: I just sure as shiat hope they're really sexy and here to fark, like that blonde alien in that movie.

[preview.redd.it image 850x664]

not that one, she's not an alien.

But yeah, she's hot.

"Species"?

[bestsimilar.com image 300x450]


I was going to say Mathilda May in Lifeforce, but she was a brunette.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Fireman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Dark Forrest Theory
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
All the planning charts and demolition orders have been on display at your local planning department in Alpha Centauri for 50 of your Earth years, so you've had plenty of time to lodge any formal complaint and it's far too late to start making a fuss about it now
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Parthenogenetic: MountainClimber: puckrock2000: There would be no reason for aliens to even come close to Earth, much less wipe us out. They need water or other natural resources? There are literally billions of comets floating around the Kuiper Belt - just grab a bunch of those. They need slave labor? Just build robots - humans have a nasty habit of requiring food, water, and shelter, and robots do fine just without.

There are two things that Earth has that aren't commonly available in space, protein and cellulose.

They have tech to traverse interstellar distances, but can't synthesize proteins and sugars from constituent chemicals?

I suppose it's possible. According to 1950s scifi, we should all have rocket packs but have to do calculations on slide rules or consult building-sized computers named _____-ac.

"In the future computers will be twice as powerful, take up 10x the space, and be so expensive only the Kings and queens of Europe could afford them."


/probably not 100% correct
//was going by memory, too lazy to DuckDuck


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Garbage assumptions lead to garbage hypotheses.

The idea of the TFA relies on:

1) There is such a thing as alien civilizations. We have no evidence of this.

2) Starfaring is possible. We have no evidence of this, and lots of evidence it's not.

3) An alien civilization would be expansionist and aggressive. We have no evidence of this.

4) A starfaring expansionist alien civilization would want to go down gravity wells and commit genocide to get what they want rather than just grabbing rocks and comets. How does that idea make sense?


I find that this sort of speculation about what aliens would be like and what they would do is pretty much entirely whoever it is doing the speculation projecting their own opinions and feelings about humans and human society onto them.  The fact is that we have absolutely no solid, scientific ground to comprehend what aliens would be like because, as you said, we have no actual evidence that they're even out there, let alone what sort of beings theyare.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Right now, you'd understand if aliens didn't want to pay Earth a visit, what with the potentially deadly Covid-19 pandemic and all.

Yeah, that's it. We don't have nine million kinds of other viruses, bacteria, microbes, pollens, spores, etc. that could prove just as deadly to an alien species. I'm pretty sure whatever protective measures they'd take would also be effective against Covid.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They probably think we're assholes
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: puckrock2000: There would be no reason for aliens to even come close to Earth, much less wipe us out. They need water or other natural resources? There are literally billions of comets floating around the Kuiper Belt - just grab a bunch of those. They need slave labor? Just build robots - humans have a nasty habit of requiring food, water, and shelter, and robots do fine just without.

There are two things that Earth has that aren't commonly available in space, protein and cellulose.


I've been to Texas and there is a lot of cellulite there.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MountainClimber: puckrock2000: There would be no reason for aliens to even come close to Earth, much less wipe us out. They need water or other natural resources? There are literally billions of comets floating around the Kuiper Belt - just grab a bunch of those. They need slave labor? Just build robots - humans have a nasty habit of requiring food, water, and shelter, and robots do fine just without.

There are two things that Earth has that aren't commonly available in space, protein and cellulose.


So, we are the intergalactic supplier of...

...hamburger. And Hamburger Helper.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why worry about aliens? Humanity is doing a fine job of wiping itself out all by itself.

\ Answer to the Fermi Paradox, really.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.