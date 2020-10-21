 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Aspiring gay Dads steal offspring from lesbian couple. The Aristopenguins   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aspiring gay? Geeze, dude.. just take off your shirt and get in there.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I never understood how in a lesbian penguin couple, one is always hot and one is fat and manly.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone, somewhere, will bring this up and blame the patriarchy

The struggle is real, but so are the loonies
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta keep 'em separated.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone want to steal them?

maissuperior.comView Full Size


/dnrtfa
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Why would anyone want to steal them?

[maissuperior.com image 754x445]

/dnrtfa


I dunno, looks like they'd be fun to party with
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Animals spend so much of their time and energy and risk their lives just to reproduce. Whenever I watch nature shows I always want to tell those animals engaging in all these dangerous behaviors, just to pass on their genes, that they should just stop wasting their time, conserve their energy, and live a long, healthy life. Honestly, who gives a crap if some wildebeest ten generations from now carries 10% of your genes?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: Animals spend so much of their time and energy and risk their lives just to reproduce. Whenever I watch nature shows I always want to tell those animals engaging in all these dangerous behaviors, just to pass on their genes, that they should just stop wasting their time, conserve their energy, and live a long, healthy life. Honestly, who gives a crap if some wildebeest ten generations from now carries 10% of your genes?


The genes do.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All this LGBT on LGBT violence must end.  It's just getting unsafe in all the gayborhoods.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I assume the lesbians beat the snot out of the top and the bottom ran away.

A zoo keeper should help them out and artificially inseminate both the females with the males sperm, then split the eggs.

I bet penguin eggs taste fishy and bad. But perhaps the Chinese would like them, they eat carp.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: TastyEloi: Animals spend so much of their time and energy and risk their lives just to reproduce. Whenever I watch nature shows I always want to tell those animals engaging in all these dangerous behaviors, just to pass on their genes, that they should just stop wasting their time, conserve their energy, and live a long, healthy life. Honestly, who gives a crap if some wildebeest ten generations from now carries 10% of your genes?

The genes do.


Yeah but the individuals who didn't care about reproducing had much happier and longer lives, so that's a win for them. Unfortunately they didn't have the self-awareness to realize it.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.