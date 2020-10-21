 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   "Uh, we don't think that would promote your business well, sir"   (local21news.com) divider line
39
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

1203 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2020 at 9:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Near me.
Not surprised,
surrounded by racist assholes.
Pennsylvania is like Texas without the hats, boots, and skinny ties.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Near me.
Not surprised,
surrounded by racist assholes.
Pennsylvania is like Texas without the hats, boots, and skinny ties.


This business is in Ohio, actually.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I were the landlord, that'd be an evictin'.

What a piece of runny shiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Time for him to "retire"...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"If you want to call it racist, you have that right, but I also have the right to put out on my sign, in my yard, what I want," said Mike. "I'm not a racist person, I have black customers, black people deliver tires to me, I have nothing against them."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah, the old "I'm not racist; black people deliver my tires" trope.
 
Salmon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 FTA:

"I'm not racist, Black people deliver tires to me"

...........
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Near me.
Not surprised,
surrounded by racist assholes.
Pennsylvania is like Texas without the hats, boots, and skinny ties.


Not true at all. Everyone who has ever met a Texan knows that Texans walk taller, spit further, and screw longer than any other human on the planet.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't think king racist is paying for much welfare. Unless the government is really making that $750 stretch.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Belmont County is filled with horrible people. Someone prove me wrong.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Look, I'm not racist, I just think black people are poor, lazy and all on welfare while white people foot their bill"

What's funny is these signs aaaaaaalmost get to the heart of institutional racism and income inequality but not quite. You'd think if this guy put more than two brain cells together he could work on figuring out why that was but oh well.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Bethesda", from the Hebrew words "bait chisdah", or "house of kindness".

// dunno, that seemed relevant here
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I'm not a racist person, I used to have black customers


FIFY
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't think the person in this thread who once posted on Fark that "Latino voters are too busy breeding like bunnies" ought to be commenting on anyone else's prejudices.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"My sign states. 'White lives matter, who else will pay for welfare?' That is a question, not a statement. It doesn't have a question mark at the end because I don't have one to put there," said Mike of Mike's Tires.

Dude can't afford to purchase a question mark for his sign.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if Mike's Tires has online reviews at Yelp, etc.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure people won't be leaving bad reviews on his business Facebook page.
*checks his business Facebook page*
LOL someone wrote "soon to be closed weekdays too"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "If you want to call it racist, you have that right, but I also have the right to put out on my sign, in my yard, what I want," said Mike. "I'm not a racist person, I have black customers, black people deliver tires to me, I have nothing against them."

[Fark user image 625x468]


...or I am not racist, I have a color TV.
 
zez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wish they would have named the business
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
However, the president of the Belmont County chapter of the NAACP says the sign should be taken down as it promotes false information.

Disagree.  It broadcasts to decent people that they ought not take their business there.

And the "false information" seems to be the least problematic aspect of the sign.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: surrounded by racist assholes.
Pennsylvania is like Texas without the hats, boots, and skinny ties.


When I lived in Philly, I heard many times that PA is Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, separated by 300 miles of Alabama.  I found that to be frighteningly accurate.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rigby-Reardon: I don't think king racist is paying for much welfare. Unless the government is really making that $750 stretch.


They aren't. Our Contracting Officers are pushovers. Give them irrefutable evidence that the Contractor is borking the job and trying to charge the Government for it and they'll just shrug and make us pay anyway. It's not like it's THEIR money they have to maintain.

Personally, I think this is a symptom the 1% want to see. Get the plebs to infight while they keep sucking up the wealth. WLM is an opportunistic feature born out of BLM to keep all of us from fighting the real enemy.

/Profits or die.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "If you want to call it racist, you have that right, but I also have the right to put out on my sign, in my yard, what I want," said Mike. "I'm not a racist person, I have black customers, black people deliver tires to me, I have nothing against them."

[Fark user image image 625x468]


Dead center top third of the pic is a woman staring directly into the camera who is not entertained by these shenanigans
 
zez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zez: Wish they would have named the business


Nevermind, I see it now
 
bfh0417
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: vudukungfu: surrounded by racist assholes.
Pennsylvania is like Texas without the hats, boots, and skinny ties.

When I lived in Philly, I heard many times that PA is Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, separated by 300 miles of Alabama.  I found that to be frighteningly accurate.


Yeah, but what are Pittsburgh and Philly?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: I don't think the person in this thread who once posted on Fark that "Latino voters are too busy breeding like bunnies" ought to be commenting on anyone else's prejudices.


To be fair, they don't do that because they're Latino, they do it because they're Catholic and birth control is a tool of Satan.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: vudukungfu: surrounded by racist assholes.
Pennsylvania is like Texas without the hats, boots, and skinny ties.

When I lived in Philly, I heard many times that PA is Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, separated by 300 miles of Alabama.  I found that to be frighteningly accurate.


Very much so.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: GoldSpider: I don't think the person in this thread who once posted on Fark that "Latino voters are too busy breeding like bunnies" ought to be commenting on anyone else's prejudices.

To be fair, they don't do that because they're Latino, they do it because they're Catholic and birth control is a tool of Satan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"If you want to call it racist, you have that right..."

I read that as an affirmative.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Racism aside, it's one thing to have this sign in the front yard of your house.

It's quite another to have it in front of your business. Your business is tires and you shouldn't care about the skin color of the person purchasing your tires. Welfare isn't the concern of your business. Who wins the next election isn't the concern of your business.

Segregate your personal politics from your business.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
80% of his customers probably agree with him, but the other 20% can put him out of business. Or at least make him pinch pennies for the rest of his career. What kind of business training does this idiot have to alienate part of his customer base? Did he even read Art of the Deal?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: vudukungfu: surrounded by racist assholes.
Pennsylvania is like Texas without the hats, boots, and skinny ties.

When I lived in Philly, I heard many times that PA is Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, separated by 300 miles of Alabama.  I found that to be frighteningly accurate.


There's a reason NYers call it Pensyltucky.
 
Pert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Wave Of Anal Fury: vudukungfu: surrounded by racist assholes.
Pennsylvania is like Texas without the hats, boots, and skinny ties.

When I lived in Philly, I heard many times that PA is Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, separated by 300 miles of Alabama.  I found that to be frighteningly accurate.

There's a reason NYers call it Pensyltucky.


As opposed to pencil-tucky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This dude needs to know how many crackers are on welfare
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It always boggles my mind the lengths racists have to go to to claim they're actually not racist. I mean, i keep being told that there's nothing wrong with blatant racism, it's heritage not gate. But if that were the case, why do you need to constantly claim you're not it?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jeez man, at least the nea nazis aren't mealy mouthed cowards about their racism.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://nces.ed.gov/pubs2012/2012026/t​ables/table_32.asp
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Near me.
Not surprised,
surrounded by racist assholes.
Pennsylvania is like Texas without the hats, boots, and skinny ties.


How about the steers?
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.