(WFLA Tampa Bay)   School board meeting + Florida Man + Mask Rant = what you'd expect   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "We're moms, we're dads, we're grandparents, and we just want a choice and we're not getting a choice," said Ashley Cote, a founding member of the group.

I'm so tired of idiots thinking that wearing a mask is an issue of choice. I popped out a kid as well. That doesn't mean that my feelings trump scientific knowledge and recommendations.

FTA: "We won't give up," said Cote. "These are our children, not theirs."

Poor kids.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The CO2 thing *again*.  Man, I never dreamed how the internet and easy communication would embolden insecure morons.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
""You cannot force me to breathe carbon dioxide, lady. I am to breathe oxygen," Zarzano told the Sarasota County school board while standing at the podium provided for speakers. "I want to breathe oxygen. I can't cover my mouth and my nose.""

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAH
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
without reading TFA, I'm assuming one of the following:

1. Meth
2. Someone was shot
3. A wacky and completely unexpected fight broke out.

What do I win?
 
Who'stheBossisNotaFood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I moved to this county from Massachusetts six months ago to live near family and not have to deal with snow anymore. Frankly, I'm surprised both that they upheld the mandate and that they had him arrested. Anti-mask sentiment is strong here.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DaShredda: ""You cannot force me to breathe carbon dioxide, lady. I am to breathe oxygen," Zarzano told the Sarasota County school board while standing at the podium provided for speakers. "I want to breathe oxygen. I can't cover my mouth and my nose.""

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAH


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Our European visitors are important to us.

This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws."


Read: "we cant get out privacy policy shiat together well enough to be in compliance w EU law. So Eff Ewe, EU visitors.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Who'stheBossisNotaFood: I moved to this county from Massachusetts six months ago to live near family and not have to deal with snow anymore. Frankly, I'm surprised both that they upheld the mandate and that they had him arrested. Anti-mask sentiment is strong here.


Ask not whether your country is forcing you, but rather mask for your country!
 
btraz70
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This level of stupid is what scares me the most.  How a grown ass man can have such a high disregard for others is beyond me.  His kid, God help him or her....they have to live with that dummy
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They may be your kids, but they are my disease vector, and I don't even work with kids.  The campus may be open, but parents are still up a creek if there is no staff available due to illness.  At least if everyone is wearing masks and disinfecting hands and surfaces, at least you won't have the kids at home.  Screw up having the campus open, and then the kids are home, hopefully with teachers doing the remote instruction.  Worst case is the campus is closed and no learning is happening because the teachers are too sick to even work remotely.   Damn, those are some stupid parents.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"My breath is terrible! You can't force me to brush twice a day!"
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Masks work about as well as your underwear stopping a fart from leaving your butt
Some children in schools are getting rosacea & skin acne from prolonged wearing of
the face diaper in schools.
 
Mouren
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone get these people a plastic sandwhich bag and have them breath through that. They might get the difference between breathing through a mask and an actual impenetrable barrier then.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DaShredda: ""You cannot force me to breathe carbon dioxide, lady. I am to breathe oxygen," Zarzano told the Sarasota County school board while standing at the podium provided for speakers. "I want to breathe oxygen. I can't cover my mouth and my nose.""

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAH


Nobody tell him he's breathing nitrogen
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

p51d007: Masks work about as well as your underwear stopping a fart from leaving your butt
Some children in schools are getting rosacea & skin acne from prolonged wearing of
the face diaper in schools.


That's exactly why medical staff never uses masks. (eyeroll)

...sigh... have you always been this ignorant or did something happen along the way?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

holdmybones: "My breath is terrible! You can't force me to brush twice a day!"


My cloth mask has developed an earthy, oniony aroma with hints of fish and chilis. Maybe I should wash it. It's been... six months?

Nah.
 
Chak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I work in a school I can tell you from experience that those morons who are whining about their kid having to wear a mask would be the same ones whining about how the school didn't do enough to protect their children if they got sick
 
kobrakai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: Masks work about as well as your underwear stopping a fart from leaving your butt
Some children in schools are getting rosacea & skin acne from prolonged wearing of
the face diaper in schools.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: without reading TFA, I'm assuming one of the following:

1. Meth
2. Someone was shot
3. A wacky and completely unexpected fight broke out.

What do I win?


Nothing. It was:
1. Mask protestor morons
2. Someone refused to wear a mask & ranted about CO2 poisoning in front of a council
3. Police escorted the still-ranting mask protestor moron out.

Sadly, your scenarios would've been more dignified, TBH - at least you can blame meth when a methhead loses their shiat, or cops/guns/violence/authoritarianism when someone's shot, or any one of a number of understandable, innocuous causes for wacky fights.

This? This is quite honestly the dumbest Americans protesting because they believed the shiat they read in a Re: re: rE: RE: REEEEEEEE! post sent by some asshole in Belarus for the lulz.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p51d007: Masks work about as well as your underwear stopping a fart from leaving your butt
Some children in schools are getting rosacea & skin acne from prolonged wearing of
the face diaper in schools.


How about you cite some evidence for that? Or are you just trying to stir the pot.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chak: I work in a school I can tell you from experience that those morons who are whining about their kid having to wear a mask would be the same ones whining about how the school didn't do enough to protect their children if they got sick


I think the common theme there is whining.

Lots of moms named Karen?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I am meant to breath OXYGEN!"

"You're breathing it right now, sir, just like the rest of us."

"I am not meant to breath CARBON DIOXIDE!"

You're breathing it right now, sir, just like the rest of us."


It's so bizarre that people will stand there and talk about how wearing a mask will keep you from breathing properly in the middle of a room full of people wearing masks who are breathing just fine.  Do they expect everyone to suddenly notice that they're suffocating and drop dead?  Also, here's a fun fact to remember:  This guy's vote counts just as much as yours.
 
