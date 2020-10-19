 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   Headless bear found, unfortunately not in topless bar   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Asian healers. Check and see if they took the bile glands too.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pinche Mateo: Asian healers. Check and see if they took the bile glands too.


The article said they are checking into bear parts being offered for sale on the black market.

Sick freaks killing beautiful animals to sell for a supposed cure for sickness. Disgusting.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

silvervial: Pinche Mateo: Asian healers. Check and see if they took the bile glands too.

The article said they are checking into bear parts being offered for sale on the black market.

Sick freaks killing beautiful animals to sell for a supposed cure for sickness. Disgusting.


Guys'll do anything to get a hardon.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headless horse wanted for questioning

/whores
//whatevs
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See My Vest! (The Simpsons)
Youtube TyWVaZsUQjc
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probably took the peener bone and the gall bladder too.
There is a massive demand for bear parts, and they don't taste the best so most get wasted.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this bears further investigation
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: Sounds like this bears further investigation


hoarse

/gfd
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is now launching an investigation, telling CBS13 spotting a bear in that condition is not common


...


Seriously?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was a grizzly scene.
 
