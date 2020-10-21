 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Farmer drives himself to hospital after mishap with a hay baler. Well, most of himself
    Scary  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me be the first to give this guy a hand.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was once apprentice to a master carpenter. On one job, I noticed another carpenter with a few missing fingers. My master told me that any machine tool will bite you the moment you disrespect it, show it slight regard. You must treat the tool as you would a colleague.

One afternoon in early winter, as the sun was dipping below the tree line, I was spent. Long day cutting risers and scaring nails into joists. I had a 2 x 6 that needed about half a foot taken off. I was too tired and lazy to walk the fifty feet to the horses, so I decided to use my lifted knee as a sawhorse. I trimmed the piece without incident. My master walks up behind me and claps my shoulder. He laughs, "You are one lucky young man. Because I have not seen a circular saw so disrespected in a long time."

/CSB off

That farmer disrespected his baler.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Feels your pain.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine "hay bailer" and "accident" are words farmers don't like to hear together.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Singing Game | One Hand Clapping | Release Developer Insight
Youtube LXS3ycbigE0
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. That kid in ND had both his arms ripped off by a tractor's power intake, was knocked unconscious, woke up and walked to his parent's house, called 911 with a pencil in his mouth, and then got into the bathroom tub so he wouldn't get blood on their new carpet.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was just doing a routine check on his baler and has got his hand caught in the baler, and it took it completely off from the elbow," Mr McPherson said.

A "routine check" on a baler that's still running? There is no maintenance I know for a hay baler that involves doing it while it's running.

"And the way he is, he is a good man, full of character, he jumped in the tractor and drove 400 metres to find the paddock where they were stacking bales to get help.

I'm not sure how one somehow defines the other...? "Sure, he's careless, foolish, and now missing half an arm, but, damn, he's a character! At least he returned the tractor...."

August11: That farmer disrespected his baler.


This. I'd have gotten my ass kicked just for thinking about doing anything on a baler that was still keyed.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal.  I have limbs ripped off by industrial equipment all the time.  You don't hear me bragging about it.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A routine check of a hay baler does not require sticking your arm into the equipment. But I have been close a few times. Generally never get off the tractor with the PTO shaft turning.  Sometimes there is not a second person to observe the functioning. Then it gets scary. You climb down very slowly and walk carefully with shoelaces well tied.

He probably tripped or stumbled and fell onto the baler. Farm workers are injured and killed at a higher rate than policemen.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Let me be the first to give this guy a hand.


Sure, 'e seems 'armless.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five bucks says he tried to clear a jam without disengaging the drive on a towed baler - popped open the drive cover, tried to adjust it, got caught by the drive chain, and RRRRRIP!
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Meh. That kid in ND had both his arms ripped off by a tractor's power intake, was knocked unconscious, woke up and walked to his parent's house, called 911 with a pencil in his mouth, and then got into the bathroom tub so he wouldn't get blood on their new carpet.


My first thought was about that kid.  My God, how old are we?  That story happened like forever ago.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: A routine check of a hay baler does not require sticking your arm into the equipment. But I have been close a few times. Generally never get off the tractor with the PTO shaft turning. Sometimes there is not a second person to observe the functioning. Then it gets scary. You climb down very slowly and walk carefully with shoelaces well tied.

He probably tripped or stumbled and fell onto the baler. Farm workers are injured and killed at a higher rate than policemen.


This, damn it! We had this drilled into our heads as friggin' teenagers when we were working - it doesn't matter how trivial the issue or easy the fix, you're not saving time but you are risking your life.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To Kill a Mockingbird (4/10) Movie CLIP - Atticus Cross-Examines Mayella (1962) HD
Youtube 44TG_H_oY2E
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow that story is rather disarming!


/try the veal
//window seat, etc.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cousin of mine, about 70 now, lost half an arm to a combine when he was 14. He's never said much beyond "a machine is not forgiving."
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me again how being a cop is SOOOOOO dangerous.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Big deal.  I have limbs ripped off by industrial equipment all the time.  You don't hear me bragging about it.


You're a looney.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: [Fark user image 269x187]


Nice! And that, at least, would give this kid some bragging rights... beats an arrow to the knee any day.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeezus. His arm is off and he's still able to drive fly himself by helicopter to hospital?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So?
I pushed a coworker into a vat of acid but you dont hear me bragging?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew a one armed guy that drove a manual transmission. Ex-Marine, lost it in 91 US Sand Box fight.

Baddest mofo in town.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I spent my childhood witnessing the at aftermath of various farming accidents. My father worked maintaining farm equipment for a large farm equipment operation. The man he worked for was missing parts of most of his fingers. Blasting cap accident. Mr farmer gave me the best safety briefing of my life. I was 11 and running a combine in soybeans. He came to check on me and noticed i was stopping, and shutting down the auger to clear weeds. He yelled at me for doing so and proceeded to demonstrate how to clear using his mangled hands with auger running. I just kind of nodded and said ok. The next time it clogged I shut it down and cleared. I did that the remainder of the day. It was a valuable lesson to learn when to ignore authority. I thank him for teaching me that. Rest in piece Mr John Totel.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Meh. That kid in ND had both his arms ripped off by a tractor's power intake, was knocked unconscious, woke up and walked to his parent's house, called 911 with a pencil in his mouth, and then got into the bathroom tub so he wouldn't get blood on their new carpet.


Holy shiat
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: A cousin of mine, about 70 now, lost half an arm to a combine when he was 14. He's never said much beyond "a machine is not forgiving."


My Grandpa (who passed away at age 96 in 1982) lost parts of 4 fingers (tip of index and more of each of the next fingers including most of the pinky) to a combine and always said something similar.
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Farmer jumps into hay bale - machine! xD ^^
Youtube EBWfBqRDbrM
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: The Pope of Manwich Village: Meh. That kid in ND had both his arms ripped off by a tractor's power intake, was knocked unconscious, woke up and walked to his parent's house, called 911 with a pencil in his mouth, and then got into the bathroom tub so he wouldn't get blood on their new carpet.

Holy shiat


I remember it. It was about 30 years ago. His arms were reattached but he has always had problems, both physically and finding a way to live his life.. I remember a followup a few years ago and he was on disability and hoping to move somewhere warm because of pain in the arms made worse by cold weather.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reminds me of an incident at work.. Kid was trying to clear a jam in one of those tomra bottle sorting machines. Grabbed the chain sprocket with both hands and turned it, which cleared the jam and the machine immediately sprang back to life and spun both hands around the sprocket. I didnt witness the actual incident but i did see the aftermath; both gloves still caught between the chain and sprocket, presumably with the fingers still inside them.

Lock out/tag out is just as important.. Never fark with a machine while it's running, powered up etc. Shut it down, tag it out.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's be honest... this is not the worst thing that can happen to you in Australia.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Man, I grew up at a farm, and we had a few incidents. Some could've been much worse.


One farmhand got his shirt caught in a PTO, but fortunately the fabric ripped.

The farmer's daughter got an arm caught in the feed mechanism for a straw chopper, but fortunately the blades were dull (she did have some big scars, but could've had one scar instead of an arm).

The farmer himself had a trailer full of grain fall off of a jack and obliterate his big toe. Some years later, he was half scalped when he fell and was trampled by cattle. One time he also got a bit of serrated rye husk stuck in his eye.

Another farmhand drove a pitchfork all the way through her own foot.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
if you turn it off it's a 0 in a million chance.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I recall a conversation with my spouse some time back while we were driving in Nebraska.  She made an observation about how the old farmers would give a small wave with two fingers with their hand on the steering wheel when passing you in their pickup truck.  I said that's probably because that's the only fingers they had left on that hand.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Big deal.  I have limbs ripped off by industrial equipment all the time.  You don't hear me bragging about it.


This was hilarious.  Thanks for the laugh.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One thing that always strikes me as odd about these stories is how the media plays up the distance they had to travel to get help.  If something happens to you in the middle of nowhere, that's the only option.  The hospital isn't going to fly over to you, StarCraft-style.
 
camarugala
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Damnit Michael!
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I did advertising for a company that makes balers (among other farm stuff). There are safety interlocks ALL OVER those machines, You have to disable them to get your arm or hand in a running baler. And yes, they do disable them, ignore the warnings, get hurt badly. Then sue the manufacturer and win!
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Meh. That kid in ND had both his arms ripped off by a tractor's power intake, was knocked unconscious, woke up and walked to his parent's house, called 911 with a pencil in his mouth, and then got into the bathroom tub so he wouldn't get blood on their new carpet.


Came here to say this^
 
