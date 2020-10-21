 Skip to content
(NBC News)   California may replace cash bail with algorithms, word problems   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some fear the change will worsen anti-Black discrimination.

Discrimination against anti-Blacks?  Discrimination by anti-Blacks?  Kind of a weird sentence structure there, Sparky.

/Kind of like "restricted to unauthorized personnel" vs "restricted to authorized personnel."  The reader probably knows what you intended, but...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Algo Rithm is my synth band alter ego.
 
mgb57
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Some fear the change will worsen anti-Black discrimination.

Discrimination against anti-Blacks?  Discrimination by anti-Blacks?  Kind of a weird sentence structure there, Sparky.

/Kind of like "restricted to unauthorized personnel" vs "restricted to authorized personnel."  The reader probably knows what you intended, but...


It's probably anti-blacks that are doing the discriminating so it works either way 🤷
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm just laying here watching my algorithms get crushed"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash Bail is my street name.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had an article on here in the past year or two where they either did a study or actually implemented this and the algorythm showed the same or worse bias than the judges. You account for those things in the algorythm but it starts getting a little heavy handed. Different thresholds for different races or incomes. It would be tough to get right.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "I'm just laying here watching my algorithms get crushed"
[Fark user image 850x638]



Ben Affleck looks like shiat.
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah we voted to end cash bail like two years ago, so imagine my surprise when on this ballot there's an ARE YOU SURE THAT IS WHAT YOU WANT TO DO Initiative.

Fark you we were clear the first time.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: We had an article on here in the past year or two where they either did a study or actually implemented this and the algorythm showed the same or worse bias than the judges. You account for those things in the algorythm but it starts getting a little heavy handed. Different thresholds for different races or incomes. It would be tough to get right.


I'd rather work on that than constantly economically preying on people.  Either you are a flight risk/danger or you are not, paying bail doesn't change behavior, it just takes money from vulnerable people who most often can't afford it.

we should continue collecting data and working to root out discrimination/racism in decisioning, but not also negatively economically impact those who are potentially victims of the same.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By and large, if it's on the ballot in California, it's a stupid farkin' idea.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: By and large, if it's on the ballot in California, it's a stupid farkin' idea.


Or it's trying to overturn a stupid farkin' idea foisted on us by the politicians.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So what the fark? Nothing in the proposition mentions anything about algorithms, AI, etc. Why is the media pushing this narrative? Sigh I guess I'll read the article...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The *only* substanitive mention of technology in the article is this: "The original version of the bill did not mention risk assessment tools, but amendments gradually gave more power to the technology, as well as to judges, who could order someone held indefinitely before trial."

That's it? For an article to have a lead like this and so little content about the goddamn proposed law is farking absurd.

As for the tech, *yes* it is absolutely true that it will be racist as fark if the effort isn't put in to debías it. But using this as a boogeyman to uphold cash bail, which is *for sure* classist and racist, and for sure supports a shiatty scummy industry, is just plain stupid. Or malicious. Or paid off by the bail industry.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The idea that people are inherently risky needs to change," Meghan Guevara, an executive partner at the Pretrial Justice Institute, said. "The problem with risk assessment tools is that everyone is ranked as having some kind of risk."

The problem and also the value.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: yeah we voted to end cash bail like two years ago, so imagine my surprise when on this ballot there's an ARE YOU SURE THAT IS WHAT YOU WANT TO DO Initiative.

Fark you we were clear the first time.


Oh so you want to put hard working bail bondsman and bounty hunters out of business? Some people I swear!

/I want them out of business too
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: "The idea that people are inherently risky needs to change," Meghan Guevara, an executive partner at the Pretrial Justice Institute, said. "The problem with risk assessment tools is that everyone is ranked as having some kind of risk."

The problem and also the value.


Yeah this is a fundamental misunderstanding of how classifiers work. When I first read your quote I thought they were talking about cash bail, where risk assigned to everyone seems to be near 100% because otherwise why charge money? Meanwhile the classifier might assign a fuzzy risk between 10 and 100 percent.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: By and large, if it's on the ballot in California, it's a stupid farkin' idea.


I pretty much voted a straight "NO" ticket in Cali this year..... maybe 1 yes vote
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snotnose: The Smails Kid: By and large, if it's on the ballot in California, it's a stupid farkin' idea.

Or it's trying to overturn a stupid farkin' idea foisted on us by the politicians.


Who were on the ballot in California.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: The *only* substanitive mention of technology in the article is this: "The original version of the bill did not mention risk assessment tools, but amendments gradually gave more power to the technology, as well as to judges, who could order someone held indefinitely before trial."

That's it? For an article to have a lead like this and so little content about the goddamn proposed law is farking absurd.

As for the tech, *yes* it is absolutely true that it will be racist as fark if the effort isn't put in to debías it. But using this as a boogeyman to uphold cash bail, which is *for sure* classist and racist, and for sure supports a shiatty scummy industry, is just plain stupid. Or malicious. Or paid off by the bail industry.


Here's the text of the proposed law: https://vig.cdn.sos.ca.gov/2020/​genera​l/pdf/topl-prop25.pdf

Have fun reading that giant pile of legalese.  As for use of algorithms, the phrase "use of a validated risk assessment tool" pops up a bunch of times (as the story mentioned).

The executive summary of the bill is here: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/p​roposit​ions/25/
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: By and large, if it's on the ballot in California, it's a stupid farkin' idea.


Californian here. You are correct.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

groppet: PawisBetlog: yeah we voted to end cash bail like two years ago, so imagine my surprise when on this ballot there's an ARE YOU SURE THAT IS WHAT YOU WANT TO DO Initiative.

Fark you we were clear the first time.

Oh so you want to put hard working bail bondsman and bounty hunters out of business? Some people I swear!

/I want them out of business too


This proposition is a response by said bail bondsmen to the attempt to put them out of business.  This is not an uncommon practice; forcing a new law to be approved by the voters if somebody doesn't like it.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: "The idea that people are inherently risky needs to change," Meghan Guevara, an executive partner at the Pretrial Justice Institute, said. "The problem with risk assessment tools is that everyone is ranked as having some kind of risk."

The problem and also the value.


If someone commits a crime they are going to have some inherent risk.  This is one of the stupidest comments I have read in a long time.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: The *only* substanitive mention of technology in the article is this: "The original version of the bill did not mention risk assessment tools, but amendments gradually gave more power to the technology, as well as to judges, who could order someone held indefinitely before trial."

That's it? For an article to have a lead like this and so little content about the goddamn proposed law is farking absurd.

As for the tech, *yes* it is absolutely true that it will be racist as fark if the effort isn't put in to debías it. But using this as a boogeyman to uphold cash bail, which is *for sure* classist and racist, and for sure supports a shiatty scummy industry, is just plain stupid. Or malicious. Or paid off by the bail industry.


You do realize that any attempts to "debias" will result in an increase in people committing crimes while out on "bail", right?

Any effort to change the number of people who pass the algorithm from X to X + n is going to have the impact of letting the wrong people out.

Now, unless you set it and forget it, guess what happens? If the algorithm looks at data in a manner that makes sense, it'll undo any attempts to "debias" it, because it'll be looking to a skewed sample. You'll actually make things worse because you'll be speeding the data with data points that reflect bad outcomes.

Ironically, the best way to remove the bias from an algorithm is to let it do its thing, and look to data that is kept up to date. In doing so, it'll eventually gravitate to a stable outcome that's supported by the numbers as opposed to relying on statements by the accused's mother that her son wouldn't engage in bad behavior.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mofa: The Smails Kid: By and large, if it's on the ballot in California, it's a stupid farkin' idea.

Californian here. You are correct.


It's not a proposition. It's a referendum on a law that was already passed by the legislature. The referendum only exists due to an effort supported by the bail industry.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

groppet: PawisBetlog: yeah we voted to end cash bail like two years ago, so imagine my surprise when on this ballot there's an ARE YOU SURE THAT IS WHAT YOU WANT TO DO Initiative.

Fark you we were clear the first time.

Oh so you want to put hard working bail bondsman and bounty hunters out of business? Some people I swear!

/I want them out of business too


img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In a no-cash system, who goes after the people who don't show up? A bail bondsman has the incentive of retrieving his cash from the court, so he'll hire bounty hunters, but who's got an incentive to pursue fugitives if there's no money on the line?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: "The idea that people are inherently risky needs to change," Meghan Guevara, an executive partner at the Pretrial Justice Institute, said. "The problem with risk assessment tools is that everyone is ranked as having some kind of risk."

The problem and also the value.

If someone commits a crime they are going to have some inherent risk.  This is one of the stupidest comments I have read in a long time.


Everyone has inherent risk.

Assume someone has a 10% chance of defaulting on any given loan, and you can lend with a 0% cost of funds.

Would you give them a $200k mortgage at 3.5%?

Would you give them a $30k auto loan at 5%?

Would you give them a $10k credit card at 18.99%?

None of these are actually obvious answers, in all fairness. There's other math that goes on.

The problem with risk assessment is you have to evaluate the numbers. Most people are not equipped to do that well.

What % chance of rain does it need to be before you bring a raincoat or an umbrella? Depends on your risk tolerance, what the potential downside is, etc.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jjorsett: In a no-cash system, who goes after the people who don't show up? A bail bondsman has the incentive of retrieving his cash from the court, so he'll hire bounty hunters, but who's got an incentive to pursue fugitives if there's no money on the line?


That's viewed as a plus by the Left.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: My Second Fark Account: The *only* substanitive mention of technology in the article is this: "The original version of the bill did not mention risk assessment tools, but amendments gradually gave more power to the technology, as well as to judges, who could order someone held indefinitely before trial."

That's it? For an article to have a lead like this and so little content about the goddamn proposed law is farking absurd.

As for the tech, *yes* it is absolutely true that it will be racist as fark if the effort isn't put in to debías it. But using this as a boogeyman to uphold cash bail, which is *for sure* classist and racist, and for sure supports a shiatty scummy industry, is just plain stupid. Or malicious. Or paid off by the bail industry.

Here's the text of the proposed law: https://vig.cdn.sos.ca.gov/2020/g​eneral/pdf/topl-prop25.pdf

Have fun reading that giant pile of legalese.  As for use of algorithms, the phrase "use of a validated risk assessment tool" pops up a bunch of times (as the story mentioned).

The executive summary of the bill is here: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/pr​opositions/25/


Yeah so the good news is that "validated assessment tool" can mean goddamn anything, and it *also* means it has to undergo validation. I work in medical device software, and validation is a specific process required to meet regulations: we determine that the software product does what it is intended to do. Include tests/demonstrations that the SW isn't racist in the validation protocol.

Also the vagueness of the law means that the system used to replace cash bail can be iterated upon. All good news to me.

In any case an article needed to be written, the media outlet needed to generate clicks, and submitter needed a greenlight. And using the technology angle accomplishes this. I hope it doesn't tank a good law in the process.
 
delysid25
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is there anything Al Gore didn't invent??
 
