(NBC News)   Woman who was declared dead, then found to be alive, is once again dead   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I didn't think paramedics were allowed to declare someone dead.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ninepence.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She seems stubborn about it.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The fark kind of circus are they running? Unless there is CLEAR signs of death like rigor, lividity, head chopped off you work that pt all the way to the ER and let a doctor in person make the call to stop CPR.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

styckx: The fark kind of circus are they running? Unless there is CLEAR signs of death like rigor, lividity, head chopped off you work that pt all the way to the ER and let a doctor in person make the call to stop CPR.


I'm thinking lots of confusion and interruptions of procedure surrounding this event must have distracted the paramedics. But this is not an excuse, just an explanation. They should all get a suspension, without pay. Lots of mandatory review education before reinstatement.

EMS shouldn't pronounce a TOD unless it is undeniable, let MD's or Hospice do that.

(Contractures can mimic rigor so, don't rely on that necessarily. Best to listen to apical heart rhythm and respirations and count them for 3 minutes)
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: styckx: The fark kind of circus are they running? Unless there is CLEAR signs of death like rigor, lividity, head chopped off you work that pt all the way to the ER and let a doctor in person make the call to stop CPR.

I'm thinking lots of confusion and interruptions of procedure surrounding this event must have distracted the paramedics. But this is not an excuse, just an explanation. They should all get a suspension, without pay. Lots of mandatory review education before reinstatement.

EMS shouldn't pronounce a TOD unless it is undeniable, let MD's or Hospice do that.

(Contractures can mimic rigor so, don't rely on that necessarily. Best to listen to apical heart rhythm and respirations and count them for 3 minutes)


Well since medics were on scene they should have had the monitor leads on, pulse ox on and BP running.

Anyway.  Yeah.  We both agree there were some absolute horrible decisions made at this scene. I have so many more questions about what happened on scene.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ghastly: I didn't think paramedics were allowed to declare someone dead.


From what I understand, paramedics or EMTs can phone a physician to report symptoms consistent with death, the physician says huh sounds pretty dead, then they record the time and the name of the doctor they talked to. That was done in this case. There is conjecture that signs of life may have been missed by the first responders in this case, who reportedly provided CPR for 30 minutes before telling the physician that the patient had been unresponsive. The patient's family argued several times that she seemed to be alive, but the first responders won the argument.

Two firefighter EMTs and two firefighter paramedics were placed on administrative leave as the city (Southfield MI) investigates whether they made a mistake. All four are suing the city for violating their civil rights by suspending them, suing the state for suspending their licenses without due process, and the family is suing the city for $50 million. The patient was left in a body bag for several hours, and suffered hypoxic brain damage.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a farking vampire!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Again?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

styckx: Well since medics were on scene they should have had the monitor leads on, pulse ox on and BP running.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pfft, women.

Can never make up their minds...
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They revived her juuuuussssttt long enough to sign her mail in ballot.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just remember to cut off the head and bury it separately this time.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

T Baggins: EMTs can phone a physician to report symptoms consistent with death, the physician says huh sounds pretty dead, then they record the time and the name of the doctor they talked to.


Should only be done in cases of OBVIOUS death.  For example, 2 gallons of blood around the body; burned beyond recognition; decapitated; open chest wound and visible heart not beating; large, open skull fracture with exposed and displaced brain matter (though this may not result in a cessation of heart and breathing functions; JFK still has a pulse when he arrived at Parkland).
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Just make sure she's dead."

*bang, bang* "Okay, now what do I do?"
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I didn't think paramedics were allowed to declare someone dead.


They didn't.
Read the article?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She "Woke Up" at the Funeral Home
Youtube K5Xb8R0A9hI


I think I may have posted this on the last thread about this woman; but here it is again.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just wait a tic, she'll be back
 
